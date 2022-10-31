ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Top Speed

2023 Genesis Electrified G80 Review: A Luxury Sedan That Happens To Be An EV

If you’re contemplating your first electric car, I wouldn’t blame you if you’re scared off by the recent flood of vehicle introductions, many from companies you’ve never heard of and lots of them with stratospheric price tags. Well, this car kind of fits the bill. It’s the Genesis Electrified G80.
electrek.co

Ford electric vehicles are powering a new Halloween experience with V2L tech

Ford’s electric vehicles are winning over the hearts of long-time Ford fans with an upgraded driving experience and new capabilities. EV owners are using their vehicles’ frunks and added technology such as vehicle-to-load (V2L) to upgrade their Halloween festivities, taking trick or treating to the next level. This Halloween, a few Ford EV owners showcased the innovative features and added benefits of going electric.
KENTUCKY STATE
insideevs.com

Watch Xpeng VTOL Flying Electric Car Successfully Complete First Flight

The arrival of commercially viable flying cars has been erroneously foretold countless times before over the course of the last century, but in recent years, with the popularization of electric vehicles, the idea that we will travel around like the Jetsons in the foreseeable future seems to be gaining traction again. Companies dedicated to providing such a product are now popping up, and other companies like China’s Xpeng are also looking allocating resources for this.
Autoblog

Dodge announces Hurricane I6 crate engine, new Hellephants

Dodge and Mopar have a history of offering some sweet crate engines, and there's no signs of that slowing. Over the next couple of years, the range of engines is expanding with options for both eight and six cylinders. Yes, the Hurricane twin-turbo straight sixes introduced on the Jeep Wagoneer will be available on their own for use in whatever you can fit them in. But Dodge isn't done with V8s, as the brand's ultimate Hellephant engine will have four variants.
topgear.com

These two widebody VW buses want to steal the show at SEMA 2022

Kenny Pfitzer Designs has unveiled its Southern Californian-inspired Vegas offerings. Like?. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Kenny Pfitzer Designs is hoping to steal the show at SEMA with two custom-built widebody VW vans, designed in collaboration...
insideevs.com

Watch Tesla Semi Effortlessly Accelerate From Standstill

The long-awaited Tesla Semi was recently spotted in Silver Springs, not far from the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada. This time, the Semi - with a trailer attached - was seen stopping at a roundabout and then accelerating effortlessly - quickly, smoothly and silently, which looks a bit unrealistic, especially when compared to ordinary diesel trucks.
SILVER SPRINGS, NV
MotorBiscuit

3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage

These used SUVs with the best gas mileage include the 2016 Lexus NX 300h, the Mazda CX-5, and the Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The post 3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Truth About Cars

Dodge Puts Horsepower Numbers to Charger Daytona SRT Concept

Earlier this year, the speed freaks at Dodge rolled out their Charger Daytona SRT Concept car, an all-electric glimpse into the brand’s future. At the time much noise (literal and figurative) was made about its style and so-called Fratzonic chambered exhaust – the latter remains the source of much debate.
Road & Track

Ringbrothers Brings Four Epic Custom Builds to SEMA

Ringbrothers is leaving nothing on the table this year for SEMA. The Wisconsin-based custom car builder has arrived with no fewer than four custom one-off builds for the tuner show, each more epic than the last. Our favorite of the bunch has to be the Enyo 1948 Chevy Super Truck....
electrek.co

Ford Essex plant reducing carbon footprint using the same tech that powers its EVs

In an interesting plot twist, the same Ford plant used to make vehicle engines is now using the technology that powers EVs to reduce the facility’s carbon footprint. Ford using the power of EVs to further reduce carbon footprint. Ford is partnering with Convergent Energy and Power, an energy-storage-solutions...
torquenews.com

Fake Oil Filter Caused Toyota Engine Damage

Here’s a warning to car and truck owners about counterfeit parts you need to be aware of with this example of a Toyota that wound up damaged because of a faked part common to all vehicles. Plus, find out where you really have to go to get Toyota parts.
Top Speed

This Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser Concept Is A True Piece Of Automotive History

In today’s world of cars, there are few that are truly elegant. While there are many that are beautiful and impressive, the level of elegance found in classic cars is almost nowhere to be seen today. It is no wonder why classic cars have retained their value, especially when they were unique even for the time. Some of these cars, when they come to the auction, offer a slice of old-school comfort and luxury while showing how eccentric brands once were. If you want something truly unique though, an antique classic car is guaranteed to impress, even when it comes from unlikely sources - like Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser coming for sale through Mecum Auto Auction.
KISSIMMEE, FL
torquenews.com

Tesla's $7 Billion Semi Truck Factory

Tesla has a $7 billion semi truck factory that will start at Giga Texas and allow for 50,000 Tesla semi trucks to be built by the end of 2024. Tesla has a $7 billion Semi Truck factory and this is huge news. Elon Musk confirmed first deliveries to customers this year.
Jalopnik

There's Nothing Stopping Dodge From Stuffing a Hurricane Straight Six in the Next Charger, CEO Says

When Stellantis unveiled the 3-liter, twin-turbocharged Hurricane inline six earlier this year — the engine designed to replace the 5.7- and 6.4-liter V8s in Dodge, Ram, and Jeep’s arsenal — a lot of people understandably replied “these would work great in a Challenger!” And then Dodge decided to not do that. But the brand knows not everyone is on board with the whole “e-muscle” thing, and it’s for perhaps that reason that CEO Tim Kuniskis offered a glimmer of hope that the new straight-six will one day find a home in the Charger Daytona, or whatever Dodge’s forthcoming production muscle car is.

