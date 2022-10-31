The manufacturer D-Link has two families of WiFi access points, one of them is the DAP that is managed with Nuclias Connect, and the other is the DBA family that is managed with Nuclias Cloud. The main difference between the two is the way of management, in the first case we are talking about a local WiFi controller by hardware or software, in the second case the management is through the cloud, without any type of local controller. Which of the two possibilities is more worthwhile? Today at RedesZone we are going to explain in which cases it would be advisable to opt for one option or another.

20 HOURS AGO