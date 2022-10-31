Read full article on original website
La Joya bus driver dies after experiencing medical emergency with students on board
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A school bus driver with La Joya Independent School District was pronounced dead after experiencing a medical emergency while dropping off students. At 4:45 p.m., a school bus driver was dropping students off to their homes when the driver experienced a medical emergency and crashed into a fence near a […]
Party ends in woman punching pregnant sister-in-law in face
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Donna woman was arrested after a party at her sister-in-law’s house ended with a pregnant woman getting punched in the face. Heydi Aguilera, 20, was arrested on charges of assault of a pregnant person, assaulting a peace officer/judge and resisting arrest search or transport, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. […]
McAllen woman reacts to November extension of SNAP benefits
With the cost of groceries rising, those who rely on government benefits are getting a little help. On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the approval of $334.5 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of November. One McAllen woman says the extra money is needed.
Brownsville man admits trying to smuggle migrants hidden in RV, prosecutors say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A complex search of a recreational vehicle at the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint near Sarita this summer uncovered 10 migrants in distress. Now, the man who was hauling the trailer has admitted to his role and is awaiting sentencing by a federal judge, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Gaston Perez, a 40-year-old […]
Daughter fled to Mexico after forging dad’s signature to get loans and car, BPD says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after allegedly forging her father’s signature to take out cash loans and exploiting him to co-sign a car loan, Brownsville police said. Sandra Rebecca Garcia, 46, was arrested Monday on charges of exploitation of child/elderly/disabled person and credit/debit card abuse, according to police. “When family members confronted […]
20-year-old Katy woman pleads guilty to smuggling spider monkey in Brownsville
A 20-year-old woman from Katy pleaded guilty to smuggling a spider monkey in Brownsville at the Gateway International Bridge back in March. Federal authorities say Savannah Valdez attempted to enter the U.S. when law enforcement noticed a wooden box with holes inside Valdez's vehicle. Valdez said the box contained beer she had purchased in Mexico, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Texas.
Deputies seize 71 pounds of cocaine, guns at Harlingen residence
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities seized 71 pounds of cocaine and three firearms from a Harlingen residence, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s office investigators, with the help of the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations, executed a felony warrant on the Harlingen home on Monday and arrested a man […]
Texas mother shoots intruder through door while hiding in bedroom
EDINBURG, Texas — A Texas homeowner shot a man trying to get into a locked bedroom where she and her children hid. Carlos Garcia, 36, is accused of breaking into a rural Edinburg home Tuesday evening, according to KVEO-TV. Garcia allegedly entered her house through the garage and then...
Judge sentences former Donna police sergeant to nearly 15 years in prison for protecting drug shipments
A former police sergeant who escorted drug shipments through Donna in exchange for cash was sentenced to nearly 15 years in prison on Friday. U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez sent former Donna police Sgt. Alejandro “Alex” Martinez, 43, of Hidalgo to federal prison during a hearing on Friday afternoon.
Edinburg detention officer charged with slapping teen
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg detention officer was arrested and placed on leave without pay after allegedly slapping a 16-year-old, according to a City of Edinburg news release. Roberto Guerra, a three-year employee, was arrested Saturday morning. Edinburg police say Guerra is accused of slapping the teen on Oct. 3 while he was in […]
Meat market asks if Food Patrol has a ‘warrant’ to film their health violations
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol stopped at Harlingen and McAllen for this week’s “Food 4 Thought” segment. With more than 10 Top Performer stickers from previous years, Taqueria Jalisco Owner Maria Alejos is adding another to her collection. The small restaurant located at 621 South Commerce Street in Harlingen is big on success […]
Police dog finds cocaine bundles in truck parked at Sunrise Mall
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville Police Department K-9 officer found four bundles of cocaine in a truck left in the Sunrise Mall parking lot, police said. On Thursday, an officer was conducting a routine check of the parking lot at Sunrise Mall when they noticed a white Ford F-150 on the north side by […]
