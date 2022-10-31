Read full article on original website
Where are the Trick or Treaters?
Trick or treating has evolved over the years. There used to be more pranks, now there's more candy. It's still evolving today and may be moving away from the streets.
The History of City Market in Grand Junction Colorado
Did you know City Market has been in Grand Junction for nearly 100 years?. Through the years, Grand Junction has seen grocery stores come and go, but City Market has been a grocery mainstay for a lot of years. City Market in Grand Junction Starts In 1924. It all started...
Why Is Grand Junction’s Whitman Park Suddenly Empty?
Where did everyone go? Drive down 4th or 5th Streets in Grand Junction, Colorado, and you'll notice the typically crowded Whitman Park is completely empty. Most days you'd expect to see at least forty or fifty people in Whitman Park. Yesterday, November 1, 2022, the west side of the park was coned off. A handful of police vehicles and officers were at the park at roughly noon yesterday. What's going on?
What Happened to This Popular Grand Junction News Anchor?
Everyone in Grand Junction, Colorado is asking, "What happened to Jean Reynolds." The popular news anchor suddenly disappeared from the airwaves, leading people to wonder what had happened. Well, it turns out this isn't just an extended vacation. She will not be back on the air at KKCO, at least...
Authorities Locate Body of Missing Elk Hunter in Western Colorado
The body of a missing elk hunter has been found in a remote stretch of Colorado wilderness. Calvin Prochnow, 69, of Grand Junction, Colorado was reported missing in the afternoon of Sunday, October 30 after being separated from his hunting partner. His body was discovered by a passing helicopter on Tuesday, November 1 after an extensive three-day search.
All 64 Colorado Counties Ranked By Size Smallest to Largest
When we say Mesa County is the 4th largest county in Colorado, it is to say that Mesa county is the 4th largest based on land area. How many square miles are within Mesa County? 3,328 to be exact according to USA.com. Using land area as our ranker we can...
Rain and snow linger overnight, end Friday morning
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 6 AM Friday for our nearby mountains above 8,000 feet, including the Colorado National Monument, the Grand Mesa, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the northern San Juan Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Bookcliffs, the Flattops, and the Sawatch Range. Heavy snow will end Friday morning, but travel can still be difficult through the higher terrain overnight. Snow accumulation will be 6-12 inches total, including the snow that has already fallen. Locally higher amounts are possible.
Wet and snowy day for many across the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The first rain and snow showers moved into the Western Slope yesterday evening, and we’ve continued to see rain and snow come down through the overnight hours last night and into this morning as well. The major roadways through the central and northern portions of the region, including Interstate 70 up through Glenwood Springs and Highway 50 down to Montrose, have been wet through the morning, but almost exclusively snow-free. The biggest travel issues so far this morning due to snow have been along Highway 139 through Douglas Pass, as well as Highway 62 between Ridgway and Placerville, Highway 145 between Nucla and Telluride, and Highway 550 between Ridgway and Silverton. Mountain snow and valley rain will continue to fall through much of the rest of the day around the Western Slope, then the lower elevations should start to see rain transition over to snow as colder air moves into the region by this evening. Temperatures will continue to linger around the lower and middle 40s in Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose through the rest of the day, then start to turn cooler still into the evening. Rain will continue to transition over to snow across the region overnight tonight, then snow will start to taper off through Friday morning with lows falling into the middle and upper 20s.
Bighorn sheep illegally killed in Colorado, CPW seeks help identifying poacher
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are investigating a poaching incident involving a desert bighorn sheep near Colorado State Highway 141 between Gateway and Grand Junction, according to a Tuesday news release. Wildlife officers responded to the scene on Monday, after receiving a report from a climber who spotted the dead...
Wednesday November 2, 2022 Forecast First
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Rain showers and cooler temperatures lead the way into the end of this week’s pattern. Snow potential still exists for the lower elevations before Friday noon when this system exits to the east.
Off-Grid Colorado Property Has a 138 Foot Tunnel in the Mountain
If you are looking to get off-grid in Colorado, search no further. This home in Whitewater, Colorado is listed for less than $550k and has nearly 39 acres of land for you to build as you would like. One of the most remarkable features of the home is the tunnel....
KP Building Renovations Start in Montrose
Built in 1911, one of Montrose's oldest buildings is set for a new life, this time as a boutique hotel.
Colorado Officials Investigating After Poacher Kills Bighorn Sheep Near Highway
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is currently conducting an investigation after a poacher kills a desert bighorn sheep close to a local highway. According to a press release, authorities say the desert bighorn sheep was discovered near Colorado State Highway 141 between Gateway and Grand Junction. The wildlife officers responded Monday (October 31st) when a rock climber reported the animal had been shot and left off Highway 141 between mile markers 147 and 148. Officers found a mature desert bighorn. It was determined the animal had been shot at least 24 hours earlier. The responding officers also recovered a rifle bullet from behind the front shoulder of the ram.
Rain and snow on track to arrive Wednesday night
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A storm system is on track to bring valley rain and mountain snow to Western Colorado from Wednesday night through Friday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight Wednesday night until 6 AM Friday for the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Colorado National Monument, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Bookcliffs, the Flat Tops, the northern San Juan Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Sawatch Mountains, and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Snow accumulation of 6-12 inches is expected, especially above 8,000 feet. The heavy blowing snow with 40 mph winds can reduce visibility, making travel difficult through the mountains.
Grand Junction, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Nuclear power for Western Colorado?
At a June 15 meeting of the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) in Rifle, State Senator Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale) discussed his desire to explore nuclear power generation as a possible supplement to the state’s transition away from thermal generating plants and toward renewables, such as solar and wind. It is a concept that he has championed for some time; he introduced a bill in the Senate earlier this year proposing to fund investigating the use of nukes (the bill was subsequently killed in committee).
