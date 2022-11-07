Black Friday gaming laptop deals 2022: discounts on laptops at every power-level

(Image credit: Alienware)

We're crawling closer to a flood of Black Friday gaming laptop deals this year, and it's going to be a doozy. Once the big day rolls around on November 25, you can expect gaming laptops of all power-levels to come tumbling onto our radar. For now, we've sent our price detecting bots off to find some early Black Friday gaming laptop deals, and have scraped the Early Access barrel for left over deals, but we'll be populating the hubs with flashy discounts as they appear.

Black Friday gaming laptop deals are going to be everywhere over the 2022 deal season. We should see last year's stock being flushed out ready for portable versions of Nvidia's 40-series graphics cards set to hit us next year. While we wait for Nvidia to figure out how to slim down those monsters, you can bet you'll be able to find RTX 3060-powered gaming laptops on sale, all the way up to RTX 3080 machines if we're lucky.

When it comes to AMD gaming laptop deals, they've always been less common. And although we are expecting announcements for RDNA 3 GPUs this month, portable versions won't be around for a while yet. In other words, cheap AMD-powered gaming laptops will be fewer than Nvidia-powered ones. But keep an eye out for the odd all AMD gem.

For the best possible gaming laptop deals this Black Friday, we wholeheartedly recommend going for a more recent GPU—something in Nvidia's RTX 30-series or equivalent, ideally. There will be retailers still trying to flog you an RTX 20-series laptop for over $1,000 no doubt, but don't be fooled. You can easily find a low-end 30-series lappys for less than that, so double check before you get your wallet out for an older card. A 12th Gen Intel CPU or equivalent is your best bet to stay as current as possible. And you'll want to watch out for single channel RAM configurations, which can impede performance (1x 8GB especially is a no-no).

Below are all the best gaming laptop deals our automatic price trawling bots have spotted so far in anticipation of Black Friday, along with a few hand picked gaming laptops. We will continue to update right up until Black Friday and beyond, and once the fun's over, we'll then make sure to link you through to any Cyber Monday hubs right here.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 begins on November 25 and we're likely to see gaming laptop deals from heaps of retailers coming in.

The deals will run all the way through the weekend over November 26 and 27, and into Cyber Monday on November 28. Once the initial panic is over, you can bet to see leftover discounts spilling into Cyber Week, too.

So, buckle up for some great Black Friday gaming laptop deals, as we're expecting a bunch of the best gaming laptops from 2022 to go on sale.

Where are the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals?

In the US:

In the UK:

What should I look out for in a Black Friday gaming laptop deal?

The best Black Friday gaming laptop deals will deliver high-performance hardware for a knockdown price, or at the very least not come with an overly inflated price tag.

But it doesn't automatically scan that just because something has a three-figure discount that it will be worth the money. You need to keep an eye on what parts are being used, what else you get for your cash, and whether it's actually right for you.

Things are tough for PC gaming hardware, as it stands today. But companies are still aiming to shift stock so expect some discounts on current-gen kit. Don't be fooled into parting with money for anything beyond the last generation of GPUs, however. It's unlikely there'll be a laptop with an Nvidia 10-series graphics card inside it that's worth buying this Black Friday, unless you can find a wonderfully cheap deal.

Keep an eye out for storage, and memory size too. That's most true at the low end of the market, where manufacturers may aim to keep prices low by using single sticks of memory and therefore halving the potential memory bandwidth. That might not be a problem in the very cheapest of gaming laptops, however, where the GPU will make the most difference to your experience.

Black Friday gaming laptop deals in the US

Gigabyte A5 K1 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | AMD Ryzen 5 5600H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,199 $729 at Newegg (save $470)

In all honesty, Black Friday is going to have to work super hard to come up with a gaming laptop deal as good as this. For just a shade over $700 you're getting an excellent RTX 3060 machine, that will nail 1080p gaming, and barely compromises on anything. Only the 512GB SSD gives me pause, but there's a spare NVMe slot to add a second drive into. Bargain. View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS | 14-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,399.99 $899.99 at Best Buy (save $500)

If you don't want a hulking gaming laptop, let me introduce the Zephyrus 14: a 14-incher that can game without busting your bank balance or your shoulder when lugging it around. No-nonsense specs in a delightful package. That $500 saving doesn't hurt either. View Deal

Acer Predator Helios 300 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | Intel Core i7 12700H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 165Hz | 16GB DDR5 | 512GB SSD | $1,499.99 $999.99 at Best Buy (save $500)

There are plenty of RTX 3060 gaming laptops for $999, but what sets the Helios 300 apart is that traditional gaming chassis ensures you've got plenty of airflow to keep the 130W RTX 3060 running harder for longer. The rest of the spec is tasty at this price tag too. View Deal

Gigabyte A7 K1 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | AMD Ryzen 7 5800H | 17.3-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,299 $999 at Amazon (save $300)

A current-gen GPU with ray tracing capability coupled with a sweet Ryzen CPU on a big 17-inch laptop; not bad for the price, though some more SSD space would've been nice. View Deal

Legion 5 Gen 7 | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | AMD Ryzen 7 6800H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 165Hz | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | $2,199.99 $1,549.99 at Lenovo (save $650)

The mobile take on the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is a beastly GPU that'll chomp through games, especially at this laptop's 1080p native resolution. You'll stand a good chance of hitting that 165Hz refresh rate at the very least. You also get a powerful AMD CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a healthy 1TB NVMe SSD. View Deal

Razer Blade 14 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 | Ryzen 9 5900HX | 15.6-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,799.99 $2,183.98 at Amazon (save $616.01)

An absolutely intense machine here with one of the best discounts we've seen. We're in love with the Blade in general, though this isn't our fave config; it's a little noisy and has the potential to throttle under heavy loads, but it's still a super speedy machine for a great price. View Deal

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 | RTX 3080 | AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 300Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,399.99 $2,131.99 at Newegg (save $268)

An immense component combo here, one that's sure to smash anything you throw at it, especially at its native 1080p resolution. It's not the cheapest we've seen it, but you may even be able to make the most of that speedy 300Hz refresh rate screen with gear like that under the hood. View Deal

Black Friday office laptop deals in the US

Inspiron 15 | Intel Core i5 1135G7 | Intel UHD | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $599.99 $399.99 at Dell (save $200)

If you're not bothered about gaming and simply need a laptop for work, then this Dell machine is a good place to start. The Tiger Lake Core i5 may be getting on a bit now, it's still capable enough. The RAM and SSD aren't much to get excited about, but for $400 it's acceptable. View Deal

Black Friday gaming laptop deals in the UK

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | Ryzen 5 5600H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 120Hz | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £899.99 £789.98 at Amazon (save £110.01)

This is the cheapest RTX 3060 gaming laptop we've found so far. Granted there are some sacrifices made to deliver the GPU performance at this price. Notably, the RAM and SSD are pretty miserly, but compromises always have to be made when you're on a tight budget, and the CPU and GPU combination will deliver great gaming performance on the 120Hz 1080p screen. View Deal

Medion Erazer Deputy P25 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | Ryzen 5 5600H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £999.99 £799.98 at Ebuyer (save £200.01)

Okay, it's not the cheapest RTX 3060 machine, but it's only a tenner more than the Lenovo and that gives you a full 144Hz screen as well as a set of 16GB memory. Yeah, it's a chunky chassis to be sure, but that will give it ample cooling, and this is a great spec for a great price. View Deal

MSI Katana GF66 | Nvidia RTX 3070 | Core i7 11800H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £1,399 £949 at Very (save £450)

This machine has been discounted below £1,000 across all the retailers so far this sales season, but this is the cheapest we've seen it at. And to be able to get an RTX 3070 laptop for less than a grand makes this svelte MSI machine a great deal. The only issue I have with the spec is that 512GB SSD, and that there is only a single NVMe slot in which to upgrade your storage. View Deal

Razer Blade 14 | Nvidia RTX 3080 | Ryzen 9 5900HX | 14-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | £2,749.97 £1,947.97 at Laptops Direct (save £802)

The Blade 14 is absolutely one of my favourite ever gaming laptops. The 14-inch chassis is beautiful and the 1440p resolution screen matches perfectly with the RTX 3080 graphics card. The rest of the spec, with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD, is pretty standard for the money, but won't let you down, either. View Deal

Razer Blade Pro 17 | Nvidia RTX 3080 | Core i7 11900H | 17.3-inch | 1080p | 360Hz | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | £2,999.97 £1,899.97 at Laptops Direct (save £1,100)

It may be rocking an 11th Gen CPU, but if you're after a big screen laptop, the Blade Pro 17 is one of the best 17-inch notebooks around. The only downer is that it's only a 1080p screen, but damn, it will fly on an RTX 3080 and comes with a 360Hz panel. View Deal

Black Friday office laptop deals in the UK

