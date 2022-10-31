Read full article on original website
Related
fortscott.biz
FSHS Band Receives Superior Rating in Neewolah Parade
The Fort Scott Band earned a 1-rating this past weekend, marching in the Neewollah Parade in Independence, KS. “Thirty-four students were in the parade,” Justin Robinson, FSHS Band Director said. “And two middle school students were carrying the banner. ” The scale is 1-5, with top indicating a...
fortscott.biz
Neffs Make a Lasting Impact With Donation
John and Pat Neff lived in Fort Scott decades ago, but were impacted by the Sisters of Mercy and decided to give back to the community. “I was told that John grew up in the area and then they lived here early in their marriage…and adopted two children from Mercy Hospital,” Carla Farmer, Fort Scott Area Community Foundation (FSACF) member said. “Pat reached out in the 1990s and wanted to give back to the local Sisters of Mercy, who helped them adopt two children. That’s the basis of them wanting to give back to the community. This was a couple that was touched by our community decades ago. This was where they raised there children.”
Family of Joplin murder victim speaks out
GROVE, Okla. – John and Lori Layman, the parents of Stacy Rush, 35, Joplin, released a statement today (Wednesday) about their daughter. Rush was identified as one of the victims of a double homicide that happened on Halloween night in Joplin. “Stacy was a wonderful daughter, who started humming when she was born. She loves […]
kggfradio.com
Norma Ilene Derringer
Norma Ilene Derringer of Coffeyville, Kansas passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Coffeyville Regional Medical Center at the age of 94. Norma was born to Clarence and Goldie (Earley) Hickcox on March 21, 1928, in Omaha, Nebraska. Norma married Carl Derringer on April 17, 1946, in Wichita, Kansas. Carl preceded her in death on July 9, 1982. She worked for Haliburton, Rock-a-Chair, Bailey's Restaurant and after 17 years of service she retired from Windsor Place.
kggfradio.com
Buford Marvin Long
Buford Marvin Long, 95, of Coffeyville passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. He was born on December 9, 1926, in Coffeyville to Buford E. “Shorty” and Dora Irene (Mitchell) Long. Marvin grew up and attended rural schools in Labette County, Kansas and Nowata County, Oklahoma and graduated from Field Kindley High School in Coffeyville.
kggfradio.com
City Of Caney Revising Water Bills
The city of Caney is adjusting its citizen’s water bills back to the old computation method, temporarily. The city of Caney announced that the new Tier System is not to be a part of this month’s bill as they advised last week. The City apologizes for the inconvenience and confusion. The city was made aware that the adjustment to the Tier methodology is to take place on the upcoming bill that will be due in December.
kggfradio.com
Montgomery County Treasurer Approved for Part-Time Employees ahead of tax season
The Montgomery County commission has approved hiring five seasonal employees to assist in the gathering of tax statements. County treasurer Nancy Clubine says the primary responsibility of the new employees will be to calculate the tax information for the citizens of Montgomery County in order to send out statements by the target date of November 19th, more than a month before taxes are due on December 20th.
fourstateshomepage.com
Former Carthage CVB executive director charged with embezzlement
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The former executive director of the Carthage Convention and Visitors Bureau is charged with stealing from the organization. The Jasper County Prosecutor filed a Class A Felony charge against Callie Myers, 42, of Carthage, after a year long investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Highway Patrol took over the investigation in August 2021, after city leaders investigated and suspended Myers from her position as executive director.
kggfradio.com
Threat of Severe Weather Prompts Change In Gameday For Caney Bullpups
The threat of thunderstorms causes the rescheduling of the Caney Bullpups vs Council Grove 2A regional football game. With the threat of heavy thunderstorms looming on Friday, the Class 2A Regional Championship game will be moved up one day and will be played this Thursday, November 3. Kickoff will be a 6:30 at Caney vs Council Grove. Good luck Bullpups.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Jasper County, MO
Situated in Missouri's southwestern corner, Jasper County is one of the state's 114 counties. The county was formed in 1841 and named after William Jasper, a prominent figure in the American Revolution. According to the 2020 census, the county has a population of 122,761. Carthage serves as the county seat,...
Local professor named on list of world’s top scientists
Stanford University released a list of top scientists in the world, and Pittsburg State University Associate Professor Ram Gupta is in the top two percent.
kggfradio.com
Correction - Polling Places Will Remain Same As August Primary - No Changes Have Taken Place As Was Erroneously Reported Yesterday
In a story written yesterday, it was erroneously stated that Polling places may be different for some voters in Chautauqua County. That is not correct. All polling places are the same as they were in the August primary. As required by Kansas law, anytime a polling location is changed, affected voters will be notified by mail at least 30 days prior to any election. What was correct in the story were the actual polling locations by precinct. But just to be clear, the voting place in Peru is God’s Lighthouse of Prayer church, and that polling place is for Peru-Belleville and Little Caney precincts. In Cedar Vale, those who reside in Caneyville, Harrison, and Jefferson precincts go to the First Baptist Annex and all other precincts will need to go to the Sedan High School Gymnasium. Call the Clerk’s office with questions at 620-725-5800.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: mobile home fire, hit and run
AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says a 15-year-old pedestrian who was in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 60 passed away. According to a media release, the crash occurred on October, 27. Click here to read more about this story, or click here to read a previous article.
Eastern Kansas man arrested in connection to pedestrian hit-and-run
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cherokee, Kansas, man turned himself into police for allegedly hitting a pedestrian with a vehicle. A news release from the Pittsburg Police Department says on Oct. 28, police and EMS were dispatched to the 1400 block of E. 14th St. for a report of a pedestrian being hit by an […]
Webb City Police close roads surrounding police station, bomb squad summoned
Scott Hettinger of Charlie—22 Outdoors said they were moving their offices into the Clubhouse, 115 N Madison, and found the item in a closet. Someone mentioned the old rusty item looked like a bomb. Hettinger brought it to the police station. The Springfield Fire Dept Bomb Squad determined not active, November 2, 2022. WEBB CITY, Mo. – About 11:27 a.m....
fourstateshomepage.com
Two Joplin residents found dead
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department is investigating after the bodies of a man and woman were discovered. The two were reported as unresponsive to JPD Emergency Communications Center around 9:16 Monday night. The bodies were found at 2216 S. Annie Baxter Ave. No arrests have been made...
kggfradio.com
Coffeyville CC WBB tips off
The official start of the 2022-2023 basketball season is finally upon us, and the Coffeyville CC Red Ravens women's team have sky high expectations heading into tonight's season opener with Ottawa JV. The Red Ravens are led by Tony Turner, who enters his fourth season at the helm of the...
kggfradio.com
Minor Arrested For Felony
A 15-year-old Independence minor is arrested for felony Criminal Damage. Monday Independence Police were dispatched to the Independence High School for a report of damaged property. After an investigation officers arrested the young male teen for Felony Criminal Damage to Property. Reports of the arrest have been sent to the prosecutor for review.
kggfradio.com
Welfare Check Results in Arrest
A Chanute woman is arrested for the mistreatment of a dependent adult. Last week Officers responded to the 900 block of S. Washington Ave. for a welfare check. In speaking with the persons involved and upon further investigation Officers with Chanute Police Department arrested 57-year-old Brenda Thomison of Chanute for mistreatment of a dependent adult, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, paraphernalia, and a firearm by a person addicted to or using a controlled substance. Reports were sent to the Neosho county Attorney's Office for review and consideration of charges to be filed.
kggfradio.com
AG and Candidate for Governor Derek Schmidt Talks Priorities if Elected
Candidates across the state of Kansas are trying to make their final impression on voters with less than a week to go before election day. Current Attorney General and Gubernatorial Candidate Derek Schmidt stopped by the KGGF studios on his way to the Coffeyville Chamber's monthly Business Over Breakfast event to give an update on his campaign.
Comments / 0