The Walk and Talk: Stax CEO

Suneera Madhani, the founder and CEO of payments processing company Stax, joined Cheddar News' Hena Doba on a Walk and Talk through Central Park to discuss how she is helping other women level up and get into the corner office.
Female Founder Collective is a platform that allows women to connect with mentors and compensates mentors for their time. Rebecca Minkoff, co-founder of Female Founder Collective, joined Cheddar News to discuss the new platform.
Mike Cessario, co-founder and CEO of Liquid Death, joined Cheddar News to discuss the company's recent funding and what made the company a social media sensation. "We sort of proven that this brand is a lot bigger than just water in a can," he said, "we've been kind of able to win across every category so far."
Julie Bauke, president & chief career strategist at The Bauke Group, joined Cheddar News to explain the impact of New York City's new salary transparency law for job seekers. “What it does is it targets a range and, from the employer's perspective, one of the things that's going to help them with is, more of a targeted group of people will apply.”
Look out Spotify. Amazon is expanding access to its music catalog for Prime members. Members will now be able to listen to 100 million songs in shuffle mode, without advertisements, and at no additional subscription cost. They will also be able to listen to a larger selection of ad-free podcasts, including those from CNN, The New York Times, and ESPN. "When Amazon Music first launched for Prime members, we offered an ad-free catalog of 2 million songs, which was completely unique for music streaming at the time,” said Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music, in a press release. “We continue to innovate...
BadgalRiri's ReturnRihanna is back! The last time we heard from Riri, it was her 2016 album Anti, which was famously snubbed at the Grammy Awards. Anyway, she decided to take a break from her billion-dollar Fenty Beauty business and circled back to release the single Lift Me Up, which is from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The track is said to be an integral tune in the film and an ode to the late Chadwick Boseman who played T'Challa/Black Panther in the MCU before his death in 2020 from cancer.Brady and Bündchen Officially SplitNFL star quarterback Tom Brady and...
By Stan Choe, Damian J. Troise, and Alex VeigaTechnology stocks led a broad rally on Wall Street Friday, capping another strong week for the market, as investors welcomed solid profits from Apple and other companies.The S&P 500 rose 2.5% and posted its first back-to-back weekly gains since August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed 2.9%. Smaller company stocks also gained ground, lifting the Russell 2000 index by 2.3%.Apple's latest quarterly results showed the iPhone maker made even fatter profits during the summer than expected. Its shares rose 7.6% and led a rally in technology...
When New Zealand-based Scapegrace Distillery decided to make its own gin, it knew it wanted something that stood out. It went with the color black."From a fashion perspective, black's always been seen as quite cool," said Mark Neal, Scapegrace Distillery co-founder. "If you're looking at music over time, especially some of the hard rock days and that sort of stuff, black seems to be slick and interesting and maybe edgy."If you're going to wear all black every day, you might as well extend that to the drink you're sipping on."For us, black works really well," he added. "The gin is...
Aïda Moudachirou Rébois, senior vice president and global chief marketing officer of MAC Cosmetics, joined Cheddar News to discuss her career, her background and her reflections on the beauty industry.
New York City's new salary transparency law took effect Tuesday, and overnight, thousands of job listings started to include two extra numbers: a minimum and a maximum wage or salary. The law was designed to give job-seekers more information when negotiating their salaries and take away some of the leverage employers have during the hiring process. Yet some employers have already received criticism for posting such wide salary ranges that prospective employees arguably still don't have a real sense of how they will be compensated. The Wall Street Journal, for instance, posted a reporter position with a salary range of between $50,000 and...
The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street. TECH LOSERSTech giants lost some of their stature this week as a slew of lackluster earnings reports turned investors against the once high-flying megacaps. Microsoft shares dipped more than 8 percent after the company lowered its forecast for its Azure cloud-computing services business, and projected continued pressure in the flagging PC market. Shares of Google parent company Alphabet also slipped more than 9 percent following the release of its...
By Colleen Long, Olga R. Rodriguez, Lisa Mascaro and Michael BalsamoAn intruder attacked and severely beat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home early Friday while searching for the Democratic leader and chillingly shouting: “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?”Police were called to the home to check on Paul Pelosi at about 2:30 a.m. when they discovered the 82-year-old and the suspect, 42-year-old David Depape, both grabbing onto the hammer, said Police Chief William Scott. The intruder yanked it from Pelosi and began beating him before being subdued and arrested by officers.The speaker was in...
Even though Elon Musk has said he wants Twitter to be a place where people can share thoughts freely, it's unlikely that his dream of unfettered commentary can even become reality."We know that most people want social media to be a place where they want to spend time, and if a social network becomes overrun by spam, or hatred, or misinformation, they're gonna leave for somewhere else," said Adam Kovacevich, technology trade group Chamber of Progress founder and CEO. "And so, I think every social network has to engage in content moderation to prevent that from happening."Musk took over Twitter...
One of the more unsung characters in the biggest Hollywood horror hits are the beautiful, yet oddly frightening, locations where they're shot. While many of our favorite scary films and television series are shot on expensive studio production sets, some are recorded in real places that, at one time or another, were on the market for purchase. As Americans enjoy this Halloween weekend, let's take a look back at a few of the most famous frightening dwellings from the Tinseltown film factory. *Warning: Spoilers ahead.'AMERICAN HORROR STORY': The Murder HouseThe inaugural season of FX's American Horror Story started out with a...
Actor Tony Hale is back as everyone's favorite over-the-top twins in season two of 'The Mysterious Benedict Society.' The Disney+ show based on the popular children's book series stars Hale as Mr. Benedict, who recruits four children to stop a global emergency caused by the character's long-lost twin brother, Dr. L.D. Curtin. The Emmy winner joins Trending to talk all about the show and so much more.
