cohaitungchi.com
The Pros And Cons Of Living In An RV Year Round
Every day more people are making the decision to downsize from a house or condo into an RV of some type, to pursue their dream of traveling and discovery. It may seem like an inexpensive and exciting alternative to living in a sticks and bricks home, but like every other major life choice, there are pros and cons.
travelawaits.com
I Finally Drove A UTV — It Was A Wild Ride I’ll Never Forget
Wind whipping through the open air creating a tangled mess of our well-coiffed hair and copious amounts of mud speckling our glasses making it difficult to see didn’t deter our whoops of excitement as we sped along the red clay roads. A small group of us, intrepid travelers that we are, decided to take a heart-pumping ride through Aruba’s semi-arid, desert-like terrain located on the rugged northern shore of the island in a UTV.
Flying Magazine
Prop Safety: Treat Spinning Blades With Respect
Although you shouldn't be afraid of the propeller, you should understand what it is capable of doing—and never ever become complacent. [Courtesy: Hartzell Propeller]. The learner stood in front of the airplane, checklist in hand as he performed the preflight inspection. He double checked that the magnetos were off...
generalaviationnews.com
Pilots needed for experimental PIREP testing
The FAA is looking for pilots to participate in a study to explore the concept of filing and retrieving Pilot Reports (PIREPs) over VHF radio on a dedicated frequency (122.0MHz), without having to talk to an ATC controller or Flight Service specialist. An experimental proof of concept system is being...
generalaviationnews.com
Rushed pilot’s complacency leads to fuel exhaustion
The pilot reported that he did not adequately verify that the required fuel was onboard the Piper PA28 during the preflight inspection. After completing a local flight, while on approach for landing at the airport in Beloit, Ohio, the engine lost total power and the pilot made a forced landing that resulted in damage to the fuselage, right wing leading edge, and both ailerons.
generalaviationnews.com
Volunteer pilot flies 1,000th flight for patients and veterans in need
PALS SkyHope Co-Founder and President Joe Howley recently made his 1,000th flight with the organization, which uses a network of volunteer general aviation pilots to transport patients and veterans to medical treatments, retreats, and on humanitarian missions. For more than 12 years, Howley has been a leader among the group...
How to Pack a Canoe or Kayak for a Camping Trip
Think of canoes and kayaks as giant, 16-foot-long duffel bags with few dividers, compartments, or pockets. Packing one for a camping trip can be a mess if you don’t have a plan, and a poorly packed canoe or kayak can be an unwieldy, dangerous craft. The right approach takes into account heavy gear, light stuff, gear you won’t need till darkness falls, and items you’ll want close at hand, such as a survival kit, map, compass, or bug dope. Whether you plan to paddle a canoe or a kayak, here’s the 4-1-1.
The Best Pilot’s Watches at Every Budget
In a world in which most of us spend the majority of our time glued to computer screens, the idea of a watch designed for a specific purpose — a “tool watch” — is an attractive one, forming as it does a (somewhat tenuous) connection to a generation in which people had to, you know, actually make stuff with their hands, fight bad guys, rescue damsels in distress…whatever. Pilot’s watches in particular hold a special kind of allure.
generalaviationnews.com
Early analysis video looks at King Air crash into car dealership
The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association Air Safety Institute (ASI) has released a new video from its Early Analysis series providing an initial examination of a recent tragic accident. On Oct. 18, 2022, a Beechcraft King Air E-90 crashed into a car dealership parking lot while on short final on...
generalaviationnews.com
Not that ignorant after all
The results of a recent Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) Aviation eBrief poll on pilot familiarity with Advisory Circular (AC) 91-92 shows a staggering level of ignorance among those who answered the survey. I don’t know how many people responded, but 77.92% answering “no” when asked if they were...
generalaviationnews.com
Picture of the Day: Beautiful start to the day at KGPZ
Rusty Eichorn submitted this photo and note: “A new 2022 Cirrus waits to take to the skies from Grand Rapids/Itasca County Airport-Gordon Newstrom Field (KGPZ) in Minnesota, located just 70 miles west of where the Cirrus factory is in Duluth, Minnesota. Cirrus is now the largest employer in the city of Duluth, with more than 1,200 people working there today.”
Be an ‘AleBlazer’: Get paid driving around country in RV, visiting breweries
A company that allows RV owners to drive around having “unique RV camping options,” is looking for an “AleBlazer.”. The winner will be given an RV that has all of the extras, to drive and visit more than 500 breweries and distilleries Harvest Hosts has partnered with.
Camping
Before you venture out to prop up a tent, start a fire, and relax beneath the stars, check out all things camping on Outsider.com. From fire starters to bear safety and recent news, we’ll help you prepare to take on your next adventure. Camping is the perfect way to...
generalaviationnews.com
Girls in Aviation Day 2022 inspires more than 16,000 around the globe
More than 16,000 girls around the globe experienced Women in Aviation‘s eighth annual Girls in Aviation Day on Sept. 24, 2022. Girls between the ages of 8 and 17 participated in more than 120 events hosted by WAI chapters and corporate members. The events took place at airports, FBOs,...
generalaviationnews.com
U.S. pilot owner of milestone TBM
Daher has hit a milestone, delivering its 1,100th TBM, a TBM 960, the latest version of the TBM. The 1,100th TBM delivery occurred just two years after Daher’s handover of the 1,000th TBM, company officials noted. The milestone delivery occurred in October 2022, when the new owner, Bruce McCollum,...
