Alton, TX

ValleyCentral

Party ends in woman punching pregnant sister-in-law in face

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Donna woman was arrested after a party at her sister-in-law’s house ended with a pregnant woman getting punched in the face. Heydi Aguilera, 20, was arrested on charges of assault of a pregnant person, assaulting a peace officer/judge and resisting arrest search or transport, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. […]
DONNA, TX
KRGV

McAllen woman reacts to November extension of SNAP benefits

With the cost of groceries rising, those who rely on government benefits are getting a little help. On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the approval of $334.5 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of November. One McAllen woman says the extra money is needed.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Daughter fled to Mexico after forging dad’s signature to get loans and car, BPD says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after allegedly forging her father’s signature to take out cash loans and exploiting him to co-sign a car loan, Brownsville police said. Sandra Rebecca Garcia, 46, was arrested Monday on charges of exploitation of child/elderly/disabled person and credit/debit card abuse, according to police. “When family members confronted […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

20-year-old Katy woman pleads guilty to smuggling spider monkey in Brownsville

A 20-year-old woman from Katy pleaded guilty to smuggling a spider monkey in Brownsville at the Gateway International Bridge back in March. Federal authorities say Savannah Valdez attempted to enter the U.S. when law enforcement noticed a wooden box with holes inside Valdez's vehicle. Valdez said the box contained beer she had purchased in Mexico, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Texas.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Deputies seize 71 pounds of cocaine, guns at Harlingen residence

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities seized 71 pounds of cocaine and three firearms from a Harlingen residence, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s office investigators, with the help of the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations, executed a felony warrant on the Harlingen home on Monday and arrested a man […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg detention officer charged with slapping teen

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg detention officer was arrested and placed on leave without pay after allegedly slapping a 16-year-old, according to a City of Edinburg news release. Roberto Guerra, a three-year employee, was arrested Saturday morning. Edinburg police say Guerra is accused of slapping the teen on Oct. 3 while he was in […]
EDINBURG, TX

