Toledo, OH

Teenager shot in North Toledo

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

An 18-year-old was shot outside a convenience store in North Toledo on Saturday evening.

Rashaad Quinn was near Tom’s Carry Out in the 2800 block of Lagrange Street at about 5 p.m. when an unknown person shot him. Mr. Quinn walked into Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center with injuries that did not appear life-threatening, according to a police report.

Police responded to the scene, but no suspect has been identified as of Monday morning.

