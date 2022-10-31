Read full article on original website
Hwy 6 near Glenwood reopens after semi crash
The eastbound lanes of Highway 6 closed Tuesday morning after a semi-truck carrying cows overturned near the Tillamook/Washington county lines, officials said.
Officials: Salem pedestrian killed after getting struck by car
A woman was killed after being struck by a car early Tuesday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
oregontoday.net
Serious Injury Accident, Hwy. 20, Nov. 1
On Monday, October 31, 2022 at approximately 5:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 20 near milepost 40. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound black Hyundai Kona, operated by Edwin Dominguez (20) of Bend, crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a silver Honda CRV, operated by Tia Miller (26) of Albany. Impairment is being investigated as a possible contributing factor. Dominguez was transported to an area hospital via air ambulance with injuries. Miller was also transported via air ambulance with injuries. Two passengers in her vehicle, ages 1 and 4, were transported via ground ambulance with injuries. Hwy 20 is traffic is being affected while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigates the scene. OSP urges motorists to check tripcheck.com or call 511 for current roadway alerts. OSP was assisted by Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Sweet Home Fire Department/EMS and ODOT.
kptv.com
Eastbound Hwy 6 closed after semi-truck carrying cows overturns near Glenwood
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The eastbound lanes of Highway 6 were closed Tuesday morning due to an overturned semi-truck. Just after 10 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near milepost 34, about five miles west of Glenwood. Oregon State Police said a semi-truck carrying 39 cows overturned on the highway.
kezi.com
Four seriously injured after morning head-on collision on Highway 20
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Four people including two children are in the hospital after a head-on collision on Highway 20 Monday morning, Oregon State Police reported. OSP said troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 40 at about 5:35 a.m. on October 31. They said they arrived to find an eastbound Hyundai, operated by Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, had crossed into the opposing lane and collided head-on with a Honda, operated by Tia Miller, 26, of Albany. OSP said Dominguez and Miller were airlifted to a nearby hospital for their injuries. They also said that two children in Miller’s car, a four-year-old and a one-year-old, were taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance for their injuries.
Lebanon-Express
Two drivers transported via air ambulance after Highway 20 crash
Four people were injured — including two children — in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 on Monday morning, Oct. 31. Emergency personnel responded to a crash on Highway 20 near milepost 40 at around 5:35 a.m., a mile west of Cascadia County Park, according to an Oregon State Police news release.
nbc16.com
Serious injury crash on Highway 20, Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Monday morning, October 31, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20, near milepost 40. Early investigations revealed that an east bound car, a black Hyundai Kona, driven by Edwin Dominguez, crossed over into the westbound lane and crashed head-on with a silver Honda CRV, operated by Tia Miller. Police are investigating impairment as a possible contributing cause.
KATU.com
Benton County officials release name of man who died in traffic accident near Monroe
PORTLAND, Ore. — New information about a fatal crash that happened Thursday, October 27 near the intersection of Alpine Road and Bellfountain Road, northwest of Monroe. Officials with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office say 44-year-old Michael James Miller of Corvallis died when the car he was driving struck the back of a dump truck. Detectives have notified the next of kin.
Wanted man arrested after fatal shooting in Salem’s Geer Park
A man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a homicide in Salem's Geer Park in August, according to Salem Policed Department.
New dishwasher fails, sparks fire at NE Bend home
A northeast Bend resident fled her home Wednesday afternoon when a new dishwasher failed and caught fire for a reason fire officials could not confirm. The post New dishwasher fails, sparks fire at NE Bend home appeared first on KTVZ.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies in Oregon find missing Tehama County woman's vehicle, search continues
SWEET HOME, Ore. (KEZI) - After finding a vehicle connected to a missing woman from Tehama County, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for the woman and is asking the public for tips. According to the LCSO, on October 29 deputies responded to reports of a...
No trick-or-treat: Fire crews respond to commercial fire in Clackamas
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While many were out trick-or-treating, Clackamas fire crews were out extinguishing a commercial fire on Monday night. Around 6:45 p.m., crews reportedly responded to a commercial fire on the corner of 130th Ave. and Jennifer St. in Clackamas. Officials say the flames were coming through the south side of a 100×200 […]
kbnd.com
NE Bend Fire Blamed On New Dishwasher
BEND, OR -- A fire in a house on NE Pelican Dr. in Bend, Wednesday afternoon, was blamed on a dishwasher. According to Bend Fire, just after starting the dishwasher, the homeowner noted smoke coming from the back of it. As she attempted to shut off the power to kitchen and call 911, flames became visible and she evacuated. The house was found to be full of smoke, with flames in the kitchen as crews arrived. The first fire crew to arrive was able to use a dry-chemical extinguisher to stop the spread of the fire until other fire crews arrived shortly after.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend fatal hit-and-run suspect dragged victim out of road, Bend PD says
Bend Police have released a photo of the vehicle they say was involved in a deadly hit and run in northwest Bend last week. And they revealed that witnesses saw the suspect dragged the victim out of the roadway. Police are hoping someone in the area has surveillance video of...
kbnd.com
Season's First Snow Hinders Commuters
BEND, OR -- The first big snow of the season fell on Central Oregon roads Tuesday morning. Chuck Swann, Street Division Manager for the City of Bend, says above-freezing temperatures helped the Street Division crews but icy conditions are possible over the next couple of days, “We’ll have our morning crew of about 15 staff that will be in at 4 am early before the commute running all of our sanding trucks.”
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED MAIL THEFT INCIDENT
A Veneta man was jailed following an alleged mail theft incident on Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 6:30 a.m. a caller said he caught 35-year old Casey Hadley breaking into his mailbox in the 900 block of Cole Road in Oakland, and then followed the suspect to Sutherlin. The victim said the suspect placed him in imminent fear during the incident, due to the man’s behavior.
Black bears were found dead in Southern Oregon trees. Authorities are now searching for poachers
A dead bear found in a tree has prompted a search for suspects in Southern Oregon.
kezi.com
“Active aggressor” scare at RiverBend leads to one arrest
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A person is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly being the subject of exaggerated reports of an active shooter at PeaceHealth RiverBend Hospital, Springfield Police Department reported. According to SPD, their officers were notified at about 8:21 p.m. on October 30 of several text alerts sent to...
Tillamook officials investigating after 2 people found dead in RV
The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office says two people were found dead in an RV over the weekend.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend hit-and-run victim, 76, dies; Police still looking for driver
A 76-year-old man who was struck in a hit-and-run in Bend last week has died, police said Monday. Investigators are still looking for the person responsible. Bend Police say Walter James Lane of Bend was struck at the roundabout at NW Newport Avenue and NW 14th Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
