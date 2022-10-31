ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Chicken patties recalled over hard plastic pieces

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Nexstar Media Wire
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TwyNJ_0itJaX6A00

FARMERSVILLE, La. ( WXIN ) – Nearly 150,000 pounds of frozen chicken patties are being recalled because they may be contaminated with hard clear pieces of plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says the recall involves Foster Farms chicken patties that were shipped to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah and Washington to be sent to Costco stores.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46KMpT_0itJaX6A00
    Recalled chicken patties (Photo//USDA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38fKca_0itJaX6A00
    Recalled chicken patties (Photo//USDA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z3u5T_0itJaX6A00
    Label for recalled chicken patties (Photo//USDA)

The recall started after Foster Farms got complaints reporting hard clear plastic embedded in the product. So far, there have been no confirmed reports of injury associated with the recall. However, the FSIS believes the hard plastic pieces could be sharp and possibly cause an injury.

The following parties that were produced on Aug. 11 are subject to recall:

Eighty-ounce plastic bag packages containing 20 pieces of “Chicken Patties Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with best by date “08/11/23,” establishment number “P-33901,” and lot code “3*2223**” in inkjet print on the back edge of the packaging as well as “7527899724” under the barcode.

Hero makes wrong turn, saves family from raging house fire

Anyone with the recalled chicken patties should throw them out or return them. Anyone with questions can call the Foster Farms Consumer Hotline at 1-800-338-8051 or email info@fosterfarms.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Multiple winning lottery tickets sold in Pennsylvania

(WTAJ) — The second biggest Jackpot in Powerball history is now even bigger as no one was able to claim the massive $1.2 billion Powerball Wednesday, but multiple tickets sold in Pennsylvania won a hefty payout. According to the Pennsylvania State Lottery, three tickets sold matched four of the numbers and the actual Powerball number […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro are the nominees in the November 2022 Pennsylvania Governor’s race. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. Mastriano, who ran in a crowded primary, is a State Senator representing Franklin County who received more than 40% of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Pennsylvania state health insurance marketplace open enrollment begins November 1

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The 2023 open enrollment period through Pennie, Pennsylvania’s official online health insurance marketplace, begins Tuesday, Nov. 1, according to Gov. Tom Wolf’s office. Through Pennie, Pennsylvanians can apply for, compare plans for, and enroll in health coverage all in one place. “Obtaining affordable, quality health care has never been easier in Pennsylvania […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Taylor Swift announces tour stops in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Musical sensation Taylor Swift has announced the U.S. stops for her upcoming tour, “The Eras Tour,” and some of the performances will be in Pennsylvania. Swift will be performing at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on May 12 and 13, 2023. She will also...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27 News

Voters encouraged to hand-deliver unsent mail-in ballots

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Nov. 8 election is just a week away, and although Nov. 1 is the deadline to request a mail-in or absentee ballot and they don’t have to be received until Nov. 8, Pennsylvania’s Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman is encouraging voters to hand-deliver any unsent ballots now rather than putting […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Record online lottery prize won by Pennsylvania player

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A lottery player from Centre County recently won a prize of more than $1.6 million playing the online game PA Big Winner Spectacular, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The $1,616,808.72 prize is the largest online prize won in U.S. history, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Lottery. PA Big […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Who’s running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania?

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Republican Pat Toomey’s Senate seat will soon be up for grabs, the May 17 primary has come and gone and Pennsylvania has two nominees who will be on the ballot come November. Ahead of the October 25 Pennsylvania Senate Debate hosted by abc27 and Nexstar Media Group, here is information on each […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Police arrest suspect making threats against Penn State Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police made an arrest Sunday morning after learning of a threat being made against Penn State Altoona. Logan Township Police Department announced the arrest of Juan Namakura, 19, of Illinois, after they were made aware of a threat against the campus that was circulating on the social media app, Yik […]
ALTOONA, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy