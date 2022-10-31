ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump Jr. mocks Paul Pelosi attack

By Brad Dress
Donald Trump Jr. posted several photos and comments on Twitter and Instagram making light of the violent home invasion attack last week against Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Former President Trump’s eldest child, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, retweeted a ph oto on Sunday of a piece of underwear and a hammer that was captioned: “Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready.”

“The internet remains undefeated… Also if you switch out the hammer for a red feather boa you could be Hunter Biden in an instant,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was attacked early Friday morning by an assailant who was reportedly shouting “Where is Nancy?” when he broke into their California home.

When police arrived, they found the assailant tussling with Paul Pelosi over a hammer before the attacker began beating him with it.

Upon arrival, officers quickly detained the suspect, David DePape, who has frequently espoused far-right conspiracy theories online.

Paul Pelosi underwent a successful surgery for a skull fracture and is expected to survive.

Former President Trump on Monday called the attack “a terrible thing,” and other Republicans have decried the act of political violence.

“Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan,” the former president said.

Donald Trump Jr., however, began posting memes mocking the attack over the weekend. He retweeted another photo joking about banning hammers on Monday morning .

On Instagram, Trump Jr. posted a salacious “South Park” meme with characters from the TV show, including one holding a hammer.

“Dear fact checkers this has nothing at all to do with anything going on in the news and simply posting a cartoon of what appears to be an altered South Park scene,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote.

On Saturday, he also tried to twist the attack against Democrats.

“Imagine how safe the country would be if democrats took all violent crime as seriously as they’re taking the Paul Pelosi situation,” he tweeted . “They simply don’t care about you.”

President Biden has warned that DePape’s chants of “Where is Nancy?” were eerily similar to the chanting of the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“And what makes us think that one party can talk about stolen elections, COVID being a hoax, that it’s all a bunch of lies, and it not affect people who may not be so well balanced,” Biden said Friday.

“What makes us think that it’s not going to corrode the political climate? Enough is enough is enough. Every person of good conscience needs to clearly and unambiguously stand up against violence in our politics, no matter what your politics are,” Biden added.

Members of both parties have called for an end to political violence in the wake of the attack.

Daily Mail

'Pelosi lying - what's left of her face - off about Biden's accomplishments': Kimberly Guilfoyle suggests House Speaker Nancy, 82, has had too much plastic surgery in rant on the Democrats and media

Kimberly Guilfoyle mocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday night for having too much work done, as she complained about positive media coverage of President Joe Biden and Democrats, likening it to a 'freak show.'. 'Well, it's ridiculous. I mean, you can't even- it's like the greatest hits of incompetence and...
Rolling Stone

Trump Peddles Pelosi Attack Conspiracy — And Has Been Saying Worse in Private

“If there’s even a little truth to what’s being said, it’s crazy.”  Former President Donald Trump promoted baseless claims about the attack against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi in an interview with conservative radio host Chris Stigall. Trump told Stigall on Tuesday that “weird things going on in that household,” and repeated the unfounded idea that a window in the Pelosi home was “broken from the inside to the out. It wasn’t a break-in, it was a break-out.” Trump also falsely suggested that Pelosi may have known the intruder, replying “Yeah, yeah, it’s a lot of bad stuff” when...
Newsweek

Fox News Host Calls Out Trump for Silence on Paul Pelosi Attack

Fox News host Howard Kurtz called out former President Donald Trump on Sunday for not addressing the Friday morning attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi. "I'm glad to see actually that many of Nancy Pelosi's political opponents, nevertheless, said this was outrageous and expressed sympathy. Donald Trump...
TheWrap

‘Morning Joe': Scarborough Nails Republicans for Pelosi Attack Response: ‘What Is Wrong With Your Soul?’ (Video)

”Are your parents really proud you mock 82-year-olds getting their brains bashed in?“ the television host asked. On Wednesday’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough bashed Republicans like Donald Trump Jr., Rep. Clay Higgins and Twitter CEO Elon Musk for mocking, lying and spreading misinformation about the violent attack that left Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, with a fractured skull.
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Can Obama spark a surge for Dems?

HAPPENING TODAY — “Brazil’s polarizing Bolsonaro-Lula contest goes to voters,” by AP’s Diane Jeantet and Carla Bridi in Rio de Janeiro. ALMOST THERE — 9 days left until Election Day. … 21,033,344 early votes cast as of 9:44 a.m., per the United States Elections Project.
Vice

Trump Jr., GOP Push Homophobic Conspiracy Theory After Paul Pelosi Attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband is still in the intensive care unit following a violent attack by a man who was hunting his wife—but that hasn’t stopped leading Republicans from mocking him and spreading baseless conspiracy theories about the attack. The man who allegedly broke into the...
