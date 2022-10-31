Read full article on original website
The West has 'essentially stolen' Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves, says Kremlin
(Kitco News) Moscow said Western countries used sanctions to steal its gold and foreign exchange reserves. "In general, a large part of our assets have been essentially stolen by specific Western countries," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday after being asked about a proposal by the European Union to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.
Russia's army would be 'annihilated' by the West if Putin uses a nuke in Ukraine, senior EU official predicts
The EU's tio diplomat said Russia's army would be "annihilated" if Putin used a nuke in Ukraine. Josep Borrell said the West's response would be devastating but not nuclear. Putin has suggested multiple times that he is willing to use Russia's massive nuclear arsenal. President Vladimir Putin's army would be...
U.N. says agreed with Turkey, Ukraine on plan to move 14 vessels under Black Sea grain deal
WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine agreed on Sunday on an Oct. 31 movement plan for 16 vessels that are in Turkish waters, a day after Russia suspended its participation to the Black Sea grain initiative that allowed food exports from Ukrainian ports.
Putin's Hands 'Stained In Blood,' Says Ukraine As It Seeks Russia's Expulsion From G20
Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesperson, on Tuesday, sought Russia's expulsion from the Group of 20 major economies over President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine. What Happened: Ukraine's spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said on Twitter that Putin's invitation to the G20 summit in Bali next month must be revoked. "Putin publicly acknowledged ordering...
Tankers filled with dirty Russian oil are piling up around Asian ports ahead of fresh EU sanctions
Tankers carrying Russian oil have settled at ports near Malaysia and Singapore ahead of the next round of EU sanctions. Roughly 1.1 million tons of high-sulfur fuel oil was sitting on vessels for the week ending October 24. New European Union sanctions will ban insurance on tankers holding Russian oil...
Poland to build razor-wire fence on border with Russia's Kaliningrad
WARSAW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Poland will build a razor-wire fence on its border with Russia's Kaliningrad, its defence minister said on Wednesday, amid concerns that the enclave might become a conduit for illegal migration.
Russia abandoned its plan to block food exports leaving Ukraine after ships ignored Putin and kept sailing anyway
Russia pulled out of its grain export deal with Ukraine over the weekend. But it made a sudden U-turn on Wednesday and said it would resume operations. The grain export deal, brokered by Turkey and the UN, is vital to the global food supply. Russia abandoned its plan to block...
Live: Putin admits Russia enduring ‘economic difficulties’ due to Western sanctions
President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday acknowledged that his country was experiencing “economic difficulties” because of different “restrictions” imposed on his country due to the war in Ukraine. The UK's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, meanwhile, vowed to support Ukraine in its war against Russia, saying it must “be seen successfully to its conclusion”. Read our liveblog to follow the day's events. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
Nine drones fired into Russia’s Black Sea fleet in the port of Crimea
In retaliation, Russia says it’s pulling out of an agreement allowing 9 million tons of grain to leave ports in Ukraine. The World Food Program already said this war would unleash an unprecedented wave of global hunger. The foreign minister of Ukraine once again called on Russia to stop their continued “hunger games.”Oct. 29, 2022.
Russia-Ukraine war: Russia to rejoin Black Sea grain deal; Moscow to summon UK ambassador over Sevastopol drone strike – as it happened
Turkish president says Russia will resume participation in deal; Russian foreign and defence ministries have accused Britain of being involved
Grain ships sail from Ukraine ports as Russian missiles knock out power across country
KYIV, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Ships brought grain from Ukrainian ports on Monday, suggesting Moscow had stopped short of reimposing a blockade that might have caused world hunger, despite suspending its participation in a U.N. programme to safely export grain from the war zone.
Ukraine war: Grain ships leave Ukraine ports despite Russian pull-out
Ukraine says 12 ships loaded with grain left its Black Sea ports on Monday, despite Russia's withdrawal from a key deal facilitating exports. A senior Ukraine official said one of the vessels with 40,000 tons of grain was for Ethiopia "who faced the real possibility of mass starvation". Ukraine earlier...
Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia announced Saturday that it will immediately suspend its implementation of a U.N.-brokered grain deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine during the war and has brought down soaring global food prices. Ukraine accused Russia of creating a world “hunger games.” The Russian Defense Ministry cited an alleged Ukrainian drone attack Saturday against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet ships moored off the coast of occupied Crimea as the reason for the move. Ukraine has denied the attack, saying that the Russians mishandled their own weapons. The Russian declaration came one day after U.N. chief Antonio Guterres urged Russia and Ukraine to renew the grain export deal, which was scheduled to expire on Nov. 19. Guterres also urged other countries, mainly in the West, to expedite the removal of obstacles blocking Russian grain and fertilizer exports. The U.N. chief said the grain deal — brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July — helps “to cushion the suffering that this global cost-of-living crisis is inflicting on billions of people,” his spokesman said.
Ukraine round-up: Power and water hit as grain ships call Russian bluff
Power and water supplies across Ukraine have been badly affected after Russia launched dozens of missiles on Monday targeting critical facilities. Kyiv's Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said 40% of the capital city remained without water, and hundreds of thousands of apartments had no electricity. Long queues were seen across the city,...
U.N. wants Ukraine, Russia to extend Black Sea grain, fertilizer export deal
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The United Nations on Friday urged parties to a U.N.-brokered deal that allowed a resumption of Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports to renew the pact beyond mid-November, saying it was needed to contribute to global food security. It also called for the full implementation...
Grain shipments continue to leave Black Sea after Russia withdraws from deal
Russia withdrew from an agreement that restarted Ukrainian exports from the Black Sea over the weekend, though it hasn’t stopped ships from leaving the port thus far. Seventeen vessels carrying corn, wheat, grain, and sunflower meal have transited through the Black Sea since Russia withdrew from the deal, according to the United Nations. Russia withdrew from the agreement, which had been brokered by Turkish officials in July, following an attack on a naval vessel in the port of Sevastopol.
Russia says it is still in contact with Turkey over grain deal
Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it was still in contact with Turkey over the Ukraine grain deal, but that for now Russia's participation was suspended. Russia suspended its involvement in the deal over the weekend, saying it could not guarantee safety for civilian ships crossing the Black Sea because of an attack on its fleet there. (Reporting by Reuters)
Putin to Erdogan: Resumption of grain deal can be considered after Sevastopol attack probe
LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call on Tuesday that Russia could consider resuming a deal allowing grain exports from Ukrainian seaports only after completion of an investigation of drone attacks on the Crimean naval port of Sevastopol. A...
WRAPUP 7-Russia orders wider evacuation of occupied southern Ukraine
(Adds more evacuations to begin Nov. 6, U.S. denounces Russian attacks on Ukraine energy, water supplies) More evacuations to begin Nov. 6 from area close to major dam. Ukraine capital, other cities suffer power, water outages. By Pavel Polityuk and Jonathan Landay. KYIV/MYKOLAIV, Ukraine, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Russia told...
Erdogan told Putin he is sure of solution to resume grain-export deal
ISTANBUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin he is sure solution-oriented cooperation can be established regarding the U.N.-brokered grain export deal, Turkey's presidency said on Tuesday. In a phone call, Erdogan told Putin that Ankara is making efforts with all sides to...
