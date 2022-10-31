Read full article on original website
'Frosty the Snowman' TV Airdate Revealed
Christmas lovers rejoice, Frosty the Snowman will kick off the holiday season next month when it airs on CBS. The network just announced that Frosty the Snowman will air on Friday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET. Those hoping to catch the special on broadcast TV will have their best shot here.
Candace Cameron Bure Dropped A Pic From Filming Her First Christmas Movie After Exiting Hallmark, And She Looks Hot (Literally)
Candace Cameron Bure filmed her new Christmas movie in a literal heat wave. Needless to say, she looks hot.
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 21)
Just a few days after Netflix proved its staying power in the face of recent subscriber woes, the streaming service leads this week’s roundup of new movies and TV shows with three distinct picks. New fantasy adventure The School for Good and Evil is joined by the Joel Edgerton-starring...
Beloved Movie Getting Made Into TV Series
The Bad News Bears are making a comeback. CBS is developing a TV series based on the beloved Paramount comedy. The Bad News Bears hit theaters in 1976 and starred Walter Matthau as the vulgar, alcoholic coach of a misfit little league baseball team. Tatum O'Neal played the team's star pitcher.
A Christmas Story Christmas - Official Trailer
From Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max comes the family comedy A Christmas Story Christmas, the long-awaited follow-up to annual holiday favorite, A Christmas Story. This time, Ralphie is all grown up and must deal with Christmas and all that comes with it…as a dad. Peter Billingsley returns to the role that has made kids of all ages anticipate Christmas morning like no other.
Every New Christmas Movie Coming to Hallmark and Great American Family This Weekend, Oct. 28-30
'A Cozy Christmas Inn' with Jodie Sweetin and the London-set 'Jolly Good Christmas' are among the Christmas movies airing this weekend.
Hallmark Christmas Movies Coming to Peacock In New Streaming Deal
Peacock is decking the halls this season with a programming hub dedicated to the cheeriest channel of all, Hallmark. The holiday juggernaut is partnering with Peacock for a new SVOD deal announced today which will bring Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama content to subscribers. The hub, which launches Wednesday (Nov. 2), will introduce a whole slew of seasonal titles to Peacock in what the streamer is calling a “first-of-its-kind” deal. Not only will subscribers get to watch on-demand, they’ll also be able to stream Hallmark live. Live simulcasts of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark...
Peacock Adding 'All Things Hallmark' Hub Featuring Live Streaming of Three Channels, Library Movie Content
Peacock is unwrapping an early Christmas gift for Hallmark groupies — a special hub that will offer live and on-demand programming from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama. Going live on Wednesday, Nov. 2, the dedicated Hallmark hub will be prominently featured on Peacock’s home page as a singular destination for “all things Hallmark Media,” offering Peacock Premium subscribers (sign up here) live simulcasts of all three channels, next-day streaming of episodes from new seasons from current shows (such as When Calls the Heart and the 2023 premieres Ride and The Way Home), and a robust library of...
HBO Max triple dog dares you to watch the trailer for ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’
The gang is back together again in the trailer for HBO Max’s upcoming A Christmas Story Christmas, the long-awaited sequel to the beloved 1983 classic holiday movie, A Christmas Story. And unlike previous sequels, this time the surviving and/or working original cast members have reunited, along with a few new faces.
‘A Man In Full’: Jerrika Hinton Joins Cast Of Netflix Limited Series
EXCLUSIVE: Jerrika Hinton (Hunters) is set for a major recurring role in A Man in Full, Netflix’s six-episode limited series starring Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane, from David E. Kelley and Regina King based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel. In A Man in Full, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. Hinton will play Henrietta White. Henrietta guides her husband, Roger (Aml Ameen), though a moment of soul-searching to protect what’s best for their family. Kelley serves as writer, executive producer and...
Peacock Drops Teaser Trailer For ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ Limited Series
The teaser trailer for The Bast Man: The Final Chapters dropped during the Urbanworld Film Festival, the same event where the film originally premiered in 1999. The Peacock limited series will premiere all eight episodes December 22. Watch the trailer in the video posted above. Based upon the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the series will catch up with Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance. Cast of The Best Man: The Final Chapters include Morris Chestnut,...
The 2022 Hallmark Holiday Movie Starring Days Of Our Lives' Chandler Massey
Chandler Massey became a "Days of Our Lives" fan-favorite when he took over the role of Will Horton in 2010. Will is a legacy character born to Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo). During his childhood, Will struggled with his family drama, which included his mother's many schemes and his father's addiction issues (via Soap Central). It seemed Will was always in the middle of his parents' dramatics. However, when Massey took over the role, he brought new depth to the character.
The Best Leslie Jordan Movies And TV Shows And How To Watch Them
As we mourn his passing, revisit the best movies and TV shows starring Leslie Jordan.
Peacock Bringing Back Iconic Horror Franchise for Prequel Series
Peacock has revealed that it is bringing back an iconic horror franchise for a prequel series. According to Variety, the streamer will be the home of Crystal Lake, an "expanded prequel" series to Friday the 13th. The show is being written by Bryan Fuller, who is also the showrunner and an executive producer. Victor Miller —who wrote the original Friday the 13th movie, kickstarting the franchise — will also serve as an executive producer.
Hallmark Christmas Movies Rarely Cost Over $2 Million to Make
With familiar stories and a rock-solid brand, the Hallmark Channel consistently turns shoestring budgets into massive successes.
