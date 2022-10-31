ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kitco.com

The West has 'essentially stolen' Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves, says Kremlin

(Kitco News) Moscow said Western countries used sanctions to steal its gold and foreign exchange reserves. "In general, a large part of our assets have been essentially stolen by specific Western countries," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday after being asked about a proposal by the European Union to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.
msn.com

Live: Putin admits Russia enduring ‘economic difficulties’ due to Western sanctions

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday acknowledged that his country was experiencing “economic difficulties” because of different “restrictions” imposed on his country due to the war in Ukraine. The UK's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, meanwhile, vowed to support Ukraine in its war against Russia, saying it must “be seen successfully to its conclusion”. Read our liveblog to follow the day's events. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
NBC News

Nine drones fired into Russia’s Black Sea fleet in the port of Crimea

In retaliation, Russia says it’s pulling out of an agreement allowing 9 million tons of grain to leave ports in Ukraine. The World Food Program already said this war would unleash an unprecedented wave of global hunger. The foreign minister of Ukraine once again called on Russia to stop their continued “hunger games.”Oct. 29, 2022.
BBC

Ukraine war: Grain ships leave Ukraine ports despite Russian pull-out

Ukraine says 12 ships loaded with grain left its Black Sea ports on Monday, despite Russia's withdrawal from a key deal facilitating exports. A senior Ukraine official said one of the vessels with 40,000 tons of grain was for Ethiopia "who faced the real possibility of mass starvation". Ukraine earlier...
The Associated Press

Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia announced Saturday that it will immediately suspend its implementation of a U.N.-brokered grain deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine during the war and has brought down soaring global food prices. Ukraine accused Russia of creating a world “hunger games.” The Russian Defense Ministry cited an alleged Ukrainian drone attack Saturday against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet ships moored off the coast of occupied Crimea as the reason for the move. Ukraine has denied the attack, saying that the Russians mishandled their own weapons. The Russian declaration came one day after U.N. chief Antonio Guterres urged Russia and Ukraine to renew the grain export deal, which was scheduled to expire on Nov. 19. Guterres also urged other countries, mainly in the West, to expedite the removal of obstacles blocking Russian grain and fertilizer exports. The U.N. chief said the grain deal — brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July — helps “to cushion the suffering that this global cost-of-living crisis is inflicting on billions of people,” his spokesman said.
BBC

Ukraine round-up: Power and water hit as grain ships call Russian bluff

Power and water supplies across Ukraine have been badly affected after Russia launched dozens of missiles on Monday targeting critical facilities. Kyiv's Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said 40% of the capital city remained without water, and hundreds of thousands of apartments had no electricity. Long queues were seen across the city,...
Agriculture Online

U.N. wants Ukraine, Russia to extend Black Sea grain, fertilizer export deal

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The United Nations on Friday urged parties to a U.N.-brokered deal that allowed a resumption of Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports to renew the pact beyond mid-November, saying it was needed to contribute to global food security. It also called for the full implementation...
WashingtonExaminer

Grain shipments continue to leave Black Sea after Russia withdraws from deal

Russia withdrew from an agreement that restarted Ukrainian exports from the Black Sea over the weekend, though it hasn’t stopped ships from leaving the port thus far. Seventeen vessels carrying corn, wheat, grain, and sunflower meal have transited through the Black Sea since Russia withdrew from the deal, according to the United Nations. Russia withdrew from the agreement, which had been brokered by Turkish officials in July, following an attack on a naval vessel in the port of Sevastopol.
Agriculture Online

Russia says it is still in contact with Turkey over grain deal

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it was still in contact with Turkey over the Ukraine grain deal, but that for now Russia's participation was suspended. Russia suspended its involvement in the deal over the weekend, saying it could not guarantee safety for civilian ships crossing the Black Sea because of an attack on its fleet there. (Reporting by Reuters)
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 7-Russia orders wider evacuation of occupied southern Ukraine

(Adds more evacuations to begin Nov. 6, U.S. denounces Russian attacks on Ukraine energy, water supplies) More evacuations to begin Nov. 6 from area close to major dam. Ukraine capital, other cities suffer power, water outages. By Pavel Polityuk and Jonathan Landay. KYIV/MYKOLAIV, Ukraine, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Russia told...
Agriculture Online

Erdogan told Putin he is sure of solution to resume grain-export deal

ISTANBUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin he is sure solution-oriented cooperation can be established regarding the U.N.-brokered grain export deal, Turkey's presidency said on Tuesday. In a phone call, Erdogan told Putin that Ankara is making efforts with all sides to...

