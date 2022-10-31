ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

13 books full of thrills and chills for Halloween

Halloween is a time of mystery and mischief. Here are some hair-raising novels that will keep you on your toes, ranging from thrillers and murder mysteries to horror stories both supernatural and not.
The Guardian

Horror begins at home: the haunting new chapter in domestic noir

When Dee walks through the front door in Catriona Ward’s recent thriller The Last House on Needless Street, readers of gothic fiction find themselves in a familiar place. The house is “an underworld; a deep cave where lonely shafts of light fall on strange mounds, jagged broken things. Plywood is nailed over all the windows,” and the “whole place smells of death; not of rot or blood but dry bone and dust; like an old grave, long forgotten”.
StyleCaster

Jeffrey Dahmer Once Fried a Man’s Arms With Oil & Ate Them—Why He Was a Cannibal

Jeffrey Dahmer, otherwise known as the Milwaukee Cannibal, is by far one of the most disturbing killers in America’s, if not the world’s, history, having confessed to the rape and murder of 17 young men and boys between 1978 and 1991. Some of which he consumed. Forensic psychologists and true crime fans alike are intrigued by what motivates a man like him and we have to wonder why Jeffrey Dahmer wanted to eat his victims. Unlike many other killers, Jeffrey says he didn’t have a “profoundly unhappy” childhood. He told NBC in 1994 that his childhood was “fairly normal”, though his...
WISCONSIN STATE
Upworthy

Eerie owl flies with a stick horse during the Halloween season resembling a witch riding a broom

As we inch closer to Halloween, people are getting ready with their spooky costumes and decorations. This season is absolutely wonderful with a chill in the air, warm drinks, family dinners and children dressed up in clever or scary costumes. Amid this eerie atmosphere, a great horned owl was caught on camera flying with what looked like a "broom" and resembling a witch riding a broomstick, to people's amazement and fright.
EUREKA, IL
The Independent

Voices: The scariest part of Halloween? Dealing with spoilt brats in masks demanding free sweets

This year, like every year, we all have to play our part in our own little remakes ofHalloween. For real. On our own doorsteps. Trick or treat they call it. Threatening behaviour would be a more honest description of the ritual terror. The play horror is not that amusing, really.You too may be feeling some trepidation about that annual licensed exercise in junior extortion, “trick or treat". In the name of Halloween, whatever that is, or was, children are given leave to threaten whole neighbourhoods with criminal damage. You, too, may dread the diabolical knock on the door in...
buzzfeednews.com

These True Stories Of Murder On Halloween Are Scarier Than A Horror Movie

For those who celebrate, Halloween is all about creative costumes, trick-or-treating, and debating whether candy corn is good or evil. Braver souls seek out scares by visiting haunted attractions or watching horror movies. But in some cases, spooky fun became overshadowed by tragedy. Here are five terrifying true stories of...
HOUSTON, TX
BBC

Halloween: Pig-headed butcher's bloodcurdling Aberdare house

A family have spent the past six months transforming their home into a gory Halloween house. A bloody, pig-headed butcher, chained skeletons and a horror film clown stand before the cobweb-covered house. It is the work of the family-of-five, who have covered their home from lawn to roof with Halloween...
Tracey Folly

Woman regrets not taking the time to relax and read a book in the peace and quiet of her pool house retreat in 30 years

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother's biggest regret in life is not reading a book in peace and quiet in the little pool house at the far edge of our property. It's not that bad, as far as regrets go. She's read plenty of books, but always with some kind of noise in the background.
techunwrapped.com

Are these three eggs Daenerys’s dragons?

The eighth episode of The House of the Dragon has provoked contradictory reactions. While some have been impressed by Paddy Considine’s performance as King Viserys plagued by pain and illness, others have found this to have been a bit of a slow episode. If we skip over Daemon’s swordsmanship moment, there’s not much gory compared to what this series has accustomed us to. We have seen the prelude, the eve of what will be the war for the succession to the other. And it is that all the family dinner that we had to put up with was nothing more than a little farce to please Grandpa.
The Independent

Voices: Joke’s on you, Halloween – I’m already scared all the time

Halloween is just Christmas for the socially maladjusted, so naturally it’s my favourite holiday. Every year, for the entire month of October, I put a moratorium on any non-horror media. If it doesn’t include at least one ghost, ghoul or goblin, I don’t want to hear about it.Superhero films? Only if that superhero’s power is murder. Strictly Come Dancing? Only if they replaced all the judges with spiders this year. For 31 days of the year, I confine myself to a strict diet of corpses, Cthulhu and candy (my GP and I are not on speaking terms at the...
Ars Technica

Avatar: The Way of Water trailer brings us closer to a mighty heartbeat

Director James Cameron has spent more than a decade making the first of a planned four sequels to his 2009 blockbuster film Avatar. We got our first peek at the first of those sequels, Avatar: The Way of Water, in May with a brief, visually stunning teaser that showcased Cameron's undisputed skill at world-building. Yet despite enthusiasm for the visuals, the overall response was fairly muted. Perhaps more audience excitement for the upcoming film will emerge now that we have the full official trailer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy