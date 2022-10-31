ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Prince Charles ‘overjoyed’ about royal baby news

Prince Charles of Luxembourg is excited about having a little brother or sister! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie spoke about their two-year-old son being “overjoyed” by their royal baby news in a new interview with RTL. “We are always incredibly happy about an addition to our family....
SheKnows

Another Baby Royal? Kate Middleton Reportedly Convinced Prince William to Try for One More

Baby fever is in the air, and Kate Middleton seems to have caught it! After visiting newborn babies and their parents at a hospital earlier this month, the Princess of Wales got to cuddle a sweet little one as she looked on longingly, and well, we wondered if it would spark an interest to try for another baby. Now, a source says she has reportedly convinced her husband Prince William to try for one more — and please, please let it be true! “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” an insider told Us Weekly today....
The List

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly Facing Major Problems With Their Netflix Doc

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dealing with a lot of issues regarding their media projects lately, and this time around, they're facing conflict with their Netflix docuseries. Queen Elizabeth's death reportedly served as a catalyst for the royal couple to make edits to their work. In Markle's case, her team had to make sure that the remaining episodes of her podcast, "Archetypes," were void of disparaging comments against the royal family. "They're going through them all with a very fine tooth comb to make sure there's nothing derogatory, hurtful, or indeed that could cause yet another explosive time-bomb," royal commentator Neil Sean claimed (via Sky News). It may be because Markle is trying to mend her relationship with the family, or she's actively trying not to stir any more controversy.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Royal Expert Claims ‘Hideous Woman’ Camilla Parker Bowles ‘Burst Into Tears’ on Wedding Day to King Charles III

The royal family appeared united on the wedding day of King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles. However, emotions reportedly ran high behind closed doors. A royal expert claims the queen consort faced names such as “hideous woman” from royal watchers and public backlash from those who couldn’t forget her and Prince Charles’ checkered past. …
Page Six

Queen denied Meghan Markle’s plea to wear scandalous wedding tiara: report

Meghan Markle’s #tiaragate is in the news yet again. While the Duchess of Sussex, 41, wore a stunning diamond headpiece for her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, rumors have swirled through the years that Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau was not, in fact, her first choice — and Queen Elizabeth II had to nix her preferred sparkler in order to prevent controversy.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Hilariously Revealed the Very Moment He Figured Prince William Was Serious About Kate Middleton; Prince, Princess of Wales Touched by Duke’s Best Man Speech

Prince Harry played an important role at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding. As his brother's best man, he gave a hilarious and touching speech during the royal couple's wedding reception, and the moment reportedly touched the Prince of Wales and left the Princess of Wales in tears. Table of...
seventeen.com

Prince Harry Allegedly Sent Prince William a "Blunt Two-Word Response" to Decline Meeting

A new (and pretty dramatic-seeming) royal book called Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown is here to shed some light on the extremely tense relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William, and it's taking us allllll the way back to 2019. This was the year that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan went on royal tour, when Meghan revealed she was having a difficult time to ITV reporter Tom Bradby, who asked how she was.

