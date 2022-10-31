Tuesday, Nov. 8, is national First-Generation College Student Day, when we salute all of the Badgers who are the first in their families to attend college. Being the first is a source of great pride. It takes drive, persistence and determination to be the first, and many first-gen students and their families have to make tough choices and sacrifices to pursue their dreams. At UW–Madison, about one in every five undergraduate students is first-gen, and their college experiences vary widely depending on their backgrounds, identities, support networks and resources. On First-Gen Day, we also acknowledge and show gratitude to all of the mentors, friends, family members, and others who support and help smooth the way for our scholars.

MADISON, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO