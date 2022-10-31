Louisville women’s basketball kicked off the season with media day, and I sat down with some of your favorite players to preview the coming year. On Thursday October 27th the local media was invited to the Kueber Center for the annual Louisville women’s basketball media day. The media was greeted by a 30 minute press conference by Head Coach Jeff Walz previewing the season. After Coach Walz had his press conference, the media was invited into the practice gym for player interviews and team photos. Below are clips from Coach Walz and the players I was able to catch up with at media day.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO