Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places to Get Pumpkin Beer in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
bellarmine.edu
Bellarmine men’s basketball game on Nov. 14 will be moved to Knights Hall with free admission for students, faculty, staff and season ticket holders
OUISVILLE, Ky.—Bellarmine University announced today that the men's basketball game slated for Monday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. against Campbellsville University-Harrodsburg will be played in Knights Hall on campus and will feature free admission for Bellarmine students, faculty and staff as well as current season ticket holders. (No tickets will be sold to the general public.)
Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville PG Commit T.J. Robinson
Louisville Report breaks down 2024 Louisville men's basketball point guard commit T.J. Robinson.
Louisville Baseball: 4 Prospects Choose Cardinals
Head Coach Dan McDonnell and Assistant Coach/Recruiting Coordinator Eric Snider have been busy the past seven days in adding to their roster. On October 25, Class of 2026 prospect Parker Clubb announced his commitment to the University of Louisville. The freshman from Mulvane, Kansas announced his college commitment before even completing a full year in high school.
Sources: Louisville’s NCAA Infractions Coming Thursday
The case has been winding its way through the NCAA and Independent Accountability Review Process channels since the 2017 FBI investigation into college basketball.
Class of 2024 point guard TJ Robinson commits to Louisville basketball
University of Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne has landed his first commitment in the Class of 2024. Montclair, N.J., Immaculate Conception point guard TJ Robinson made his announcement on Monday afternoon, picking the Cardinals over LSU, Kansas State, Georgetown, and Temple. He's a prospect that Louisville tracked during the spring and summer and offered a scholarship in late July.
bellarmine.edu
Men's soccer to wrap up regular season at ASUN leader Lipscomb
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University men's soccer team's final ASUN challenge of the 2022 regular season is expected to be its most difficult. At 8 p.m. (ET) Tuesday, Bellarmine (6-3-6, 2-2-3 ASUN) will square off with 10th-ranked Lipscomb (11-2-2, 6-1) at the Lipscomb Soccer Complex. Heading into the...
aseaofblue.com
Louisville’s IARP ruling coming Thursday; Kansas suspends Bill Self for four games to start season
With the college basketball season set to tip off in the coming days, it is news regarding two high profile programs that made headlines on Wednesday. Let’s first start with the news that hits close to home for the Kentucky Wildcats. Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated reports that the...
stateoflouisville.com
Louisville women’s basketball: Meet the stars for the 2022-23 Cards
Louisville women’s basketball kicked off the season with media day, and I sat down with some of your favorite players to preview the coming year. On Thursday October 27th the local media was invited to the Kueber Center for the annual Louisville women’s basketball media day. The media was greeted by a 30 minute press conference by Head Coach Jeff Walz previewing the season. After Coach Walz had his press conference, the media was invited into the practice gym for player interviews and team photos. Below are clips from Coach Walz and the players I was able to catch up with at media day.
Card Chronicle
Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check: Louisville by 7.5. —Louisville woke up feeling the cheesiest as the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week for games of the weekend of Oct. 29, as selected by the Football Writers Association of America. —Kei’Trel Clark saw his monster game against Wake Forest coming before anyone else...
Clemson vs. Louisville game time announced
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 12. Saturday, Nov. (...)
Final Thoughts and Observations on Louisville vs. Wake Forest
The Cardinals tallied eight turnovers and 35 points off them in the second half against the Demon Deacons.
WLKY.com
Sky Zone indoor trampoline park returning to Louisville at former pizza restaurant location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Years after its former facility closed, Sky Zone is opening a new Louisville location,according to Louisville Business First. The trampoline park recently submitted plans to Louisville Metro Planning & Design Services for a new complex at 4200 Outer Loop. The property was previously home to a Mr. Gatti's Pizza.
Walk Through Millions Of Lights At Louisville’s Winter Woods Spectacular 2022
Now that Halloween is behind us, it's time to take the attention away from spooky attractions and move on to Christmas light displays. One of the coolest ones will be returning to Louisville in 2022. Each year at Iroquois Park in Louisville, Kentucky, the park holds the annual Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular,...
Louisville businessman and investor purchases Butchertown's Hadley Pottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The shelves, once full, are sparse and the final orders for a Louisville landmark are being wrapped. Hadley Pottery came to fruition in Butchertown in the 1940’s thanks to the distinctive blue and white artwork of founder Mary Alice Hadley. She was looking to create...
WLKY.com
Louisville radio station flips over to nonstop Christmas music
As per usual, a Louisville radio station has flipped over to non-stop Christmas music the day after Halloween. In the player above: The best artificial Christmas trees, according to testers. If you turn on Mix 106.9 (WVEZ), you'll hear nothing but holiday music up until Dec. 25, 2022. This content...
Wave 3
Lane, ramp closures on Gene Snyder scheduled for Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Work on I-265, the Gene Snyder Freeway, is scheduled for Thursday. This work will require lane and ramp closures. According to the release, the work is part of the I-Move Kentucky project. From 9a.m. until 3p.m. Thursday, the left lane of both I-265 North and South...
wdrb.com
Humana's full statement in response to WDRB
In response to a media inquiry from WDRB, Humana provided the following company statement:. Humana is a home-grown success story for Kentucky and a leading contributor to the economic growth, community involvement and corporate philanthropy of the state. Our company is proud to have such a major presence in Louisville, and we provide a strong anchor for the Downtown business community.
wdrb.com
Neighboring café, tropically-themed bar close in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville small businesses located right next to each other have closed. Riot Café at 4th and West Chestnut streets is out of business after it opened in the fall of 2020 and was named after the civil unrest from that summer in downtown Louisville. The cafe served coffee and focused on supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and conversation about societal concerns.
WLKY.com
The legend of the Witches' Tree in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do you know the legend of Louisville's "Witches' Tree?" Growing wildly in an Old Louisville front yard is a twisty, turny tree. It's draped in what looks like junk but is actually peace offerings to witches. We spoke with author, historian and folklorist David Dominé about...
wdrb.com
Pandemic strains Humana’s connection to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Andy Agwunobi left his job running the University of Connecticut's health system to become a top executive at Humana Inc. earlier this year, he told colleagues he would be getting a place in the Washington, D.C., area, where Humana maintains a satellite office frequented by top executives, according to company sources.
