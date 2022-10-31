Read full article on original website
In response to Nebraska customers, Black Hills plans to offer offset program
In what it says is a response to interest from customers, Black Hills Energy on Wednesday announced plans to offer a voluntary renewable natural gas and carbon offset program for residential and small-business customers. The program, which the company hopes to start next year, would allow customers to purchase monthly...
Utah treasurer warns lawmakers of looming recession, ESG challenges
(The Center Square) - Utah's finances are in great financial shape now, but a possible recession could prompt the need for some belt-tightening, Treasurer Marlo Oaks said in a report. House Bill 82, passed by Utah lawmakers in March, requires the state treasurer to release a report on debt affordability...
Sorry Florida, Pennsylvania is the best place to retire
The sunshine state can have their oranges and sunshine, but there's a new leader when it comes to the best places to retire. According to a study by "U.S. News and World Report," Pennsylvania isn't only at the top of the list; the state's cities have taken over the top ten.
Holcomb to tout Indiana innovations at UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt
Gov. Eric Holcomb is leaving Indiana on Saturday for an African destination where he likely won't encounter many of his fellow Republicans. The Hoosier chief executive announced Wednesday he's spending next week at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, alongside Indiana Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers.
2022 ALTAC Jr. Livestock Sale
SHREVEPORT, La. - The 2022 ArkLaTex Agricultural Council's Jr. Livestock Sale at the State Fair of Louisiana was a huge success. It's estimated that supporters spent more than $502,000 at the sale on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The auction is the culmination of months of hard work by thousands of students across the state involved in 4-H and FFA.
Wyoming, BLM Reach Settlement - BLM to do Public Comment Period and More State Consultation on Marton Ranch Acquisition
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) have announced that they have reached a settlement on the state’s appeal of an acquisition of land by the BLM in Natrona and Carbon Counties. In June, Wyoming filed an appeal challenging the BLM’s purchase of more than...
Election preview: Jim Pillen centers on conservative government, jobs for Nebraska kids
Jim Pillen is focused on providing conservative, less costly government if he is elected governor, along with centering on workforce development and proposing a dramatic change in the distribution of state aid to public schools. Riding atop all of that is a determination to "keep our kids here" by providing...
Five seek to succeed Gov. Tom Wolf
Much of the attention given to the governor’s race is directed toward major party candidates Josh Shapiro, of Abington Township, Montgomery County, who is the state’s attorney general and the Democratic nominee, and Douglas V. Mastriano, of Greene Township, Franklin County, a state senator in south-central Pennsylvania and the Republican nominee.
Semiconductor equipment manufacturer headed to western New York
(The Center Square) – Two weeks after getting a call from New York’s senior U.S. senator, a British company that produces equipment needed to make semiconductors announced plans Wednesday to build a $319 million facility in the western part of the state. Edwards Vacuum plans to construct a...
Analysis shows more than 132,000 Illinois public employees with six-figure salaries
(The Center Square) – An audit of Illinois public employee salaries and pensions found a staggering number of employees were in the six-figure club. The nonprofit government watchdog organization OpenTheBooks.com found educators, city managers, bus drivers and even barbers were pulling in more than $100,000 a year. A total of 132,188 public employees made six-figure salaries, costing taxpayers $17 billion.
Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs
Originally published Nov. 1 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor.
Election Day Right Around the Corner: Are you ready to vote?
Many of the offices specific to Jackson County were ultimately decided during the 2022 Spring Primary. However, there are still several offices (state and local) and other important aspects of governance on the ballot. For example, our next State Representative, United States Senator, and United States Congressman will be elected. In addition, McKee residents will choose their new mayor, parents will get a chance to pick the next Jackson County Public Schools board members. Meanwhile, abortion access across Kentucky is on the line with a vote for Constitutional Amendment 2, which would establish no protected right to abortion if passed.
Safe Driving Tips From AAA Idaho
According to the Idaho Transportation Department, about 275 car crashes last year were the result of hitting a wild animal... Another 275 involved a collision with road debris... And about 460 crashes involved falling or shifting cargo from vehicles. “The road conditions are changing pretty dramatically, we know that there...
The 'American Pickers' want to see your antique collections
Good news for the pack-rats and hoarders of Hanford has been announced — the “American Pickers” want to see your local antique collections. The History Channel’s long-running television series will be filming episodes in California this January. “We’re looking for people with vintage items, especially in...
Idaho State Police Forensic Processing Lab-- Processing Fentanyl
Across Idaho the rise in fentanyl cases and overdose deaths has increased significantly…. But what happens to those drugs once they're confiscated by law enforcement?. “The first thing we do with our narcotics if we can, is field test it. We will need a positive presumptive test so someone can be charged or arrested. If we cannot do that or we don’t do that at the time, we bring them back to the department and it gets weighed, documented, photographed and put into reports and then we package it for the lab,” said Captain Bill Collins, with the Pocatello Police Department’s Investigations unit.
Washington Democrat's father fact-checks son, paper pulls endorsement
(The Center Square) – Charges by a father about his son, a Democratic candidate for office in a Washington legislative district centered on Whidbey Island, have caused a local newspaper to cancel its endorsement of him and endorse his Republican opponent instead. In an article titled, "Herald now endorses...
Stormy weather possible Friday evening and night
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has an Enhanced Risk of severe storms for the western half of the ArkLaTex for late Friday. Gusty winds, isolated tornadoes, large hail and heavy downpours are possible. The parent storm system responsible for this outlook was in the western US as of...
DeJear votes early, Reynolds makes closing pitch to voters
CEDAR RAPIDS — Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds hit on consistent, familiar themes Tuesday while on a campaign bus tour making her closing pitch to voters a week out from the Nov. 8 election. She touted Iowa’s fiscal health; her pledge to support law enforcement; three rounds of tax cuts...
Voters will decide whether to boost Utah lawmakers spending power
(The Center Square) - Utah voters will decide on election day whether to increase the amount of money the state Legislature can spend during an emergency special session. Constitutional Amendment A would boost the amount of money legislators could spend or cut during a special session convened by the Speaker of the House and the President of the Senate from 1% of the previous year’s budget to 5%.
North Dakota voters could sway Washington D.C. partisan balance next week
(The Center Square) - North Dakota voters will decide on term limits, recreational marijuana, and impact the current partisan balance of the U.S. Senate and House when they go to the polls next week. If approved, Constitutional Measure 1 will limit the governor to serving two four-year terms and limit...
