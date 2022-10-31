Read full article on original website
Cold front brings rain, snow, wind to Central Valley
The California Highway Patrol says now is the time to make sure your car is winter weather ready, especially if you plan on heading up to the mountain snow.
GV Wire
New Drone Footage Shows Latest Progress on Valley Bullet Train Route
California’s High-Speed Rail Authority has released its latest construction update video highlighting progress on the nation’s first bullet train project. The initial operating segment of the controversial rail line is expected to originate in Merced and terminate in the southern part of Bakersfield. Construction is currently underway along 119 miles between Madera and Shafter.
Hanford Sentinel
High Speed Rail Authority lists all projects completed in 2022
California's High-Speed Rail Authority has posted a new video detailing each of the projects completed throughout the course of 2022. The Fall 2022 Construction Update listed three major grade separations throughout the Central Valley. The 15-1/2 Avenue Grade Separation in Madera County was completed in August. Two grade separations were...
sjvsun.com
Fresno State student newspaper opposes Measure E, dubs it “rich man’s scheme to get richer.”
Measure E, the Fresno County sales tax initiative that would benefit Fresno State, is facing opposition from The Collegian, the university’s student-run newspaper. This week, The Collegian published an editorial opposing Measure E. If Measure E passes, it would levy a 0.2 percent sales tax on Fresno County and...
Madera County Sheriff Pogue announces largest drug seizure in county history
The Madera County Sheriff's Office announced the largest drug seizure in county history Wednesday, following to a months-long operation.
Meth seized at Mariposa County homeless encampment, deputies say
MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that deputies had seized methamphetamine from a person living at a homeless encampment on Frank Wilson Way in Mariposa. Deputies say they served a warrant on a makeshift residence, described as “a broken down vehicle covered in tarps,” on Monday and located 157.5 grams […]
mymotherlode.com
Large Meth Bust In Mariposa County
Mariposa, CA – A raid on a homeless encampment in Mariposa County resulted in one arrest and the seizure of over 155 grams of methamphetamine. Mariposa Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators served a warrant Tuesday on a makeshift residence consisting of a broken-down vehicle covered in tarps on Frank Wilson Way off Highway 49 in Mariposa, as pictured in the image box. Deputies uncovered 157.5 grams in total.
IDENTIFIED: Woman killed in crash on Fresno highway
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a woman who was killed in a rollover crash on a highway in Fresno on Monday. Officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office said 55-year-old Latricia McCloud died in a crash near Highway 99 and Jensen Avenue. Around 12:50 p.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol were called […]
