click orlando
57-year-old-woman killed in Sumter County crash, troopers say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old woman from Lake Panasoffkee was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 12:42 p.m. on County Road 470 near the intersection of Southeast 88th Terrace, according to a press release sent by FHP.
WCJB
FHP reported crash with injuries in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported a crash with injuries in Marion County. According to FHP, the crash was reported around 8 p.m. on Wednesday at SE Maricamp Road and Bahia Ave in Silver Springs Shores. Westbound traffic was closed due to a roadblock but it has...
fox5ny.com
Florida man claims he was driving car with 2 missing tires because of a 'curse': 'That is paranormal activity'
MARION OAKS, Fla. - A Florida man driving a vehicle missing two tires was pulled over by law enforcement and alleged that paranormal activity was responsible. Andres Orjuela-Montealegre, 29, was stopped on an Interstate 75 ramp near Marion Oaks on October 23 at about 4 a.m. after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies noticed the vehicle's hazard lights were on and that the tires on the driver's side appeared deflated.
WCJB
A tractor-trailer driver receives several charges after hitting a Levy County school bus and injuring multiple students
INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - The crash happened on HWY 19 near Inglis on March 30. The Levy County school bus stopped on the road with lights flashing and kids on board, but that’s when a semi-truck crashed into the back of the bus seriously injuring students. “I live right...
Trooper, 2 others injured in early morning crash in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and two other people were injured in a crash along a busy roadway in Lake County Tuesday morning. According to FHP, the trooper was parked behind a tow truck on U.S. Highway 192 near Town Center Boulevard, investigating an earlier crash just before 5 a.m.
leesburg-news.com
Man in stolen truck leads deputies on chase in Lake County
A 37-year-old Leesburg man was arrested after trying to flee Lake County sheriff’s deputies in a stolen truck. Cody Allen Calton, of 2215 Hialeah Ave., was charged with grand theft auto, fleeing/eluding with wanton disregard, driving with a suspended license (third or subsequent offense), and attaching a tag that was not assigned to his vehicle.
villages-news.com
Woman arrested after spotted at Dollar General dumpster after closing
A woman was arrested after she was spotted going through the dumpster after closing at a Dollar General store in Wildwood. Management at the store at 4500 NE 90th Plaza had asked for extra patrols due to concerns about “suspicious people at the business after closing hours,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com
Prayers pouring out on social media for motorcyclist injured in crash in The Villages
Prayers are pouring out on social media for a motorcyclist airlifted to the hospital after a crash in The Villages. Tyler Lewis, 20, of Ocala, was flown by helicopter Monday afternoon to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager at 12:22 p.m. on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard.
Citrus County Chronicle
Two arrested in Citrus County for gang-related murder in Hernando County
Two of five people Hernando County authorities allege killed someone trying to leave their gang were arrested in Citrus County. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 31-year-old Reynaldo Fonseca and 46-year-old Hector Robles Oct. 21 and Oct. 27, respectfully, under a Hernando County warrant charging the Ocala pair with third-degree murder, according to arrest logs.
leesburg-news.com
Former Taco Bell manager won’t be prosecuted after arrest in theft of night deposits
A former Leesburg Taco Bell general manager who had been accused of stealing $3,000 in night deposits won’t face prosecution in the case. It has been determined that the case against 28-year-old Jasmine Daree Heard of Ocala “is not suitable for prosecution,” according to documents on file in Lake County Court.
suncoastnews.com
WCJB
Marion County deputies work to prevent pedestrian deaths, candy contamination on Halloween
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - As children dress up as their favorite heroes and villains to ask for candy, there are some real dangers facing children in North Central Florida on Halloween. This year, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the “Safe and Spooktacular Halloween Party” to offer children a...
Gun found inside Forest High School was reported stolen from car
An Ocala resident filed a report with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office stating that a firearm had been stolen from her unlocked vehicle on Oct 9. Eleven days later the handgun was found–inside Forest High School. According to the school resource officer’s incident report, Forest High School went...
wogx.com
Mother says Florida man accused of killing her 5-year-old son in DUI crash was her classmate
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A suspected drunk driver turned himself in on Wednesday after a second arrest warrant for DUI manslaughter was issued following a crash that killed a 5-year-old boy in Lake County. Authorities said Daksh Wadhwa, 30, now faces a manslaughter charge for the death of the 5-year-old...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River man to serve three life sentences for striking detectives, motorcyclist with vehicle
A judge ordered a Crystal River man to serve three lifetimes behind bars for striking two detectives and then a motorcyclist almost three years ago while driving away from a traffic stop in his hometown. Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard announced Johnny Travis Wilson’s three consecutive terms of...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake police lieutenant allowed to return home after arrest earlier this year
A Lady Lake police lieutenant has been allowed to return home following his arrest earlier this year after an alleged altercation with his wife. Nelson Vargas, 50, has been granted permission to return to his home in Minneola following his arrest there on Aug. 13 on charges of domestic battery and child abuse. Vargas is no longer facing the child abuse charge as it has been dismissed. He is still facing the domestic battery charge.
Masked man at large after breaking into Pasco home, killing woman in front of kids, officials say
Authorities say a woman died after a man wearing a mask broke into a Pasco County home in the hour after Halloween and shot her in front of two children.
Citrus County Chronicle
U.S. 19 road projects slated to wrap up in 2023
All three sections of the U.S. 19 widening and resurfacing projects from Homosassa to Crystal River are still scheduled to finish in 2023. The Chronicle asked the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) for details about what’s been done recently and what’s coming up. Here’s what it said:
'It's horrific': Pasco sheriff says man shot, killed woman lying in bed with young kids overnight
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are searching for a man who they said broke into a home and shot a woman overnight in New Port Richey. The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the Menifee Court area, according to the sheriff's office. A woman was...
