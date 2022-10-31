ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bellarmine.edu

Bellarmine men’s basketball game on Nov. 14 will be moved to Knights Hall with free admission for students, faculty, staff and season ticket holders

OUISVILLE, Ky.—Bellarmine University announced today that the men's basketball game slated for Monday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. against Campbellsville University-Harrodsburg will be played in Knights Hall on campus and will feature free admission for Bellarmine students, faculty and staff as well as current season ticket holders. (No tickets will be sold to the general public.)
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville Baseball: 4 Prospects Choose Cardinals

Head Coach Dan McDonnell and Assistant Coach/Recruiting Coordinator Eric Snider have been busy the past seven days in adding to their roster. On October 25, Class of 2026 prospect Parker Clubb announced his commitment to the University of Louisville. The freshman from Mulvane, Kansas announced his college commitment before even completing a full year in high school.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Class of 2024 point guard TJ Robinson commits to Louisville basketball

University of Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne has landed his first commitment in the Class of 2024. Montclair, N.J., Immaculate Conception point guard TJ Robinson made his announcement on Monday afternoon, picking the Cardinals over LSU, Kansas State, Georgetown, and Temple. He's a prospect that Louisville tracked during the spring and summer and offered a scholarship in late July.
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Men's soccer to wrap up regular season at ASUN leader Lipscomb

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University men's soccer team's final ASUN challenge of the 2022 regular season is expected to be its most difficult. At 8 p.m. (ET) Tuesday, Bellarmine (6-3-6, 2-2-3 ASUN) will square off with 10th-ranked Lipscomb (11-2-2, 6-1) at the Lipscomb Soccer Complex. Heading into the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
stateoflouisville.com

Louisville women’s basketball: Meet the stars for the 2022-23 Cards

Louisville women’s basketball kicked off the season with media day, and I sat down with some of your favorite players to preview the coming year. On Thursday October 27th the local media was invited to the Kueber Center for the annual Louisville women’s basketball media day. The media was greeted by a 30 minute press conference by Head Coach Jeff Walz previewing the season. After Coach Walz had his press conference, the media was invited into the practice gym for player interviews and team photos. Below are clips from Coach Walz and the players I was able to catch up with at media day.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Louisville by 7.5. —Louisville woke up feeling the cheesiest as the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week for games of the weekend of Oct. 29, as selected by the Football Writers Association of America. —Kei’Trel Clark saw his monster game against Wake Forest coming before anyone else...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville radio station flips over to nonstop Christmas music

As per usual, a Louisville radio station has flipped over to non-stop Christmas music the day after Halloween. In the player above: The best artificial Christmas trees, according to testers. If you turn on Mix 106.9 (WVEZ), you'll hear nothing but holiday music up until Dec. 25, 2022. This content...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Lane, ramp closures on Gene Snyder scheduled for Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Work on I-265, the Gene Snyder Freeway, is scheduled for Thursday. This work will require lane and ramp closures. According to the release, the work is part of the I-Move Kentucky project. From 9a.m. until 3p.m. Thursday, the left lane of both I-265 North and South...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Humana's full statement in response to WDRB

In response to a media inquiry from WDRB, Humana provided the following company statement:. Humana is a home-grown success story for Kentucky and a leading contributor to the economic growth, community involvement and corporate philanthropy of the state. Our company is proud to have such a major presence in Louisville, and we provide a strong anchor for the Downtown business community.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Neighboring café, tropically-themed bar close in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville small businesses located right next to each other have closed. Riot Café at 4th and West Chestnut streets is out of business after it opened in the fall of 2020 and was named after the civil unrest from that summer in downtown Louisville. The cafe served coffee and focused on supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and conversation about societal concerns.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

The legend of the Witches' Tree in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do you know the legend of Louisville's "Witches' Tree?" Growing wildly in an Old Louisville front yard is a twisty, turny tree. It's draped in what looks like junk but is actually peace offerings to witches. We spoke with author, historian and folklorist David Dominé about...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Pandemic strains Humana’s connection to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Andy Agwunobi left his job running the University of Connecticut's health system to become a top executive at Humana Inc. earlier this year, he told colleagues he would be getting a place in the Washington, D.C., area, where Humana maintains a satellite office frequented by top executives, according to company sources.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy