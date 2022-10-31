Read full article on original website
APD Chief Michael Persley named to International Chiefs Board
ALBANY — Albany Police Department Chief Michael Persley has been appointed to serve on the Board of Directors of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). Persley has been appointed to a three-year term through the 2025 annual conference. His tenure on the board starts immediately. The Board...
southgatv.com
High Speed Pursuit Resulting in Suspects’ Arrest In Albany
ALBANY, GEORGIA – According to press released from Albany Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Van Deman St. before 12:30 p.m. on November 3, 2022. Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, led a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, Georgia, and ended in Albany, Georgia.
Government Technology
Albany State University Wins $3M for Broadband, IT Staffing
(TNS) — Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Jr., D-Ga., announced a $2,997,777 Connecting Minority Communities Program grant to Albany State University. The U.S. Department of Commerce program is overseen by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and focuses on providing and expanding broadband Internet service and equipment for historically Black colleges and universities, tribal colleges and universities, and minority-serving institutions.
WALB 10
Albany home hit by bullets during a drive-by shooting
Candidate Profile: Keith Jenkins running for Ga. State District 173. 2 arrested after high-speed chase, shooting at law enforcement ends in Albany. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still investigating the incident. Candidate profile: Darlene Taylor running for another term for State House District 173. Updated: 6 hours ago. She...
Albany Herald
School System police chief speaks to Albany-Dougherty Kiwanis Club
ALBANY — Chief/Public Safety Director Troy Conley of the Dougherty County School System Police Department was the featured speaker at the Oct. 31 meeting of the Albany-Dougherty Kiwanis Club. During the meeting at Austin’s Firegrill, the chief spoke about the breadth of his department’s responsibility for security and enforcement...
wfxl.com
Two arrested after shooting at officers, himself following a high-speed chase
A man and woman are behind bars following a two-county high-speed chase. Albany police say that 40-year-old Roger Gardner and 32-year-old Jessica Arnold led law enforcement on a high-speed chase from Baker County into Albany. The Baker County Sheriff's Office says that a lookout from Dougherty County police was issued...
WALB 10
New details emerge in recent violent crime spree in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - New details are emerging after a violent crime spree and the crimes committed in one of Albany’s busiest areas. Albany police are looking for three men wanted in a slew of crimes and two of the men were captured on surveillance video. An alleged victim...
wfxl.com
4 alleged members of Purps Criminal Street Gang indicted on 32 charges in Dougherty County
Attorney General Chris Carr announced Tuesday that the office’s new statewide Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted four alleged members of the Purps Criminal Street Gang, which was founded at a local high school in Dougherty County in 2017. Albert Lewis Hester, Williel Jermaine Harris, Kevious Demetrius Walker and Tykeshia...
WALB 10
Convicted Albany drug trafficker sentenced to 35 years in federal prison
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany-based fentanyl and meth trafficker has been sentenced to over 30 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Jamie Keith, aka JGottiDaBoss, aka Cocho, 41, was sentenced to serve 35 years in prison to be...
WALB 10
“Some folks need a gun. And some folks don’t need no gun. It’s just bad,” Albany residents experience acts of violence
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One Albany woman is coming forward after her house was recently hit in a drive-by shooting. This comes as multiple violent crimes have happened throughout the Good Life City. The shooting happened on West Highland Avenue Friday, Oct. 28. One woman says she, her son and...
WALB 10
APD needs help identifying carjacking suspects
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects in connection to a car hijacking that was possibly used in an armed robbery. The carjacking happened at the Zaxbys on North Slappey Boulevard on Oct. 21, according to the police report. The victim told police that they were held at gunpoint by three or four men.
southgatv.com
Cordele drug bust leads to multiple arrests.
CORDELE, GA – Following a joint investigation by the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO), the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and the Americus Police Department, Kelvin Daniels, 43, Frederick Woods, 50, and Sonny Daniels, 42, were arrested by the GBI on 11/3/2022. SWRDEO agents and Crisp County...
wfxl.com
Police: Suspects wanted for vehicle hijacking, possible armed robbery
The Albany Police Department's Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects in the videos. According to APD, on October 22, the suspects stole a white, 2013 Cadillac CTS near the 1000 block of Cedar Ave. The vehicle is believed to been used in a...
WALB 10
Several properties approved for demolition for Phoebe, Habitat for Humanity partnership
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Health System requested several residential structures near its main campus in Albany be demolished. Those that were approved for demolition on Wednesday are the starting point for Phoebe’s partnership with Habitat for Humanity. The health system requested several residential structures be demolished....
WALB 10
3 arrested in Crisp Co. drug trafficking conspiracy
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Three people were arrested in connection to a drug trafficking conspiracy out of Crisp County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Kelvin Daniels, 43, Frederick Woods, 50 and Sonny Daniels, 42, were charged following a two-month investigation. On Oct. 26, a home in the 30...
wfxl.com
Man wanted for forgery in the 3rd degree
The Albany Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a man wanted for forgery. 20-year-old Malcom Mathis is wanted for depositing fake checks into someone else’s account and withdrawing some of the money. He stands 5’11 and is approximately 170 pounds. Anyone with information regarding Mathis...
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. board votes against expanding early voting hours
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Board of Elections has voted not to extend voting hours during this last week of early voting. Board members say one of the main reasons they voted against extending early voting hours was that the request was not submitted early enough. During the...
douglasnow.com
Former Willacoochee police chief arrested by GBI
Wednesday, former Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams, who resides in Adel, was arrested and charged with burglary, according to a press release issued by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The release states that on Monday, October 31, 2022, the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office requested the GBI to conduct an investigation regarding Chief Williams' actions.
WALB 10
As the peanut season comes to an end, how did the south Georgia crop fair?
The 8th Congressional District includes several parts of Southwest Georgia. Several Albany leaders called for the board to extend early voting hours. Several properties approved for demolition for Phoebe, Habitat for Humanity partnership. Updated: 4 hours ago. Five properties — three on Second Avenue and two on N Monroe Street...
wfxl.com
Man shot after being hit by a vehicle during alleged robbery
A 35-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the chest in Albany. Albany police responded to Phoebe shortly after midnight on October 29 in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim who said he was visiting a residence in the 1300 block of East Tift Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when he noticed a black male stealing a catalytic converter from his brother's car. The victim told police he approached the alleged thief in his vehicle when he opened the door and drove forward, attempting to hit him. The victim then said he rolled under the middle of the vehicle to keep from getting hit when he heard a gunshot and had his girlfriend take him to the hospital.
