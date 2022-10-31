Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Felix Auger-Aliassime rallies in Paris; Rafael Nadal stumbles
PARIS -- Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev qualified for the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz, the other contenders for the two remaining spots, lost in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. The eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime outlasted qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (6) to...
atptour.com
After A Final Magical Moment, Gilles Simon Bids Adieu
Frenchman, who climbed as high as World No. 6, retires after 20-year career. Before walking on Court Central Monday evening to play Andy Murray at the Rolex Paris Masters, Gilles Simon felt the same pressure he had before each of his 895 previous tour-level matches. “I feel the exact same...
Iga Swiatek advances at WTA Finals while Coco Gauff loses in upset
World number one Iga Swiatek defeated Daria Kasatkina in straight sets at the WTA Finals group stage, while Coco Gauff lost to Caroline Garcia in a similarly swift match.Swiatek extended a winning streak against opponents in the top 10 to 13 in her fifth meeting with Kasatkina during their professional careers, with Swiatek winning her fourth of them 6-2 6-3.The Polish star defeated her Russian opponent with ease, saving all three break points and continuing to excel in a season that has seen her rise to the top of the game.“I think I started pretty well and that gave me...
A look at the players who won’t be at the World Cup in Qatar
BERLIN (AP) — Not every soccer star will be competing at the World Cup. Some big names will be missing from the tournament in Qatar because of injuries or because their countries didn’t qualify. ERLING HAALAND (Norway) The 22-year-old Haaland has had a phenomenal start in his first...
ESPN
Jessica Pegula falls to Aryna Sabalenka; 0-3 in WTA Finals singles
FORT WORTH, Texas -- Jessica Pegula dropped her head to the table in front of the microphone, smiling while hoping there might be a consolation victory awaiting her in her WTA Finals debut. The Buffalo native was New York honest about going winless in all three singles matches, capped by...
ESPN
Women's soccer not just USWNT anymore - England's Lucy Bronze
Barcelona and England defender Lucy Bronze says women's international football is no longer just about the United States women's national team ahead of next summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The USWNT have won the World Cup four times since 1991, including the last two, in France in...
Comments / 0