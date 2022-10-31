Read full article on original website
Multistate murder suspect and girlfriend found dead in Arizona desert, another man and woman arrested
LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A couple was recently found dead in the Arizona desert, and another man and woman were taken into custody following a search for a murder suspect that spanned Arizona and Nevada. According to a news release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, a murder occurred in...
4 kidnapped, including teen girl and baby, in California
WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — Two suspects are in custody after they allegedly kidnapped four people, including a teenage girl and a 6-month-old baby, last week in Southern California, authorities said. Officers found the 14-year-old girl and the baby uninjured inside a hotel room in Costa Mesa early Thursday morning after the two adults who also were kidnapped managed to escape and call 911, according to the Westminster Police Department. The suspects, Michael Alexander Rodriguez, 26, and Bich Dao Vo, aka Michelle Rodriguez, were arrested Thursday during a traffic stop on suspicion of kidnapping, assault with a firearm, robbery, false imprisonment, child endangerment and felon in possession of a firearm. Dao Vo, 30, is related to one of the adult victims. The two suspects remained in jail Sunday without bail and they are expected to appear in court next week, according to online jail records. It was not immediately clear whether they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.
Runner texts wife he’s lost on Pacific Crest Trail. Then his remains are found, cops say
The Washington man was found dead below an 80-foot cliff, deputies said.
Hunters Frustrated With Record-Breaking Idaho Elk Kill on High Fence Ranch
Some serious issues have arisen with avid hunters in Idaho after a potential record-breaking elk was shot. The main issue is how the elk was killed. The elk was killed on a ranch in Idaho and not in the wild, Idaho’s KEZJ reports. According to reports, the massive bull was shot at Broadmouth Canyon Ranch on a fenced hunting trip. The hunt was purchased for Brian Dhooghe’s birthday, and he ended up being the one who took the animal down.
Washington Woman 'Popped' Black Bear on the Nose During Attack: 'It Was Just Instinct'
‘It was just instinct for her,’ wildlife officials said of the woman, who is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries in the hospital A woman is in the hospital after sustaining injuries from a bear attack near her home in Washington state. The Chelan County woman let her dog out Saturday morning when she was charged by an adult female black bear, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) officers reported after they received the call around 7 a.m. in Leavenworth. Her injuries were not life-threatening and she's currently recovering at...
‘This Isn’t A Rodeo’, Utah Deputy Sparks Backlash For Twirling Lasso While Pursuing Black Man
A white Utah deputy’s decision to use a lasso rope while searching for a Black male suspect has sparked upset from the Black community. Deputy Amanda Edwards is under fire for July bodycam footage that revealed her on-foot pursuit of a Black homeless man wanted for stealing sunglasses from a gift shop on Moab’s Main Street, KSL reports. The video shows Edwards coiling the rope in her hand or twirling it in the air in front of her.
Bear cub reunited with mom by WSDOT maintenance worker
A bear cub was brought back together with its mother by a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) employee, according to a post from their Facebook yesterday. John, a Blewett Pass maintenance worker, was on the south side of the pass when he saw a mama bear and her cub separated by US 97.
Eco-activist sentenced to community service, no prison time
A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced an eco-activist to community service but no extra time in custody, rejecting the government’s call for a yearslong prison term for the Seattle man related to arsons decades ago. Joseph Dibee, 54, was a fugitive for more than a decade. In April, Dibee...
Have you seen Sieara? Detroit teen disappeared two days ago and police need your help
Detroit police say the search is on for a missing teen who disappeared several days ago after getting dropped off at a party on Halloween night.
