NFL.com (11) The Giants found themselves in yet another tight game in the fourth quarter, but this time, the results were not what they hoped for. The Seahawks’ defense put the clamps on Saquon Barkley, and the defense couldn’t get a big stop in the final minutes of a 27-13 loss at Lumen Field. Big Blue managed just 225 yards of total offense and scored its lone touchdown on a drive that started at the Seattle 2-yard line after a Tyler Lockett fumble. Concerns about the aptitude of the Giants’ attack against better competition is warranted, but New York remains well set up as we look ahead. The Giants get their bye week next before matchups against the Lions and Texans — arguably the two worst teams in football (see below!).

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO