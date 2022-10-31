Across Idaho the rise in fentanyl cases and overdose deaths has increased significantly…. But what happens to those drugs once they're confiscated by law enforcement?. “The first thing we do with our narcotics if we can, is field test it. We will need a positive presumptive test so someone can be charged or arrested. If we cannot do that or we don’t do that at the time, we bring them back to the department and it gets weighed, documented, photographed and put into reports and then we package it for the lab,” said Captain Bill Collins, with the Pocatello Police Department’s Investigations unit.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO