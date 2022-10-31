ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweet Home, OR

oregontoday.net

Serious Injury Accident, Hwy. 20, Nov. 1

On Monday, October 31, 2022 at approximately 5:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 20 near milepost 40. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound black Hyundai Kona, operated by Edwin Dominguez (20) of Bend, crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a silver Honda CRV, operated by Tia Miller (26) of Albany. Impairment is being investigated as a possible contributing factor. Dominguez was transported to an area hospital via air ambulance with injuries. Miller was also transported via air ambulance with injuries. Two passengers in her vehicle, ages 1 and 4, were transported via ground ambulance with injuries. Hwy 20 is traffic is being affected while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigates the scene. OSP urges motorists to check tripcheck.com or call 511 for current roadway alerts. OSP was assisted by Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Sweet Home Fire Department/EMS and ODOT.
ALBANY, OR
kptv.com

Eastbound Hwy 6 closed after semi-truck carrying cows overturns near Glenwood

kezi.com

Four seriously injured after morning head-on collision on Highway 20

Lebanon-Express

Two drivers transported via air ambulance after Highway 20 crash

nbc16.com

Serious injury crash on Highway 20, Linn County

KATU.com

Benton County officials release name of man who died in traffic accident near Monroe

PORTLAND, Ore. — New information about a fatal crash that happened Thursday, October 27 near the intersection of Alpine Road and Bellfountain Road, northwest of Monroe. Officials with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office say 44-year-old Michael James Miller of Corvallis died when the car he was driving struck the back of a dump truck. Detectives have notified the next of kin.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
kbnd.com

NE Bend Fire Blamed On New Dishwasher

BEND, OR -- A fire in a house on NE Pelican Dr. in Bend, Wednesday afternoon, was blamed on a dishwasher. According to Bend Fire, just after starting the dishwasher, the homeowner noted smoke coming from the back of it. As she attempted to shut off the power to kitchen and call 911, flames became visible and she evacuated. The house was found to be full of smoke, with flames in the kitchen as crews arrived. The first fire crew to arrive was able to use a dry-chemical extinguisher to stop the spread of the fire until other fire crews arrived shortly after.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Season's First Snow Hinders Commuters

BEND, OR -- The first big snow of the season fell on Central Oregon roads Tuesday morning. Chuck Swann, Street Division Manager for the City of Bend, says above-freezing temperatures helped the Street Division crews but icy conditions are possible over the next couple of days, “We’ll have our morning crew of about 15 staff that will be in at 4 am early before the commute running all of our sanding trucks.”
BEND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED MAIL THEFT INCIDENT

A Veneta man was jailed following an alleged mail theft incident on Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 6:30 a.m. a caller said he caught 35-year old Casey Hadley breaking into his mailbox in the 900 block of Cole Road in Oakland, and then followed the suspect to Sutherlin. The victim said the suspect placed him in imminent fear during the incident, due to the man’s behavior.
VENETA, OR
kezi.com

“Active aggressor” scare at RiverBend leads to one arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A person is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly being the subject of exaggerated reports of an active shooter at PeaceHealth RiverBend Hospital, Springfield Police Department reported. According to SPD, their officers were notified at about 8:21 p.m. on October 30 of several text alerts sent to...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend hit-and-run victim, 76, dies; Police still looking for driver

A 76-year-old man who was struck in a hit-and-run in Bend last week has died, police said Monday. Investigators are still looking for the person responsible. Bend Police say Walter James Lane of Bend was struck at the roundabout at NW Newport Avenue and NW 14th Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
BEND, OR

