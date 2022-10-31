ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floral City, FL

click orlando

57-year-old-woman killed in Sumter County crash, troopers say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old woman from Lake Panasoffkee was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 12:42 p.m. on County Road 470 near the intersection of Southeast 88th Terrace, according to a press release sent by FHP.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

FHP reported crash with injuries in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported a crash with injuries in Marion County. According to FHP, the crash was reported around 8 p.m. on Wednesday at SE Maricamp Road and Bahia Ave in Silver Springs Shores. Westbound traffic was closed due to a roadblock but it has...
MARION COUNTY, FL
fox5ny.com

Florida man claims he was driving car with 2 missing tires because of a 'curse': 'That is paranormal activity'

MARION OAKS, Fla. - A Florida man driving a vehicle missing two tires was pulled over by law enforcement and alleged that paranormal activity was responsible. Andres Orjuela-Montealegre, 29, was stopped on an Interstate 75 ramp near Marion Oaks on October 23 at about 4 a.m. after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies noticed the vehicle's hazard lights were on and that the tires on the driver's side appeared deflated.
MARION COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man in stolen truck leads deputies on chase in Lake County

A 37-year-old Leesburg man was arrested after trying to flee Lake County sheriff’s deputies in a stolen truck. Cody Allen Calton, of 2215 Hialeah Ave., was charged with grand theft auto, fleeing/eluding with wanton disregard, driving with a suspended license (third or subsequent offense), and attaching a tag that was not assigned to his vehicle.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Woman arrested after spotted at Dollar General dumpster after closing

A woman was arrested after she was spotted going through the dumpster after closing at a Dollar General store in Wildwood. Management at the store at 4500 NE 90th Plaza had asked for extra patrols due to concerns about “suspicious people at the business after closing hours,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Prayers pouring out on social media for motorcyclist injured in crash in The Villages

Prayers are pouring out on social media for a motorcyclist airlifted to the hospital after a crash in The Villages. Tyler Lewis, 20, of Ocala, was flown by helicopter Monday afternoon to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager at 12:22 p.m. on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Two arrested in Citrus County for gang-related murder in Hernando County

Two of five people Hernando County authorities allege killed someone trying to leave their gang were arrested in Citrus County. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 31-year-old Reynaldo Fonseca and 46-year-old Hector Robles Oct. 21 and Oct. 27, respectfully, under a Hernando County warrant charging the Ocala pair with third-degree murder, according to arrest logs.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake police lieutenant allowed to return home after arrest earlier this year

A Lady Lake police lieutenant has been allowed to return home following his arrest earlier this year after an alleged altercation with his wife. Nelson Vargas, 50, has been granted permission to return to his home in Minneola following his arrest there on Aug. 13 on charges of domestic battery and child abuse. Vargas is no longer facing the child abuse charge as it has been dismissed. He is still facing the domestic battery charge.
LADY LAKE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

U.S. 19 road projects slated to wrap up in 2023

All three sections of the U.S. 19 widening and resurfacing projects from Homosassa to Crystal River are still scheduled to finish in 2023. The Chronicle asked the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) for details about what’s been done recently and what’s coming up. Here’s what it said:
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL

