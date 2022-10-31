Read full article on original website
Here's why Phillies star Bryce Harper turned down $45 million a year from Dodgers
When Bryce Harper was a free agent in 2019, the Dodgers offered him a four-year deal worth $180 million. Harper wanted a longer contract and signed a 13-year deal with the Phillies.
Yankees coach already interviewed with White Sox for manager opening, report says
Carlos Mendoza could be getting ready to pack his bags. On Monday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported the “White Sox got permission to interview Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza for manager opening.”. However, The Score reported Monday evening that “According to sources Yankees bench coach Carlos...
Dodgers ready to cut ties with ex-Yankees slugger and chase Aaron Judge
Los Angeles is expected to be one of the most active teams when free agency starts following the 2022 World Series. And that could be bad news for the New York Yankees, with outfielder Aaron Judge hitting the open market. Per MLB Trade Rumors:. The Dodgers (as is their nature...
Triple-A Toledo manager Lloyd McClendon won't return to Detroit Tigers in 2023
The Detroit Tigers will have a new manager in Triple-A Toledo next season. Lloyd McClendon, who managed the Mud Hens to an 87-63 record, won't return to the organization for the 2023 season, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. After this season ended, McClendon met with vice president of player development Ryan Garko. The Tigers were looking to move on from the longtime coach, while McClendon wanted to seek opportunities in the major leagues.
The irony in Royals not hiring Red Sox coach Will Venable as new manager
Boston Red Sox coach Will Venable’s first shot at managing a major-league team is coming. It just won’t be with the Kansas City Royals. The Boston bench coach/outfield instructor was one of several candidates for the gig after the Royals announced that Mike Matheny wouldn’t return in 2023. Instead, the Royals hired Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro as their next manager.
2022 Gold Glove Awards announced, Yankees catcher, infielder win Mets get none
The 2022 Gold Glove Awards are here. Below are the winners, updated as they are announced:. - Mets talking offseason trades | Angels’ Shohei Ohtani update. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting us with a subscription. Bridget Hyland may...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Wins 2022 Roberto Clemente Award
Justin Turner was named the winner of the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award, which is presented annually to the player who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field. Each team nominates one player to be considered for...
Yardbarker
Matt Holliday May Be In The Mix For A Coaching Role
Last week, it was announced that some major changes would be made on the St. Louis Cardinals‘ coaching staff. Hitting coach Jeff Albert, bench coach Skip Schumaker, pitching coach Mike Maddux, and bullpen coach Bryan Eversgerd are all departing this offseason, creating some openings on the St. Louis coaching staff.
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Accrues Enough Service Time to Get A Big Raise in 2023
Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin earned "Super Two" status, making him eligible for salary arbitration despite not yet having three years of service time.
FOX Sports
AP source: White Sox hire Royals coach Grifol as manager
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox hired Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol to replace Hall of Famer Tony La Russa as their manager, a person familiar with the situation said on Tuesday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced...
atozsports.com
Raiders’ owner makes a guarantee that fans may not like
With all of the turmoil now surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders after their absurd loss to the New Orleans Saints, fans are calling for decisions to be made. A successful season isn’t always a Super Bowl, a playoff win, or even a winning season. Every team has different goals. Now, whether those teams achieve the goals they have in place, is on them.
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Roy Campanella Wins 1951 NL MVP Award; Jim Tracy & Joe Torre Hired
On November 1, 1951, Roy Campanella won the first of three career National League MVP Awards after putting together and impressive season with the Brooklyn Dodgers. Campanella, who was in his fourth season with the Dodgers, went on to win NL MVP in 1953 and 1955 as well. That stretch coincided with eight consecutive All-Star Game appearances.
dodgerblue.com
Complete List Of 2022 Fielding Bible Award Winners
Sports Info Solutions (SIS) announced the complete list of the 2022 Fielding Bible Award winners, featuring Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, who each took home the honor for the fifth time in their careers. The awards were determined by a...
theScore
Report: White Sox to hire Pedro Grifol as next manager
The Chicago White Sox are expected to hire Pedro Grifol as their next manager, sources told ESPN's Buster Olney. An announcement from the White Sox is expected to come later this week. Grifol has been with the Kansas City Royals since 2013, serving as the team's bench coach last season.
White Sox to Name Ex-Blue Jays Manager Charlie Montoyo Bench Coach
Report: Sox to hire ex-Jays manager Montoyo as bench coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As new White Sox skipper Pedro Grifol embarks on his first season managing in the big leagues, he'll have an experienced voice next to him in the dugout. The White Sox are set to...
dodgerblue.com
MLB Rumors: Albert Pujols Filed Paperwork To Retire
After rejuvenating his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Albert Pujols returned to the St. Louis Cardinals for what he said would be a final season. Pujols was selected by the Cardinals in the 13th round of the 1999 MLB Draft and he would go on to make his debut two years later. Pujols earned unanimous National League Rookie of the Year honors after batting .329 with 37 home runs and 130 RBI in 161 games.
Dodgers: Jessica Mendoza Says Fans Will Be ‘Really Excited’ to Hear Joe Davis Call the World Series
Dodgers play-by-play broadcaster Joe Davis is in his first postseason as the voice of baseball for FOX Sports, having replaced Joe Buck this year after Buck jumped to ESPN. A lot of baseball fans don’t really tune in until the postseason, so this is the first time many people are hearing Davis.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin, Brusdar Graterol & Evan Phillips Qualify For Salary Arbitration Via Super Two Status
The Los Angeles Dodgers have 12 players eligible for salary arbitration this offseason, including three of them who will enter the process thanks to their status as a Super Two player. Typically, a player becomes eligible for arbitration after three years of Major League service time. However, a select group...
dodgerblue.com
ESPN’s Mike Breen Presented With Vin Scully Award From Fordham
Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Breen was presented with the Vin Scully Award for Excellence in Sports Broadcasting from Fordham University radio station WFUV on Tuesday night. Breen is in his 30th season calling New York Knicks games for MSG and also has been ESPN’s lead NBA broadcaster since 2006.
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Becomes First 3-Time Cy Young Award Winner
On Nov. 1, 1966, Los Angeles Dodgers legend Sandy Koufax became the first three-time Cy Young Award winner in MLB history. Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Steve Carlton broke Koufax’s record when he won a fourth career Cy Young in 1982. That was then surpassed by Randy Johnson (five) and Roger...
