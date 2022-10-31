Read full article on original website
Popculture
Kendall Jenner Raises Eyebrows With Sexy 'Toy Story' Halloween Costume
Kendall Jenner put a mature spin on a children's move character for her Halloween costume this year. The reality star dressed up as Jessie, the cowgirl doll included in the Toy Story franchise starting with Toy Story 2. However, Jenner's take on the costume was much more risque than anything Disney and Pixar would approve.
Spooky! See Photos of Your Favorite Stars Dressing Up for Halloween This Year
Getting in on the spooktacular fun! Halloween season is upon us and all of the witches and zombies in Hollywood are showing off their festive costumes in celebration of the holiday. Every year, celebrities show up and show out with their ensembles — and 2022 is no different!. Megan...
Kendall Jenner transforms into iconic Toy Story character for Halloween
Kendall Jenner transformed into Jessie from Toy Story for Halloween on Saturday (October 29).The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sported a cartoon-style white shirt with a large collar, buttons and yellow cuff detailing.Ms Jenner also wore denim shorts and the iconic white and black white chaps that the Pixar character sports in the films.The 26-year-old shared a video of her sporting a red wig, captioning it: "Well aren’t you just the sweetest space toy."Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More 11 best kids’ Halloween outfits that will scare and delight9 best horror stories to read this Halloween and beyondKourtney Kardashian’s skeletons and other celebrity inspiration for Halloween
Popculture
Heidi Klum Halloween Costumes: See Her Craziest Transformations
Social media has made Halloween costumes into more and more of a competition in recent years, but Heidi Klum still reigns supreme as its queen. The model has been hosting an all-out celebrity Halloween party for years, and in that time her own get-ups have only become more elaborate and jaw-dropping. As we wait to see her 2022 costume take shape, here's a look back on some of her greatest hits.
Johnny Depp’s character will be one of this Halloween’s most popular costumes
Halloween is right around the corner, and everyone’s got Johnny Depp on their minds. The website Halloween Costumes.com says that Depp will be one of this year’s leading costume ideas, with people purchasing Jack Sparrow costumes in wild numbers. The website reports that the costume’s sales have increased...
The Kardashian-Jenner Family Wins Halloween 2022: See Photos of Their Costumes!
The Kardashian-Jenner family never misses an opportunity to celebrate a holiday, especially Halloween. The family often goes above and beyond with their spooky decor, but they also take their costumes to another level as well. Youngest sister Kylie Jenner was the first to get into the Halloween spirit this year...
What to do with your costumes after Halloween
Halloween came and went, but that costume you spent a small fortune on? It's still here.
Kris Jenner Says This Throwback Halloween Costume Was One of Her Favorites
Kris Jenner has yet to reveal her Halloween 2022 plans, but she's having a bit of fun teasing fans with costumes past on Instagram. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch is known for her extravagant tastes, and Halloween of 2020 was no exception. In a Reel shared yesterday, Oct. 28, set to The Nightmare Before Christmas' "This Is Halloween," Jenner sat proudly in the driver's seat of a shiny black and white vintage vehicle, dressed as Jack Skellington.
Luke Bryan’s Mom Has the Best Reaction to His Halloween Costume
Unable to hold back her true thoughts, Luke Bryan’s mom shared the best reaction to him and his wife’s Halloween costumes. Luke Bryan’s wife Caroline took to her Instagram to share a picture of her and the country music hitmaker posing in their Finding Nemo Halloween costumes. “Happy Halloween from Nemo and Darla,” she captioned the post.
Which ‘Abbott Elementary’ Character Had the Best Halloween Costume?
Every Wednesday in October has been leading up to the final one, the blessed last Wednesday before November begins—aka, the day that Abbott Elementary unveiled its Halloween episode. Get your candy and costume ready. “Candy Zombies” is one of the greats.To set the mood, the entire episode is backdropped by a stormy day outside. It’s sad for little trick-or-treaters, but what a great way to get everyone feeling spooky and scary! The most terrified teacher is Jacob (Chris Perfetti), who can’t avoid Mr. Johnson’s (William Stanford Davis) tale of the dead ghost janitor in the basement of the school. You...
Kim Kardashian’s 4 Kids Channel Pop Culture Icons With Halloween Costumes
Watch: Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Kids' ICONIC Halloween Costumes. Kim Kardashian's children are honoring the past for present day Halloween. The SKIMS founder shared that 9-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago and 3-year-old Psalm are channeling some big names in pop culture for Halloween by unveiling the finished product of a photoshoot the kids did in their costumes.
ComicBook
Chris Pratt Shows Off Yellowstone Costume for Halloween
While Chris Pratt spends most of his time dressing up as a raptor trainer or renegade space explorer, he opted to spend Halloween dressed as a character from a slightly more realistic world. The Guardians of the Galaxy star looked to Taylor Sheridan's hit drama series Yellowstone to find inspiration for his holiday attire this year, dressing up as one of the show's most popular characters: Rip Wheeler.
ohmymag.co.uk
Halloween: 10 dog costume ideas that are so hilarious they'll make your day
It's fun to dress up for Halloween, but it is even more fun to make your pet look adorably spooky. A pumpkin-dog? Absolutely. Who said pups don't wear Dracula capes? Yes, they do. Fancy sharing some Ghostbusters nostalgia with your pooch? Go for it. From affordable Amazon buys to creative...
The View Hosts Dress as TV Heroines for 2022 Halloween Show: Inside Their Epic Transformations
PEOPLE goes behind-the-scenes of The View's Halloween spectacular, which featured the co-hosts in costume as characters from The Handmaid's Tale, Sex and the City and more The View hosts paid tribute to some televisions greatest heroines on Monday — and PEOPLE has all the details of how it came together. For the ABC daytime show's annual Halloween show, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin dressed up as characters from their favorite TV shows, including Bridgerton, Married... with Children and...
Candy corn as a fall and Halloween treat
Many people associate candy corn with Halloween. For the first half of the 20th century, it was an affordable and popular treat that could be eaten all through the year. Around the 1950s, candy corn developed into a fall and Halloween treat when people began to hand out individually wrapped candy to trick-or-treaters.
Kourtney Kardashian Copies Kylie Jenner's Bride of Frankenstein Halloween Costume by Accident
Talk about a major fashion faux pas. The KarJenners may have all worn a variety of Halloween costumes this season — including making costume changes to add to the drama — but Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner had a little bit of overlap. Both sisters picked the Bride of Frankenstein as one of their costumes, and Kardashian says it's because they didn't consult each other beforehand!
Four ways to keep your dog happy on Halloween
Halloween can actually be an extremely upsetting time for dogs.
All the Sweet & Spooky Celebrity Kid Halloween Costumes You May Have Missed
Kids generally love playing dress-up any time of year, but come Halloween, even the adults get involved — including some of the world’s most famous families. While we’re sure many of you did your due diligence on Instagram yesterday, we’ve rounded up every sweet and spooky celebrity kid and family Halloween costume for those of you who were giving your thumbs a break — or delighting in too much candy to focus on the internet’s cutest costumes.
