Can this really be called a 'cabin'? It's huge! This 'cabin' that's for sale in Birchwood, Wisconsin is listed for $3,800,000 and sleeps almost 40 people. That's crazy!. It's a beautiful lake home (I can't call it a cabin anymore) with tons of acres that are yours if you own the property. But man, do you even know enough people to fill the place? 38 people are able to sleep here. Let's check out some pictures and gawk at the insane size of the place.

BIRCHWOOD, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO