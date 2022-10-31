ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willard, OH

Thanksgiving meals to be given out in Willard

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
 3 days ago
WILLARD — When you think of Thanksgiving, what do you think of — turkey, stuffing, eating so much you need a nap? Unfortunately, there are many families in Huron County where food is not a given.

On Nov. 21, Second Harvest Food Bank (Second Harvest), the city of Willard, Willard Parks and Recreation and the Willard Church of God are teaming up to provide 500 Thanksgiving meals to Huron County residents.

“Everyone should be able to celebrate the holiday with a full stomach,” said Julie Chase-Morefield, president and chief executive officer at Second Harvest. “We are committed to helping families in our region — especially now.”

This year’s Huron County distribution will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 21 at Willard Parks and Recreation, 561 W Laurel St., Willard.

Pre-registration is required before Nov. 17. To register, go to secondharvestfoodbank.org or call 440-960-2265.

Drivers may pick up packages for two families, but they must sign up separately and have their own registration codes. Attendees must have their registration codes visible to enter the distribution line.

Eligibility is based on income and household size; a chart is available on Second Harvest’s website to help residents determine if they qualify. Proof of income is not required, but those who pre-register will be asked to attest to their income.

Home delivery is not available for the Thanksgiving dinner food bundles.

The Willard Parks and Recreation distribution is intended for Huron County residents, while other distributions are being held at Galion Schools in Crawford County, BGSU Firelands in Erie County and Lorain County Community College in Lorain County for residents in those areas. Second Harvest hopes to distribute 3,300 Thanksgiving food packages over the four counties.

Each Thanksgiving box will include shelf-stable food, a turkey, apples, potatoes, sweet potatoes, frozen apple pie, stuffing, cranberry sauce, canned pumpkin, cornbread mix and soup.

“It’s everything to make a very nice, traditional holiday meal, especially given the situation where those that qualify may not be able to afford all of those things,” Chase-Morefield said.

Answers to frequently asked questions are available on Second Harvest’s website.

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
