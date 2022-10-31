Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle Is Reportedly 'Tiring' Of Prince Harry And The Couple May Split In 2 Years: 'This Is Enough'
If we are to believe some of the rumors doing the rounds online, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be splitting up in the next few years, as according to reports, the former Suits actress is “tiring” of her husband, and could be seeking an “exit plan” in the not-so-distant future! Yikes!
epicstream.com
Prince Harry’s Alleged Biological Dad James Hewitt Previously Revealed Why ‘There’s No Possibility’ They Could Be Related
Prince Harry has been making headlines amid rumors that he is not biologically related to King Charles. Some trolls are convinced that Prince Harry and King Charles’ relationship is even strained because they are not related to each other. Table of contents. Prince Harry Rumored To Be Related To...
Prince Charles ‘overjoyed’ about royal baby news
Prince Charles of Luxembourg is excited about having a little brother or sister! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie spoke about their two-year-old son being “overjoyed” by their royal baby news in a new interview with RTL. “We are always incredibly happy about an addition to our family....
Another Baby Royal? Kate Middleton Reportedly Convinced Prince William to Try for One More
Baby fever is in the air, and Kate Middleton seems to have caught it! After visiting newborn babies and their parents at a hospital earlier this month, the Princess of Wales got to cuddle a sweet little one as she looked on longingly, and well, we wondered if it would spark an interest to try for another baby. Now, a source says she has reportedly convinced her husband Prince William to try for one more — and please, please let it be true! “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” an insider told Us Weekly today....
Prince Harry Has No Idea Why People Call Him Harry Instead Of His Real Name
Did you know Prince Harry's name isn't actually "Harry"?
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly Facing Major Problems With Their Netflix Doc
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dealing with a lot of issues regarding their media projects lately, and this time around, they're facing conflict with their Netflix docuseries. Queen Elizabeth's death reportedly served as a catalyst for the royal couple to make edits to their work. In Markle's case, her team had to make sure that the remaining episodes of her podcast, "Archetypes," were void of disparaging comments against the royal family. "They're going through them all with a very fine tooth comb to make sure there's nothing derogatory, hurtful, or indeed that could cause yet another explosive time-bomb," royal commentator Neil Sean claimed (via Sky News). It may be because Markle is trying to mend her relationship with the family, or she's actively trying not to stir any more controversy.
Royal Expert Claims ‘Hideous Woman’ Camilla Parker Bowles ‘Burst Into Tears’ on Wedding Day to King Charles III
The royal family appeared united on the wedding day of King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles. However, emotions reportedly ran high behind closed doors. A royal expert claims the queen consort faced names such as “hideous woman” from royal watchers and public backlash from those who couldn’t forget her and Prince Charles’ checkered past. …
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: BANNED From Charles' Coronation Because of Harry's Memoir?!
King Charles III became the UK’s reigning monarch immediately upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. But Charles’ coronation won’t take place until May of 2023 — and of course, the event is already a source of major controversy. Most of said controversy centers...
Meghan Markle ‘Will Never Forget’ Being Told 3 Words Backstage on ‘Deal or No Deal’
Meghan Markle recalled being a briefcase girl on 'Deal or No Deal' after seeing the game show on TV while 'flipping through the channels.'
Sharon Osbourne Makes Bold Claim About Meghan Markle
Sharon Osbourne is sharing her opinion about Meghan Markle. Last year, she was “canceled” for defending her friend Piers Morgan and his comments about Meghan. While she did not completely agree with everything he said, she stood by him and was subsequently forced out of the show The Talk.
Queen denied Meghan Markle’s plea to wear scandalous wedding tiara: report
Meghan Markle’s #tiaragate is in the news yet again. While the Duchess of Sussex, 41, wore a stunning diamond headpiece for her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, rumors have swirled through the years that Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau was not, in fact, her first choice — and Queen Elizabeth II had to nix her preferred sparkler in order to prevent controversy.
The other Prince William was diagnosed with porphyria and met with a tragic fate
Prince William of GloucesterCredit: Geoff Charles; Public Domain Image. There was another Prince William in the British Royal Family who was born long before Prince William, the current Prince of Wales.
King Charles is giving Prince William and Princess Kate Frogmore House not Frogmore Cottage
Frogmore House and Frogmore Cottage are two different locations. Frogmore Cottage is the home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle where they recently stayed while in the UK and was a gift from Queen Elizabeth when they wed. It has just been announced that King Charles is giving Prince William and Princess Kate Frogmore house which is a totally different location.
King Charles Reportedly Told Prince William of the Queen’s Death Hours Before Telling Prince Harry
Prince Harry was told that his grandmother died hours after Prince William was. Is it due to the strained relationship he has with his father, King Charles?
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Hilariously Revealed the Very Moment He Figured Prince William Was Serious About Kate Middleton; Prince, Princess of Wales Touched by Duke’s Best Man Speech
Prince Harry played an important role at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding. As his brother's best man, he gave a hilarious and touching speech during the royal couple's wedding reception, and the moment reportedly touched the Prince of Wales and left the Princess of Wales in tears. Table of...
The Palace Might Not Approve Of Kate Middleton's ‘Puddle Pants’ But We Think They’re So Chic
Kate Middleton’s impeccable style is one thing we can always count on. The 40-year-old royal always looks like the epitome of elegance—polished, and appropriately regal. We also love that she’s an outfit repeater and wears both high end and “high street” brands alike. Though she...
seventeen.com
Prince Harry Allegedly Sent Prince William a "Blunt Two-Word Response" to Decline Meeting
A new (and pretty dramatic-seeming) royal book called Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown is here to shed some light on the extremely tense relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William, and it's taking us allllll the way back to 2019. This was the year that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan went on royal tour, when Meghan revealed she was having a difficult time to ITV reporter Tom Bradby, who asked how she was.
The second highest-ranking British royal of African heritage after Meghan Markle also claimed to experience racism
Meghan MarkleAttribution: M Doucette Production; CC-BY-3.0 Emma Thynn is currently the second highest-ranking British Royal of African heritage after Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. Thynn is not exactly a royal but she is an aristocrat and a part of the British nobility.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Look Like They’re Trying to Replicate Their Royal Lives’ With Latest Move, Royal Expert Says
A royal expert slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the way they 'replicate their royal lives' with the release of their newest photos.
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle Does Not Live Happily Ever After With Prince Harry? Duchess of Sussex Allegedly Chooses Friends Based on Their Money in the Bank
Meghan Markle has been accused of a lot of things by people who she knows personally and even those that don't know her. Royal experts have not also shied away from letting their opinions of Markle known to the world. And just recently, Sharon Osbourne also talked about the Duchess of Sussex.
