ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Davis Mills is ready to make ‘corrections’ ahead of matchup vs. undefeated Eagles

By John Dillon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XzlyQ_0itJLitM00

After losing in embarrassing fashion to the Tennessee Titans in Week 8, there will be no rest for the wicked (read: weary) as the Houston Texans prepare to square off against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. Hot off the heels of their 17-10 defeat, Houston is merely looking to prove that they belong on the same field as the Eagles, knowing full well that a win is almost an impossibility.

Despite this grim reality, quarterback Davis Mills told reporters after Sunday’s meltdown that he is looking forward to the challenge of playing Philadelphia. Perhaps implying that he and his squad are relishing the chance to play the spoiler, he explained that the Texans will make some necessary adjustments to stay competitive on Thursday night, and seemed to hint that the team is motivated to find a way to win against all odds.

“I think it provides a lot of hunger for the team to move into this next week,” Mills said of the matchup. “Obviously everyone in the league has the Eagles circled right now being the only undefeated team. We’re ready to obviously make the corrections from this game, but play a really good football game this coming Thursday”

Fans can’t fault Mills’ optimism ahead of such a challenging task, though any stock they might put in the team’s chances of actually winning would be grossly misplaced. The Texans are likely in for a beatdown of epic proportions, and if things get out of hand, don’t be surprised if they struggle against the Eagles’ second-stringers.

Mills is playing for his job security heading into next season, and not much else. If he can muster a meaningful performance against such an overwhelming opponent, perhaps Houston fans will forget how utterly ineffective he was against Tennessee on Sunday, and rekindle their faith in the young signal caller.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers must make a change at running back

Through eight games, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has 363 rushing yards. This ranks him 28th in the NFL. Do you know who ranks 27th? New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Worse than that, Harris has soundly been outplayed this season by fellow Steelers running back Jaylen Warren. Warren,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson doesn’t belong in the top four? ESPN’s Paul Finebaum reacts to College Football Playoff rankings

The College Football Playoff rankings came out on Tuesday night and Paul Finebaum has opinions. Boy, does Finebaum have opinions. The ESPN and SEC Network analyst is fired up about the CFP rankings, a relatively meaningless exercise at this point in the season but entertaining nonetheless. Finebaum is on-board with Tennessee checking in at No. 1 in the first CFP rankings, but he seriously questions much of the rest of the field. The ACC doesn’t deserve a spot so high (Clemson is in at fourth in the rankings) and the SEC, well, Finebaum says that unequivocally it is the best conference in...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How the College Football Playoff committee explained Oregon’s No. 8 ranking

One of the major questions that we had going into the first release of the College Football Playoff rankings was where the committee would view the Oregon Ducks. There has arguably been no hotter team in the nation than Oregon ever since their Week 1 loss to the defending-champion Georgia Bulldogs. Oregon has scored more than 40-points in every game, winning 7 straight. Quarterback Bo Nix is playing the best football of his career, and is a fringe Heisman Trophy candidate. Would that 49-3 loss to Georgia drag the Ducks down in the rankings, or would they be able to overcome it,...
EUGENE, OR
97.3 ESPN

NFC race still up for grabs as Eagles enter November

The Philadelphia Eagles are 7-0, good for the top seed in the NFC playoff race. However, even with their perfect record, the month of November could determine their fate this season, starting with Thursday night in Houston. Why?. Teams are keeping the pressure on the Eagles. The Vikings are 6-1,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears trade for Chase Claypool: Experts hand out grades for Chicago

The Chicago Bears made a splash ahead of the NFL trade deadline, acquiring receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers for their own second-round pick. It’s a move that benefits quarterback Justin Fields, who now has a weapon in Claypool who can stretch the field as the offense looks to make continued progress. Sure, the price for Claypool (a potential top-40 pick) is the one thing that has people questioning the move. But it showed that GM Ryan Poles is prioritizing Fields’ development, which is all fans can hope for at this point.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas Tech at TCU odds, picks and predictions

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-4, 2-3 Big 12) and the 7th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs (8-0, 5-0) meet in a Saturday Big 12 contest. Kickoff at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth is scheduled for noon ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Texas Tech vs. TCU odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.
FORT WORTH, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

167K+
Followers
223K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy