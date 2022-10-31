Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big Blue View
Giants-Seahawks: 5 key plays in Giants’ loss to Seattle
The New York Giants' winning streak was snapped Sunday with a 27-13 loss at the wing of the Seattle Seahawks. New York attempted to paddle toward the deep end of the pool before the deflation of their swimmies manifested in Richie James’ second punt-return fumble that led to Kenneth Walker III’s 16-yard touchdown run.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 11/2: Schoen talks, team passes on trades, more headlines
On a day that a record 10 trades were made, Giants general manager Joe Schoen said there was just not a right fit for the team to make a trade. “We had several conversations with teams on multiple positions, but the price point didn’t match up,” he said in his meeting with the media after the trade deadline passed Nov. 1.
Big Blue View
The Chris and Nick Show - Talking trade deadline and Giants at Seattle
Week 8 certainly didn’t turn out the way many New York Giants fans hoped. First the Giants fell to the Seattle Seahawks 27-13 going into their bye week. Then the Giants opted to stand pat at the trade deadline and not acquire a wide receiver — a move many Giants’ fans wanted to see.
Big Blue View
NFL power rankings, Week 9: Giants fall to No. 10 in latest aggregated rankings
NFL.com (11) The Giants found themselves in yet another tight game in the fourth quarter, but this time, the results were not what they hoped for. The Seahawks’ defense put the clamps on Saquon Barkley, and the defense couldn’t get a big stop in the final minutes of a 27-13 loss at Lumen Field. Big Blue managed just 225 yards of total offense and scored its lone touchdown on a drive that started at the Seattle 2-yard line after a Tyler Lockett fumble. Concerns about the aptitude of the Giants’ attack against better competition is warranted, but New York remains well set up as we look ahead. The Giants get their bye week next before matchups against the Lions and Texans — arguably the two worst teams in football (see below!).
Big Blue View
Giants news, 11/3: Giants awarded Bills WR, a look at the rookie class, more headlines
The New York Giants 2022 rookie class positively influenced the team’s success through the first eight weeks of the season. The inaugural draft for general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll resulted in 11 draft picks and several undrafted free agents, most of whom are on the practice squad. UDFA edge defender Tomon Fox earns a spot on the list with 146 defensive snaps to his name so far this season.
Key Takeaways from Giants GM Joe Schoen's Mid-year Press Briefing
Joe Schoen covered a lot of ground during his press briefing. Here is a look at some of the highlights and our takeaaways from what was said.
Big Blue View
Yardbarker
Giants GM Joe Schoen on Saquon Barkley: 'We'd like to keep him around here'
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen has again suggested running back Saquon Barkley is part of his plans beyond this season. "The franchise tag is a tool that we have and can utilize if we need to," Schoen said about the ball-carrier who is out of contract after the ongoing campaign during a Wednesday appearance on New York sports radio station WFAN, per Ryan Chichester of Audacy. "Saquon…he’s done everything we’ve asked. He’s a captain, and he’s a very good player at his position. He’s had a very good season."
