Mammoth Lakes, CA

GV Wire

New Drone Footage Shows Latest Progress on Valley Bullet Train Route

California’s High-Speed Rail Authority has released its latest construction update video highlighting progress on the nation’s first bullet train project. The initial operating segment of the controversial rail line is expected to originate in Merced and terminate in the southern part of Bakersfield. Construction is currently underway along 119 miles between Madera and Shafter.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

High Speed Rail Authority lists all projects completed in 2022

California's High-Speed Rail Authority has posted a new video detailing each of the projects completed throughout the course of 2022. The Fall 2022 Construction Update listed three major grade separations throughout the Central Valley. The 15-1/2 Avenue Grade Separation in Madera County was completed in August. Two grade separations were...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Large Meth Bust In Mariposa County

Mariposa, CA – A raid on a homeless encampment in Mariposa County resulted in one arrest and the seizure of over 155 grams of methamphetamine. Mariposa Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators served a warrant Tuesday on a makeshift residence consisting of a broken-down vehicle covered in tarps on Frank Wilson Way off Highway 49 in Mariposa, as pictured in the image box. Deputies uncovered 157.5 grams in total.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Woman killed in crash on Fresno highway

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a woman who was killed in a rollover crash on a highway in Fresno on Monday. Officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office said 55-year-old Latricia McCloud died in a crash near Highway 99 and Jensen Avenue. Around 12:50 p.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol were called […]
FRESNO, CA

