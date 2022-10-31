Read full article on original website
13 books full of thrills and chills for Halloween
Halloween is a time of mystery and mischief. Here are some hair-raising novels that will keep you on your toes, ranging from thrillers and murder mysteries to horror stories both supernatural and not.
Horror begins at home: the haunting new chapter in domestic noir
When Dee walks through the front door in Catriona Ward’s recent thriller The Last House on Needless Street, readers of gothic fiction find themselves in a familiar place. The house is “an underworld; a deep cave where lonely shafts of light fall on strange mounds, jagged broken things. Plywood is nailed over all the windows,” and the “whole place smells of death; not of rot or blood but dry bone and dust; like an old grave, long forgotten”.
Jeffrey Dahmer Once Fried a Man’s Arms With Oil & Ate Them—Why He Was a Cannibal
Jeffrey Dahmer, otherwise known as the Milwaukee Cannibal, is by far one of the most disturbing killers in America’s, if not the world’s, history, having confessed to the rape and murder of 17 young men and boys between 1978 and 1991. Some of which he consumed. Forensic psychologists and true crime fans alike are intrigued by what motivates a man like him and we have to wonder why Jeffrey Dahmer wanted to eat his victims. Unlike many other killers, Jeffrey says he didn’t have a “profoundly unhappy” childhood. He told NBC in 1994 that his childhood was “fairly normal”, though his...
Upworthy
Eerie owl flies with a stick horse during the Halloween season resembling a witch riding a broom
As we inch closer to Halloween, people are getting ready with their spooky costumes and decorations. This season is absolutely wonderful with a chill in the air, warm drinks, family dinners and children dressed up in clever or scary costumes. Amid this eerie atmosphere, a great horned owl was caught on camera flying with what looked like a "broom" and resembling a witch riding a broomstick, to people's amazement and fright.
Watch: Car wash chain becoming 'Tunnel of Terror' for Halloween night
A car wash chain announced nearly 60 locations across the United States are transforming Halloween night into "Tunnel of Terror" haunted car washes.
Scoot: Rainbow fentanyl, tainted candy are Halloween urban myths
The fear over “rainbow fentanyl” in Halloween candy fits the perennial threat of tainted Halloween candy. But let’s set the record straight: the fear over tainted Halloween candy or razor blades in apples was based on hoaxes - urban myths.
Psychic Matt Fraser Warns of Ouija Board Dangers Ahead of Halloween [Exclusive]
Psychic medium Matt Fraser shares why you should never use a Ouija board, especially as a game to play on Halloween.
Voices: The scariest part of Halloween? Dealing with spoilt brats in masks demanding free sweets
This year, like every year, we all have to play our part in our own little remakes ofHalloween. For real. On our own doorsteps. Trick or treat they call it. Threatening behaviour would be a more honest description of the ritual terror. The play horror is not that amusing, really.You too may be feeling some trepidation about that annual licensed exercise in junior extortion, “trick or treat". In the name of Halloween, whatever that is, or was, children are given leave to threaten whole neighbourhoods with criminal damage. You, too, may dread the diabolical knock on the door in...
wegotthiscovered.com
A shabby subterranean horror torn apart by critics, crowds, and creatures digs deep for a streaming resurgence
Even the worst horror movies ever made can manage to find at least a handful of supporters no matter how egregiously awful the end product turns out to be, but you may have to look a lot harder than usual to find anyone who has nice things to say about The Cave.
I Grew Up Believing My Childhood Home Was Haunted. I Discovered The Truth Is Much Worse.
'''The painters found a stash of Polaroids in a closet. Photos of satanic rituals,' Dad said. 'They painted these crosses to protect us from the evil lurking here.'”
buzzfeednews.com
These True Stories Of Murder On Halloween Are Scarier Than A Horror Movie
For those who celebrate, Halloween is all about creative costumes, trick-or-treating, and debating whether candy corn is good or evil. Braver souls seek out scares by visiting haunted attractions or watching horror movies. But in some cases, spooky fun became overshadowed by tragedy. Here are five terrifying true stories of...
BBC
Halloween: Pig-headed butcher's bloodcurdling Aberdare house
A family have spent the past six months transforming their home into a gory Halloween house. A bloody, pig-headed butcher, chained skeletons and a horror film clown stand before the cobweb-covered house. It is the work of the family-of-five, who have covered their home from lawn to roof with Halloween...
The Night My Aunt Locked Eyes With a Ghost She Knew. (Opinion Piece)
My school teacher committed suicide when I was young. She killed herself because she was in love with a man her family did not approve of. At the time of her death, she was in her early thirties.
B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 31: Halloween Havoc & Fashionable Moments
Hope looks forward and Sheila looks to her past. B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 31: Halloween Havoc & Fashionable MomentsSoap Hub. B&B spoilers for October 31 – November 4, 2022, promise an ode to a legendary baddie, a fashion house success, and a husband on edge.
techunwrapped.com
Voices: Joke’s on you, Halloween – I’m already scared all the time
Halloween is just Christmas for the socially maladjusted, so naturally it’s my favourite holiday. Every year, for the entire month of October, I put a moratorium on any non-horror media. If it doesn’t include at least one ghost, ghoul or goblin, I don’t want to hear about it.Superhero films? Only if that superhero’s power is murder. Strictly Come Dancing? Only if they replaced all the judges with spiders this year. For 31 days of the year, I confine myself to a strict diet of corpses, Cthulhu and candy (my GP and I are not on speaking terms at the...
Ars Technica
