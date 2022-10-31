Read full article on original website
UW–Madison’s Arthur awarded visiting fellowship at Harvard University
UW–Madison’s Emily Arthur, an associate professor in the School of Education’s Art Department, has been awarded an Eleanor M. Garvey Visiting Fellowship in Printing and Graphic Arts at Harvard University to carry out her research proposal that is titled, “Secrets of Havell: Making Prints for ‘The Birds of America.’ ”
The University of Wisconsin-Madison Art Department is Hiring! Apply now for our Graphic Design Leccturer Position
The Graphic Design area of the Art Department at the University of Wisconsin-Madison is seeking a Graphic Design instructor to work in a fertile environment for aesthetic and critical engagement of the graphic design program. As a medium that combines art and technology, Graphic Design emphasizes the process of visual...
Wisconsin Idea Collaboration Grant 2022
The Division of Extension’s mission is to extend the knowledge and resources of the University of Wisconsin to people where they live and work. As part of that mission, Extension conducts applied research in support of educational programming and community engagement that addresses issues facing communities, individuals, families and organizations across the state. The rejoining with UW–Madison provides new opportunities for faculty and staff at UW–Madison who haven’t historically partnered with Extension to engage in applied research, community engagement and educational outreach programming.
Celebrating our First-Generation Badgers
Tuesday, Nov. 8, is national First-Generation College Student Day, when we salute all of the Badgers who are the first in their families to attend college. Being the first is a source of great pride. It takes drive, persistence and determination to be the first, and many first-gen students and their families have to make tough choices and sacrifices to pursue their dreams. At UW–Madison, about one in every five undergraduate students is first-gen, and their college experiences vary widely depending on their backgrounds, identities, support networks and resources. On First-Gen Day, we also acknowledge and show gratitude to all of the mentors, friends, family members, and others who support and help smooth the way for our scholars.
Three CALS faculty receive college and department professorships
At CALS, we have the good fortune to be able to offer a number of college and departmental professorships and chairships. These titles, with accompanying funding, are a way to acknowledge faculty members for doing outstanding work, while encouraging and inspiring excellence across the college. This academic year, three CALS...
New faculty profile: Gulustan Ozturk explores health-promoting components of milk
Gulustan Ozturk joined the UW–Madison faculty in August 2022 as an assistant professor in the Department of Food Science. Funding for this position comes from the Dairy Innovation Hub, which has supported over a dozen faculty positions so far at UW–Madison, UW–Platteville and UW–River Falls. What...
