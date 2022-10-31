Read full article on original website
Watch Dwight Yoakam Close Out California Show With Cover Of Elvis’ “Suspicious Minds”
Truly a classic song to cover. Elvis Presley’s “Suspicious Minds” has been a favorite among country music artists to cover for years, and there have been phenomenal versions throughout the years. Dwight Yoakam is on that list of great covers. He recorded his version of the fun...
Zac Brown Band Cancel Show in Canada After Crew Members Detained at Border
Zac Brown Band canceled a concert performance that was scheduled for Vancouver on Friday night (Oct. 21) after some members of the group's entourage were denied entry into the country at the border. The genre-bending country and rock group was slated to perform at Rogers Arena on Friday evening, but...
‘The Ultimate Metallica Show’ Recap: Matt Sorum Shares Metallica Memories
On the latest Ultimate Metallica Show, we covered a lot of ground, from the incredible "Nothing Else Matters" cover by Mickey Guyton to a pummeling live performance of "Whiplash" from 2013. But more than anything, I was beyond thrilled to have Matt Sorum—from Guns N' Roses, Velvet Revolver and The...
Talking Heads’ Members Announce Remain in Light North American Tour
Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew are once again bringing Remain in Light to the stage. Performing the 1980 Talking Heads album in its entirety, Harrison, a mainstay in the art-punk, avant-funk ensemble, and Belew, a touring guitarist for the band, are hitting the road in 2023 for a 19-date tour. They’ll bring Talking Heads’ classics like “Crosseyed and Painless” and “Once in a Lifetime” to audiences across North America.
John Mellencamp Releases Previously Unheard Song “Smart Guys” Ahead of ‘Scarecrow’ Reissue
Legendary heartland songwriter and performer John Mellencamp has released the previously unheard song “Smart Guys,” ahead of the forthcoming reissue of his classic 1985 album, Scarecrow, which itself is set to drop on November 4. The reissue product suite includes a Super Deluxe edition (2 CDs, 180-gram LP,...
Reba McEntire postpones shows after being put on vocal rest
Country music singer Reba McEntire rescheduled three concerts due to health issues.
