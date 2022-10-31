Read full article on original website
‘The economy will crumble’: Another billionaire investor calls on the Fed to pull back its interest rate hikes
Barry Sternlicht is the latest billionaire to criticize the Federal Reserve over its string of interest rate hikes, saying “the economy will crumble” if rates aren’t lowered. The CEO of investment firm Starwood Capital Group said Tuesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box that the Fed should pause after...
Hold on to the assets that you have: Larry Summers gives advice as recession looms
Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers talks to CNN's Wolf Blitzer about interest rate hikes amid inflation, and how Americans can prepare for a possible recession.
Ex-Treasury chief Larry Summers sees interest rates peaking above 5% - and says markets have priced in most of this hiking cycle
Larry Summers expects the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates to north of 5%. A surge in inflation expectations means markets are largely pricing in further rate hikes, he said. The ex-Treasury chief has warned inflation poses a graver threat to the US economy than painful rate hikes. Larry...
Lloyd Blankfein disagrees with Jeremy Grantham on the stock market: It's not as bad as it seems
"Positives may be lurking. Fed pause, Ukraine truce, China lockdown end, etc. Sentiment can shift suddenly," Blankfein tweeted.
Americans should brace for a cash crunch and a painful recession, experts say. Here's what Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio warned this week.
Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio warned of a cash crunch this week. Dimon and Solomon flagged the risk of a US recession and a slump in consumer spending. Dalio underlined how rising interest rates could squeeze cash-strapped, debt-ridden governments. Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio have sounded...
The Fed could signal a 75 basis point interest rate hike in December and then a pause to see what happens, Ed Yardeni says
The Fed is likely to hike rates by 75 basis points in December and then pause, says Ed Yardeni. Yardeni believes the Fed wants to front-load rate hikes as inflation is still a problem in the US. He added that the Fed will raise rates into restrictive territory to see...
Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates again this week
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points on Wednesday. Jon Hilsenrath, a senior writer for The Wall Street Journal, discussed why and what this move means for the U.S. economy.
Here’s why the Fed’s next big rate hike may be its last
The Federal Reserve is on track to issue another massive rate hike Wednesday before slowing down the pace of its battle to fight inflation. Analysts and economists are confident the Fed will hike its baseline interest rate range by another 0.75 percentage points at the end of a Wednesday meeting. The Fed’s move will mark the fourth consecutive rate hike of a size it once considered “unusually large.”
Larry Summers says the U.S. has to have a recession that takes unemployment to 6% to beat inflation
Summers served as Treasury secretary in the Clinton administration and was director of the National Economic Council under President Barack Obama. A U.S. recession and unemployment hitting 6% are what it will take for surging inflation to be brought under control in America, according to former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.
A midterm election rally in the stock market is unlikely this year as the Fed's rate hikes and recession risk weigh on investors, BlackRock says
Stocks usually rally after midterm elections as political gridlock is often the result, preventing big policy swings that scare investors. But a rally after this midterm cycle is unlikely as the Fed's aggressive rate hikes have raised the odds of a recession, BlackRock said. "We see a bigger problem for...
Now’s the time to buy ‘bombed-out credit markets,’ says DoubleLine’s Jeffrey Gundlach
“We entered this year with no yields anywhere and stocks wildly overvalued versus their own metrics historically,” said Jeffrey Gundlach, CEO of DoubleLine, in an interview with CNBC on Wednesday. “Bonds were just terrible. But not anymore.”. Not only are Treasury bonds now “potentially a profit maker,” with the...
The Fed won't pivot from its rate hikes until the end of 2023, as inflation is persistent and the economy isn't slowing as expected, JPMorgan strategist says
The Fed won't pivot from rate hikes until the end of 2023, according to JPMorgan strategist Julia Wang. Wang pointed to strong GDP and labor market data, which would bolster the economy as the Fed keeps hiking rates. "The weakness in the economy isn't really as big or coming as...
The US dollar will stay strong even once the Fed eases rate hikes, and the central bank's balance sheet reduction is the 'elephant in the room,' former Fed chief Alan Greenspan says
The dollar will stay strong even once the Fed eventually eases up on rate hikes, former Fed Chair Alan Greenspan said. That's because of the "elephant in the room": the Fed reducing its balance sheet by $95 billion a month. "Investors should be aware that while dollar strength can be...
We still see Estee Lauder shares as a buy on weakness despite downbeat guidance
(EL) reported a better-than-expected fiscal first quarter, but a downbeat forecast for the rest of its fiscal year sent shares lower Wednesday. However, if not for our Club trading restrictions, we would have been buyers on the weakness.
Economic slowdown will force automakers to end price hikes, predicts fmr. Ford CEO
Former Ford CEO Mark Fields give his October auto sales reaction and the impact of rising interest rates and chip shortages on the industry. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Bonawyn Eison and Courtney Garcia.
Bitcoin And Crypto Ahead Of The Fed Hike Announcement – What to Expect
Today’s Federal Reserve (Fed) FOMC meeting could decide the fate of crypto and Bitcoin for the coming weeks and months. As NewsBTC has reported in recent weeks, financial markets around the world are hanging on every word from the Federal Reserve to predict future policies. Currently, there is little...
Markets need to price in the extremely elevated risk of a recession before a sustainable rally can take shape, JPMorgan strategist says
Risks of a recession are "extremely elevated" JPMorgan strategist Gabriela Santos said, warning a downturn could come mid-2023. The odds of a recession are at 50% today, compared to normal levels of 15%, she told CNBC. Santos added those risks needed to be priced into the market before a sustainable...
JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon says Russia's war on Ukraine and other geopolitics are more concerning than a recession
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned that geopolitical matters are more concerning than a recession right now. Regarding a recession, Dimon said "we'll manage right through that." He made comments at Saudi Arabia's Future Investment Initiative conference on Tuesday. While a recession looms, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned that geopolitical uncertainty...
Treasury Department sold a record nearly $1 billion of Series I bonds on Friday, the deadline to lock in higher rate
The U.S. Department of the Treasury sold $979 million of Series I bonds Friday, a record number, as investors rushed to beat a key deadline. Friday was the deadline to lock in a record-high 9.62% interest rate for six months. The I bond rate reset Tuesday, falling to 6.89%, still the third-highest rate ever.
'Recession is pretty much a foregone conclusion:' Economist explains
CEO & Chief Strategist of Quill Intelligence LLC and former adviser at the Fed. Reserve Bank of Dallas Danielle DiMartino Booth explains that the only question about a recession is how long it will last.
