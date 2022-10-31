Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
2 people hurt after semi vs. pickup truck crash in Chippewa County
TOWNSHIP OF WHEATON, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Chippewa County Tuesday. According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 1 at 9:17 p.m. the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash between a semi-tractor trailer and pickup truck on South Highway 29 at 30th Street in the Township of Wheaton.
drydenwire.com
Early Morning Crash In Clear Lake Results In Fatality
POLK COUNTY -- A single-vehicle crash in the Town of Clear Lake has resulted in a fatality, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say that on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 2:30a, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a single0vehicle crash on 10th Avenue, just west of 20th Street in the Town of Clear Lake.
UPDATE: Eau Claire woman is found safe
UPDATE: Eau Claire Police confirm Weidinger has been found safe. —– EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) – The Eau Claire Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman. 28-year-old Jennifer Weidinger has not been seen since last Thursday, October 27th. She was seen in the Barstow Street area of downtown Eau Claire. Police say she might have...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead after rollover crash in Polk County Tuesday morning
TOWN OF CLEAR LAKE (Polk County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a rollover crash in Polk County Tuesday morning. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on 10th Avenue just west of 20th Street in the Town of Clear Lake, or about 4 miles southeast of the Village of Clear Lake, at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin inmate who no-showed medical appointment was found, returned to jail
LADYSMITH, Wis. (WFRV) – An inmate in northwest Wisconsin was found after he went missing on October 27, after not showing up to a medical appointment. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kevin Ramsey was reported found and ‘returned to the Rusk County Jail’ on Tuesday afternoon.
WEAU-TV 13
UWEC Police identify man in death investigation near campus
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire Police has identified 32-year-old Thomas Polski of Danbury, Wis. as the man whose body was found in the Putnam Park area adjacent to campus. The initial media release stated that the man had no ties to UW-Eau Claire and...
Reconstruction of SE Minnesota Highway Nears Completion
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A reconstruction project on a busy highway in southeast Minnesota is nearly finished. A MnDOT news release says crews completed the Hwy. 60 Reconstruction Project between Hwy. 52 and Zumbro Falls last week. The project started in May and involved the construction of a new bridge west of Zumbro Falls, reconstruction of the highway in Zumbro Falls, the repair/replacement of eight culverts, ADA sidewalk improvements, enhanced lighting and new road signage.
drydenwire.com
Chemical Leak At Jennie-O In Barron County Closes Hwy 8
BARRON COUNTY -- A chemical leak at Jennie-O in Barron Closed HWY 8 earlier this morning, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. At 9:27am on Monday, October 31 2022, the Barron County 911 Center received a call from the Jennie-O Plant in Barron reporting a chemical leak at its Main Plant Feed Mill location. Upon arrival, emergency responders conducted an assessment and determined that two chemicals (Anatox and Lysine) had been accidentally mixed together and were off-gassing a poisonous vapor into the atmosphere. Jennie-O had immediately evacuated the facility to protect employees against inhalation hazards.
wiproud.com
Homicide charges filed for two men after man dies in western Wisconsin shooting
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Eau Claire Police Department has provided an update about its investigation into a homicide that took place on September 17 that left one man dead. According to a release, charges have been filed against two men for their alleged involvement in the incident...
wwisradio.com
Homicide Charges Filed In Eau Claire
The Eau Claire Police Department is filing homicide charges against two men involved in a shooting last month near Mount Tom Park. Police say after reviewing surveillance video and interviewing nearby residents, charges have been filed against 32-year-old Michael Purnell and 34-year-old Xavier Thompson. The charges include intentional homicide, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and fleeing an officer.
Austin Man Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash on I-90
Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- Alcohol is suspected to be involved in a two-vehicle crash on I-90 in Winona County that sent an Austin man to a hospital Wednesday night. The State Patrol accident report indicates 66-year-old Rick Nelson was traveling west on the freeway when the jeep he was driving crashed into the guardrail and stopped in the lane of traffic. His vehicle was then struck by a westbound Subaru driven by 30-year-old Nathin Voeller of Rochester.
wpr.org
Voters in dry Wisconsin town to vote on allowing alcohol sales for the first time
Amid the high-stake races for governor and senate, one Wisconsin community is asking voters to decide on an issue closer to home: Should their dry town stay dry?. Voters in a rural Barron County Town of Stanfold will vote on a non-binding referendum Nov. 8, asking whether the community should allow alcohol sales for the first time. The question on the ballot is the result of the small town's political debate over a local couple's dream of opening a winery.
38 Guests Can Spend The Night In This Wisconsin Cabin and it’s For Sale
Can this really be called a 'cabin'? It's huge! This 'cabin' that's for sale in Birchwood, Wisconsin is listed for $3,800,000 and sleeps almost 40 people. That's crazy!. It's a beautiful lake home (I can't call it a cabin anymore) with tons of acres that are yours if you own the property. But man, do you even know enough people to fill the place? 38 people are able to sleep here. Let's check out some pictures and gawk at the insane size of the place.
