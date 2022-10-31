Read full article on original website
U.S. Bank reveals data breach involving some credit card accounts
U.S. Bank is notifying some of its customers about personal information that was accidentally shared by one of the bank's third-party vendors, according to draft letters posted to the California Attorney General's website. About 11,000 customers were affected after the vendor, a collections recovery group, accidentally shared the info, a...
financefeeds.com
Account takeover is on the rise: how to protect yourself
Everyone has a friend who has been subject to account takeover attack. With 24 billion exposed accounts available online, this type of identity theft is now rampant in the digital domain. This article from OctaFX security experts explores the nature of account takeover attacks and advises on how to protect yourself from them.
techunwrapped.com
Do you share Chrome with other people? This perfect function so that they do not spy on you
In the office it is possible that several workers have access to the same computer where we also have the aforementioned Chrome installed. The same thing can happen at home if our children or siblings also use the same PC and therefore the same default browser. Obviously, depending on the use we make of this specific application, on certain occasions we will be interested in keeping our privacy safe.
techunwrapped.com
This is how you cheat the browser and nobody locates you
In order to improve the user experience, the internet browsers They offer us a series of functions that are sometimes more harmful than beneficial. This is something that, for example, we see regularly in the most used program of this type, Google Chrome, where privacy is not one of its main virtues.
techunwrapped.com
MiniOS, WinterOS… the pirated Windows Lite that can destroy your computer
Unlike Linux, Windows, Microsoft’s operating system is closed source. This means that nobody has access to the source code, and it is forbidden to modify the operating system, as well as distribute modified versions on the Internet, much less with pirated keys. Despite everything, there are many modified versions of this style that, if you are not careful, can break your computer. We are talking about systems like MiniOS or WinterOS that, unfortunately, have more and more echo on the net.
techunwrapped.com
It’s that easy to know which WiFi band you’re connecting to
When browsing the Internet wirelessly, we can do it both through the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands. It is important to choose well which one to use, since that can be decisive in achieving greater speed and stability. . In this article we are going to explain how you can easily know what Wi-Fi band are you connected to. This way you will know if it is convenient for you to change to another one to have a better connection.
techunwrapped.com
When is it worth using each one?
The manufacturer D-Link has two families of WiFi access points, one of them is the DAP that is managed with Nuclias Connect, and the other is the DBA family that is managed with Nuclias Cloud. The main difference between the two is the way of management, in the first case we are talking about a local WiFi controller by hardware or software, in the second case the management is through the cloud, without any type of local controller. Which of the two possibilities is more worthwhile? Today at RedesZone we are going to explain in which cases it would be advisable to opt for one option or another.
Cyber incident reporting isn’t the problem — ignorance is
For over 20 years, the federal government has urged industry — particularly those operating critical infrastructure systems like water systems and electric grids — to voluntarily secure their digital assets, share relevant threat information within their sectors, and report incidents to the government. This purely voluntary approach initially made sound legal and policy sense. The alternative, such as government monitoring private networks for signs of potential breaches, seemed both extreme and impractical.
daystech.org
Unlock iPhone by using Passkey instead of password; check step-by-step process here- Technology News, Firstpost
The iPhone is famend for its wonderful safety features. Your display passcode and iCloud password are utilised to safe an iPhone as soon as it has been configured. These iPhone passwords are the defences that can maintain intruders out of your confidential information. However, forgetting your iPhone password is usually...
techunwrapped.com
Most common errors when you are going to install home automation at home
There are certain mistakes that can affect not only the IoT devices that we are installing, but also the rest of the devices connected to the network. If we leave certain vulnerabilities uncorrected, for example, that could be exploited by an attacker and could steal personal data or affect its proper functioning.
