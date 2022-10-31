Ricky Martin Privately Hashing Out Settlement With Ex-Manager In Bombshell Lawsuit Weeks After Suing His Nephew Over Affair Allegations

Source: MEGA

Ricky Martin has been attempting to settle the bitter lawsuit brought by his ex-manager Rebecca Drucker — the same case where she claimed to have saved the singer from a career-ending accusation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ricky and Rebecca have agreed to allow the singer’s legal team additional time to respond to her lawsuit.

Source: MEGA

In court documents, Ricky said, “the parties are exploring settlement of the lawsuit.” They said they needed additional time to “continue settlement discussions without needlessly incurring fees in the interim.”

Ricky now has until November 28 to respond to Rebecca’s lawsuit, which will give them time to try to finalize an agreement in hopes of dismissing all claims.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Rebecca sued Ricky for $3 million in damages. In her filing, Ricky’s ex-manager said she worked for him from 2014 to 2018 and then again from 2020 to 2022.

She said Ricky owed her unpaid commissions for work she procured. The complaint also mentioned a “potentially career-ending allegations” that she claimed to have helped keep hidden from the public.

Rebecca said she came on to help Ricky as his “personal and professional life” were in “absolute turmoil.”

“Rebecca Drucker saved Ricky Martin’s career,” the lawsuit alleged. “There is just one problem: Martin completely and maliciously refused to pay Rebecca the millions of dollars in commissions that he owes her under their management agreement.”

“With Rebecca at his side, Martin made millions of dollars and therefore owes Rebecca substantial commissions,” the complaint continued.

In regard to the “career-ending allegation” that Rebecca mentioned, she said Ricky was threatened with the allegation in September 2020.

“Rebecca has also fiercely protected Martin,” the ex-manager claimed, adding that she “advised him and brought in top litigation counsel to handle the matter.”

Rebecca believed due to her help, Martin “emerged unscathed and proceeded with his professional resurgence.”

“Now set to play a lead role in the highly anticipated Apple TV+ series Mr. and Mrs. American Pie, Martin is once again primed to reach the heights of fame and fortune,” Rebecca explained in court.

Rebecca said Ricky ended up forcing her to leave her role earlier this year. The case is ongoing.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Rebecca’s lawsuit came weeks before his nephew accused him of stalking and harassing him after a 7-month romantic relationship.

The singer denied all allegations and recently filed a $20 million lawsuit against his relative.