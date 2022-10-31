Read full article on original website
Related
People Are Sharing Their Job And Their Salary, And I'm Absolutely Here For This Pay Transparency
"I'm a history teacher in the Northeast. Due to the pandemic and lack of teachers, I was hired without completing my college degree (don't worry, I'm a good teacher). I make $56K a year."
Take Time To Smile: Drones light up skyline for 'Candy Crush' anniversary
Hundreds of drones were used on the New York skyline as an advertising billboard on Thursday evening as the team behind "Candy Crush" celebrated the smartphone game's 10th anniversary.
‘Unfortunately, there is no choice’: Elon Musk defends axing Twitter staff
Elon Musk has defended sacking half of Twitter's almost 8,000 workers, saying “unfortunately, there is no choice”.Mr Musk insisted that the platform's commitment to moderation remained “absolutely unchanged” following reports that the company’s misinformation team was laid off.He tweeted: “Regarding Twitter's reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4m (£3.5m) a day.“Everyone exited was offered three months of severance, which is 50 per cent more than legally required.”The social media company began widespread staff cuts around the world on Friday, with suggestions that as many as half of its more than 7,500 staff...
Comments / 0