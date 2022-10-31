Read full article on original website
Related
Jason Bateman and Jude Law to Develop Limited Series ‘Black Rabbit’ at Netflix as Stars and EPs
Jason Bateman and Jude Law are developing limited series ‘Black Rabbit’ at Netflix. They will both star in the project and serve as executive producers. Zach Baylin and Kate Susman will write the one-hour series, for which plot details are not yet available. Attached to the series are Baylin and Susman’s Youngblood Pictures as well as Aggregate Films, Bateman’s production banner with Michael Costigan, and Riff Raff Entertainment, Law and Ben Jackson’s banner. The project brings Bateman back to Netflix after the conclusion of “Ozark” in April of this year. He starred as Marty Byrde in the crime drama series, which is...
TechSpot
Amazon reveals first official look at the Fallout TV show
Something to look forward to: Fallout has been making plenty of headlines recently, thanks to the series celebrating its 25th anniversary. The latest piece of news from the post-apocalyptic franchise relates to the upcoming Amazon TV series: Prime Video has shown off the first official image of the show. The...
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 21)
Just a few days after Netflix proved its staying power in the face of recent subscriber woes, the streaming service leads this week’s roundup of new movies and TV shows with three distinct picks. New fantasy adventure The School for Good and Evil is joined by the Joel Edgerton-starring...
'The Santa Clauses' trailer: Tim Allen returns in Disney+ series
"The Santa Clauses," a new series based on the "Santa Clause" holiday films, is coming to Disney+.
Everything New on HBO Max in November
Well, the bad news is House of the Dragon is over for now. The hit show will return to HBO Max with a second season (and probably a lot more) down the line, but Season 1 is in the books. So if you’re looking to make the most of your HBO Max subscription in November without new episodes of HotD, here’s what to know.
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
Tony Hale Finished ‘Sopranos’ Role ‘by the Grace of God’ Amid Crippling Anxiety on Set
Tony Hale’s character development was certainly arrested while filming “The Sopranos.” During a small role as Uncle Junior’s (Dominic Chianese) nurse oncologist in the 2001 episode “Second Opinion,” Hale recalled his hands “violently shaking” on set. “I’ll never forget on ‘The Sopranos’ — because of my anxiety, my nerves will manifest itself in my hands; my hands will start shaking,” Hale said on SiriusXM’s “Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw” talk show. “And I was a nurse oncologist to Uncle Junior, and I’ll never forget my hands were violently shaking about to put a tube into his arm.” The “Mysterious Benedict Society” actor...
Popculture
Beloved Movie Getting Made Into TV Series
The Bad News Bears are making a comeback. CBS is developing a TV series based on the beloved Paramount comedy. The Bad News Bears hit theaters in 1976 and starred Walter Matthau as the vulgar, alcoholic coach of a misfit little league baseball team. Tatum O'Neal played the team's star pitcher.
What to watch in November 2022: 13 new movies and shows on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus and more
November is packed with new shows and movies on the top streaming services, broadcast and cable TV. Here's what you should plan to watch this month.
What to watch on Netflix: Top 10 films and TV shows right now
(CBS) -- Writer, director and producer Ryan P. Murphy has another hit for Netflix. Viewers can't get enough Murphy's real-estate thriller, "The Watcher." The series topped the Netflix's TV List for the second week in a row with 148.24M hours viewed in the past week. "The Watcher, which is based on the true story of Derek and Maria Broaddus, centers on a married couple who move into their dream home only to be threatened by letters from a stalker. Murphy's "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" held the No. 2 spot, with 69 million hours viewed. Murphy signed a five-year deal with Netflix, reported to be worth $300 million, in 2018. Netflix's No. 1 movie, "The School For Good and Evil," stars Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington and is based on the best-selling series by Soman Chainani. It debuted at the top of the list with nearly 79 million hours viewed. "The Curse of Bridge Hollow' was a distant No. 2 with just over 25 million hours.
Collider
'Accused': First Look at New Series Reveals Star-Studded Cast
Fox has revealed the first look at its new Howard Gordon-produced crime drama, Accused, set to be released in January next year. Based on the BAFTA-winning crime anthology by the BBC, the teaser trailer of the new fifteen-episode series features an all-star cast and promises plenty of drama. The trailer,...
ETOnline.com
The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Hulu in November 2022
This month, Hulu is saying goodbye to old favorites and saying hello to new TV series and movies. November is full of premieres you won't want to miss, including the new true-crime series, Welcome to Chippendales and the Jesse Eisenberg-led Fleishman is in Trouble. If you're searching for what to start streaming next, it's time to check out Hulu.
5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now
The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Many recommendations are for new...
Netflix's 'Blockbuster' is the latest TV series to borrow Michigan as its setting
In real life, the last Blockbuster Video store, the only one to survive in the age of streaming, is in Bend, Oregon. But in sitcom land, that retro technology honor goes to Michigan. “Blockbuster,” which arrives Thursday on Netflix, is a new half-hour comedy starring Randall Park (ABC’s “Fresh off...
startattle.com
A Christmas Story Christmas (2022 movie) HBO Max, trailer, release date
Ralphie, now an adult, returns to the house on Cleveland street to give his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had as a child, reconnecting with childhood friends, and reconciling the passing of his Old Man. Startattle.com – A Christmas Story Christmas 2022. Genre : Comedy /...
10 New Movies to Stream in November 2022
November will see a cinematic lineup of franchise sequels, stand-alone debuts and interpretations of critically acclaimed novels across several genres. Netflix is gearing up for several new follow-up and premiere releases, such as “Enola Holmes 2” starring Millie Bobby Brown. The “Stranger Things” star will reprise her role as Sherlock Holmes’ spunky little sister alongside Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter and Sam Clafin. The mysterious motion picture “The Wonder” with Florence Pugh as nurse Lib Right, and the action-adventure crossovers “Lost Bullet 2: Back for More” and “The Takeover” will also debut.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at the 'She-Hulk: Attorney at...
‘White Lotus’ Season 2 Premiere Viewership Jumps 63% From Series Debut
Raise a glass! The Season 2 premiere of “The White Lotus” drew in 1.5 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max after premiering with one episode on Sunday, according to Warner Bros. Discovery. This number includes those who watched the episode during its airings on HBO’s cable channel, as well as streams on HBO Max through the night. This tally marks a 63% increase from the show’s Season 1 finale, which was viewed by 944,000 when it premiered in 2021, though the series’ record — 1.9 million viewers for the Season 1 finale — has yet to be broken. Created by Mike White,...
‘Friday the 13th’ Prequel Series ‘Crystal Lake’ From Bryan Fuller Ordered at Peacock
UPDATED: Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to a “Friday the 13th” prequel currently titled “Crystal Lake,” Variety has learned. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps, although it is described as an “expanded prequel.” The show will be written by Bryan Fuller, who is also the showrunner and an executive producer. Victor Miller, who penned the original film in the franchise, will also executive produce along with Marc Toberoff, Rob Barsamian, and A24. A24 will also serve as the studio behind the series. “’Friday the 13th’ is one of the most iconic horror franchises in movie history...
Netflix Orders Six New Natural History Documentary Shows, Including Morgan Freeman-Narrated ‘Our Universe’ (TV News Roundup)
Netflix has announced six upcoming natural history documentary series, starting with “Our Universe,” narrated by Morgan Freeman, on November 22. The shows all focus on different aspects of the natural world, from an expansive look into the universe’s origins, to life on planet Earth and how its oceans operate and exist. Additional new series include a continuation of 2019’s “Our Planet” with “Our Planet II,” and natural historian David Attenborough is once again slated to narrate the new series. Netflix said that more than 100 million households have watched the original “Our Planet” since it was released in April 2019. The six...
The Verge
HBO’s The Last of Us series officially premieres in January
The TV adaptation of PlayStation’s postapocalyptic game series The Last of Us debuts on HBO and HBO Max on January 15th. Text in HBO Max spoiled the release date earlier this week, but you can actually circle January 15th on your calendars now that the date has been officially announced. The first season will have nine episodes.
Comments / 0