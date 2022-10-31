Read full article on original website
Montgomery County Treasurer Approved for Part-Time Employees ahead of tax season
The Montgomery County commission has approved hiring five seasonal employees to assist in the gathering of tax statements. County treasurer Nancy Clubine says the primary responsibility of the new employees will be to calculate the tax information for the citizens of Montgomery County in order to send out statements by the target date of November 19th, more than a month before taxes are due on December 20th.
Correction - Polling Places Will Remain Same As August Primary - No Changes Have Taken Place As Was Erroneously Reported Yesterday
In a story written yesterday, it was erroneously stated that Polling places may be different for some voters in Chautauqua County. That is not correct. All polling places are the same as they were in the August primary. As required by Kansas law, anytime a polling location is changed, affected voters will be notified by mail at least 30 days prior to any election. What was correct in the story were the actual polling locations by precinct. But just to be clear, the voting place in Peru is God’s Lighthouse of Prayer church, and that polling place is for Peru-Belleville and Little Caney precincts. In Cedar Vale, those who reside in Caneyville, Harrison, and Jefferson precincts go to the First Baptist Annex and all other precincts will need to go to the Sedan High School Gymnasium. Call the Clerk’s office with questions at 620-725-5800.
City Of Caney Revising Water Bills
The city of Caney is adjusting its citizen’s water bills back to the old computation method, temporarily. The city of Caney announced that the new Tier System is not to be a part of this month’s bill as they advised last week. The City apologizes for the inconvenience and confusion. The city was made aware that the adjustment to the Tier methodology is to take place on the upcoming bill that will be due in December.
AG and Candidate for Governor Derek Schmidt Talks Priorities if Elected
Candidates across the state of Kansas are trying to make their final impression on voters with less than a week to go before election day. Current Attorney General and Gubernatorial Candidate Derek Schmidt stopped by the KGGF studios on his way to the Coffeyville Chamber's monthly Business Over Breakfast event to give an update on his campaign.
Labette County Community College's Spirit Squad To Hold Fundraiser
The Labette Community College Spirit Squad is hosting a Bingo Night Fundraiser. There will be limited seating for this Friday, November 4th at the Cardinal Event Center. Purchase your tickets either at the LCC Business office on the 2nd floor of the Student Union or online at https://bit.ly/ccbingo. The Taco...
Ponca City woman convicted of stealing from family safe
NEWKIRK — Gabrielle Lynn Buellesfeld, 20, Ponca City, entered a no contest plea in Kay County District Court to a felony count of grand larceny and was sentenced to a seven year deferred jail sentence. Buellesfeld was arrested on June 25 by a Kay County deputy and later charged...
BPD Community Impact Team Nets Large Drug Bust
Thanks, to some attentive citizens, the Bartlesville Police Department Community Impact Team was able to serve narcotic search warrants on October 26th and October 27th that resulted in the seizure of 4.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 243 grams of mushrooms, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, 12 Firearms, 400 illicit pills and $1237 in cash.
Welfare Check Results in Arrest
A Chanute woman is arrested for the mistreatment of a dependent adult. Last week Officers responded to the 900 block of S. Washington Ave. for a welfare check. In speaking with the persons involved and upon further investigation Officers with Chanute Police Department arrested 57-year-old Brenda Thomison of Chanute for mistreatment of a dependent adult, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, paraphernalia, and a firearm by a person addicted to or using a controlled substance. Reports were sent to the Neosho county Attorney's Office for review and consideration of charges to be filed.
No Shave November Event By Parsons PD To Help Underprivleged Local Kids
Parsons Police Department is observing no shave November. This year the officers that are allowed to participate will use the event to contribute to the PPD’s shop with a cop program that helps underprivileged children in the community. Working with the Duke Mason Band and other organizations, last year 25 children were able to shop with cops. With partners like Walmart, it is a tremendous success for the Parsons families. If you wish to make a donation to the shop with a cop program, please contact Charlotte Lamb at 620-421-7060.
Raymond A. Selcho
Raymond A. Selcho, 85 of Hudson, Wisconsin and former longtime Coffeyville resident, passed away Friday, October 28, 2022, in Hudson. He was born on April 7, 1937, in Ritzville, Washington to the late John and Esther (Lloyd) Selcho. Ray grew up and attended school in Ritzville. Ray married the love...
Fluid Kinetics Plans To Make Move Out Of Winfield In 2023
IMI Fluid Kinetics, a mainstay in the Winfield Industrial Park for over 20 years, has plans to move its local operations out of state in 2023. In response to an inquiry from NewsCow Monday morning, a company official said a media statement on the plans would be released soon. A...
Drugs and Weapon Found in Traffic Stop In Chanute
A Traffic stop in Chanute ends with an arrest for drugs. Late last week the Chanute Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of N. Santa Fe Ave. 31-year-old Joel Maple of Chanute was placed under arrest for no valid drives license, no insurance, and no registration. Upon further investigation, Maple was found to allegedly possess methamphetamine and paraphernalia as well as a weapon, which Maple legally is banned from owning or carrying. Upon completion, the arrest reports are forwarded to Neosho County Attorney’s office for review and formal charges.
Family members of Kansas women in fatal crash speak out
Family members of three Kansas women are speaking out for the first time after a fatal crash in a construction zone. It happened Saturday afternoon on the turnpike near Belle Plaine. State troopers say one car was heading north when the driver went left of the center in a construction...
Burglary suspect arrested in Parsons, Kan.
The Parsons Police Department arrested a male suspect after he allegedly burglarized a residence.
Buford Marvin Long
Buford Marvin Long, 95, of Coffeyville passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. He was born on December 9, 1926, in Coffeyville to Buford E. “Shorty” and Dora Irene (Mitchell) Long. Marvin grew up and attended rural schools in Labette County, Kansas and Nowata County, Oklahoma and graduated from Field Kindley High School in Coffeyville.
Police: 2 Arrested In Bartlesville For Possession Of Drugs
Bartlesville Police said they've seized a lot of illegal drugs and arrested two people in a warrant sweep. The Community Impact Team served search warrants and arrested Jessica Montgomery and Zachery Blasdel last week, officers said. Officers said they seized four and a half pounds of meth, as well as...
Sheriff finds more counterfeit $100 bills in Kansas
NORTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating counterfeit cash in northwest Kansas. According to the Norton County Sheriff, counterfeit $100.00 bills are circulating here in Norton County, according to a social media report from the Norton County Sheriff. Please be on the lookout for these counterfeit bills. If you...
Police arrest suspect for allegedly using counterfeit $100 bills
COWLEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with using counterfeit money. On Thursday, police learned counterfeit $100 and $20 bills were being used in the Arkansas City area, according to a media release. Police identified 29-year-old Tanner Scott Mora as a suspect who had passed three...
Coffeyville CC WBB tips off
The official start of the 2022-2023 basketball season is finally upon us, and the Coffeyville CC Red Ravens women's team have sky high expectations heading into tonight's season opener with Ottawa JV. The Red Ravens are led by Tony Turner, who enters his fourth season at the helm of the...
Coffeyville CC MBB starts tonight
There always seems to be great excitement surrounding the start of Coffeyville CC Red Raven basketball season, and the 2022-2023 edition brings no exception. The Red Ravens will open tonight at 7:30 p.m. facing off with Southwestern JV. CCC is coming off a season where they finished 18-13, and 14-9 in conference play.
