This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenCary, NC
Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCUThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Cary Academy is Ranked #1 Private School in North CarolinaJames TulianoCary, NC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North CarolinaKennardo G. JamesMorrisville, NC
NHL
Bruins Sign Mitchell Miller to Entry-Level Contract
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 4, that the team has signed defenseman Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract. "When I was in eighth grade, I made an extremely poor decision and acted very immaturely," said Miller. "I bullied one of my classmates. I deeply regret the incident and have apologized to the individual. Since the incident, I have come to better understand the far-reaching consequences of my actions that I failed to recognize and understand nearly seven years ago. I strive to be a better person and positively contribute to society. As a member of the Bruins organization, I will continue to participate in community programs to both educate myself and share my mistakes with others to show what a negative impact those actions can have on others. To be clear, what I did when I was 14 years old was wrong and unacceptable. There is no place in this world for being disrespectful to others and I pledge to use this opportunity to speak out against mistreating others."
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. PREDATORS
The Flames are back in action for the first meeting of the season against the Nashville Predators at the Scotiabank Saddledome for a 7 pm puck drop. Limited tickets are still available HERE. Fans can also find in-game highlights on CalgaryFlames.com and follow the Flames on social media for exclusive...
NHL
Sabres' win streak snapped in road loss to Hurricanes
RALEIGH N.C. - Don Granato spoke Friday morning about the long-term benefits of the Sabres' upcoming schedule, a run of contests against the NHL's top teams beginning with back-to-back road games at Carolina and Tampa Bay. The Sabres started strong and played a tightly contested game to start the run,...
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Thursday
PREGAME EVENT - PURPLE CARPET. The evening kicks off with the team's annual Purple Carpet event starting at 5:30 p.m. in the United Center Atrium. The Purple Carpet will honor fans who are currently battling cancer, in remission or walking in memory of a loved one who was lost to the disease, and the Blackhawks invite fans attending Thursday's game to come early to cheer on the honorees.
NHL
Amerks Update | Facing changes on defense, Amerks host Syracuse tonight
The Rochester Americans return home tonight for two games this week at Blue Cross Arena. They'll take on the Syracuse Crunch tonight at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. Tonight's matchup is the third in five games between the two teams and the eighth of 15 straight contests against North Division opponents to open the season. It is Rochester's longest stretch of the season against divisional foes.
NHL
5 Things: Flyers @ Maple Leafs
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-2) are in Ontario on Wednesday to play Sheldon Keefe's Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-2). Game time at Scotiabank Arena is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7. This...
NHL
Talbot could make first start for Senators against Flyers
OTTAWA -- Cam Talbot could make his first start of the season for the Senators against the Philadelphia Flyers at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS2, NBCSP, ESPN+, SN NOW). Talbot, who broke his rib during training camp, made his season debut in a 5-4 loss...
NHL
MATCHUP PREVIEW | By the Numbers: Seattle at Pittsburgh
Kraken hope to wrap up road trip by sweeping season series with Penguins. The Kraken head to Pittsburgh to face a Penguins team that has lost six games in a row (0-5-1). The last time that happened, was January 2006. But it's hard to know what Seattle will face as they head into PPG Paints Arena. Is it a talented but wounded team that is struggling to put all the pieces together, or, is it a group of players who know how to win ready to channel frustration into standings points? The reality is that either way, the Penguins are still an offensive threat with a defense that has some strengths and some areas in which Seattle may be able to capitalize because a lot of Pittsburgh's underlying measures are trending down at the moment.
NHL
Different rink, same lineup, and Wedgewood is ready
The 30-year-old netminder is staying focused on the game, despite playing in Mullett Arena for the first time. The Stars will get a new experience on Thursday, as they play at Mullett Arena, the brand-new home of the Arizona Coyotes. The team moved from Glendale over the summer and is...
NHL
Red Wings honor 1996-97 championship team in pregame ceremony
Detroit re-raises banner, celebrates 25th anniversary of Stanley Cup title. Before taking on the Capitals, the Red Wings hold a special pregame ceremony and banner raise for the 1996-97 Stanley Cup Champions. 01:37 •. The building has changed and so have many of the hairlines and waistlines. None of that...
NHL
LA Kings @ Chicago Blackhawks: How to Watch
The Kings are 12-3-1 versus the Blackhawks over their last 16 meetings. They'll look to improve that tonight in Chicago. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Chicago Blackhawks:. When: Thursday, November 3 at 5:30 pm PT. Where: United Center (Chicago, IL) Watch: Bally Sports West...
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Islanders
BLUES With the calendar flipped to November, the Blues are hoping to put their recent struggles behind them and turn the tide on the early days of their season. Their 5-1 loss vs. the Los Angeles Kings at Enterprise Center on Monday was a difficult one, leading to GM Doug Armstrong speaking to the team and then the media on Tuesday at Centene Community Ice Center.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PREDATORS
FLAMES (5-3-0) vs. PREDATORS (3-6-1) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (10) Goals - Kadri (5) Predators:. Points - Filip Forsberg (10) Goals - Nino Niederreiter (5)
NHL
Ovechkin of Capitals scores 786th goal, ties Howe for most with one team
Forward equals Hockey Hall of Famer in loss to Red Wings. Alex Ovechkin beats Ville Husso, scoring his 786th career goal and tying Gordie Howe for the most goals with one franchise in NHL history. 00:40 •. Alex Ovechkin tied the NHL record for most goals with one team with...
NHL
Global Series Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blue Jackets
COLORADO AVALANCHE (4-4-1) VS COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (3-7-0) 12 PM MT | NOKIA ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche are set to face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first of two games of the 2022 NHL Global Series - Finland. The contests will both be played at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Thompson, Sabres look to stay hot against Hurricanes
Avalanche, Blue Jackets ready to drop puck at Global Series. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from two games Friday. Sabres, Thompson, playing can't-miss hockey. The Buffalo Sabres (7-3-0) are...
NHL
Morning Musings: Laine's big game not quite enough for Blue Jackets
In a celebration of hockey in Finland, Columbus came back but couldn't get over the hump. The Blue Jackets and Avalanche put on a show Friday night in Tampere, Finland, but in the end Colorado got the goals it needed down the stretch to take a 6-3 victory as part of the NHL Global Series in Tampere, Finland. Columbus rallied back from a 3-0 deficit to tie the score on tallies from Jakub Voracek, hometown kid Patrik Laine and Sean Kuraly, but Colorado broke the deadlock with a power-play goal and fellow Finn Mikko Rantanen posted a hat trick in his home country.
NHL
Recap: Henrique Scores Twice in 6-5 Shootout Win over San Jose
Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry buried the shootout winner, giving the Ducks a 6-5 win over the San Jose Sharks tonight at SAP Center. With the win, the club's first road victory, Anaheim improved to 3-6-1 on the season. The Ducks have won back-to-back games and earned standings points in three of their last six contests (2-3-1).
NHL
Boston Bruins Issue Update on Derek Forbort
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins have issued the following update on Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort :. On November 3, Forbort underwent a successful open reduction and internal fixation surgery on his right middle finger. The procedure was performed by Dr. Matt Leibman at MGB. The expected recovery time is four to six weeks.
NHL
Devils Hold Practice in Calgary | NOTEBOOK
With one game left on their road trip, the Devils aim for the Western Canada sweep. Just one game remains on the Devils Western Canada road trip with a game versus the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. After the wild victory in Edmonton on Thursday, the club was back to...
