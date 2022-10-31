ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Detroit Free Press

Triple-A Toledo manager Lloyd McClendon won't return to Detroit Tigers in 2023

The Detroit Tigers will have a new manager in Triple-A Toledo next season. Lloyd McClendon, who managed the Mud Hens to an 87-63 record, won't return to the organization for the 2023 season, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. After this season ended, McClendon met with vice president of player development Ryan Garko. The Tigers were looking to move on from the longtime coach, while McClendon wanted to seek opportunities in the major leagues.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

The irony in Royals not hiring Red Sox coach Will Venable as new manager

Boston Red Sox coach Will Venable’s first shot at managing a major-league team is coming. It just won’t be with the Kansas City Royals. The Boston bench coach/outfield instructor was one of several candidates for the gig after the Royals announced that Mike Matheny wouldn’t return in 2023. Instead, the Royals hired Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro as their next manager.
BOSTON, MA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Justin Turner Wins 2022 Roberto Clemente Award

Justin Turner was named the winner of the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award, which is presented annually to the player who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field. Each team nominates one player to be considered for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Matt Holliday May Be In The Mix For A Coaching Role

Last week, it was announced that some major changes would be made on the St. Louis Cardinals‘ coaching staff. Hitting coach Jeff Albert, bench coach Skip Schumaker, pitching coach Mike Maddux, and bullpen coach Bryan Eversgerd are all departing this offseason, creating some openings on the St. Louis coaching staff.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

AP source: White Sox hire Royals coach Grifol as manager

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox hired Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol to replace Hall of Famer Tony La Russa as their manager, a person familiar with the situation said on Tuesday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced...
CHICAGO, IL
atozsports.com

Raiders’ owner makes a guarantee that fans may not like

With all of the turmoil now surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders after their absurd loss to the New Orleans Saints, fans are calling for decisions to be made. A successful season isn’t always a Super Bowl, a playoff win, or even a winning season. Every team has different goals. Now, whether those teams achieve the goals they have in place, is on them.
dodgerblue.com

Complete List Of 2022 Fielding Bible Award Winners

Sports Info Solutions (SIS) announced the complete list of the 2022 Fielding Bible Award winners, featuring Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, who each took home the honor for the fifth time in their careers. The awards were determined by a...
theScore

Report: White Sox to hire Pedro Grifol as next manager

The Chicago White Sox are expected to hire Pedro Grifol as their next manager, sources told ESPN's Buster Olney. An announcement from the White Sox is expected to come later this week. Grifol has been with the Kansas City Royals since 2013, serving as the team's bench coach last season.
CHICAGO, IL
dodgerblue.com

MLB Rumors: Albert Pujols Filed Paperwork To Retire

After rejuvenating his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Albert Pujols returned to the St. Louis Cardinals for what he said would be a final season. Pujols was selected by the Cardinals in the 13th round of the 1999 MLB Draft and he would go on to make his debut two years later. Pujols earned unanimous National League Rookie of the Year honors after batting .329 with 37 home runs and 130 RBI in 161 games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

ESPN’s Mike Breen Presented With Vin Scully Award From Fordham

Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Breen was presented with the Vin Scully Award for Excellence in Sports Broadcasting from Fordham University radio station WFUV on Tuesday night. Breen is in his 30th season calling New York Knicks games for MSG and also has been ESPN’s lead NBA broadcaster since 2006.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

