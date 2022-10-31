ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The stunning Garmin Venu watch hits its lowest ever price ahead of Black Friday

By Cat Ellis
 4 days ago

The Garmin Venu is on sale for $189.90 at Amazon right now. That's a saving of 46% off the list price, and the cheapest it's ever been at Amazon.

Released in 2019, the Venu was the first Garmin watch to feature an AMOLED display, which is much brighter and more vivid than the memory-in-pixel (MIP) screens of watches in the Fenix and Forerunner ranges. The Venu has stood the test of time well, and is still one of the best GPS watches around thanks to its great fitness tracking features, smart looks, and respectable battery life.

If you're not in the US, scroll down for the best Garmin Venu deals near you. Can't see the watch you want? We'll be rounding up all of this year's best Black Friday Garmin deals at the end of November, so stick with Advnture.

Garmin Venu: $349.99 $189.90 at Amazon
Save $160.09 The Venu is a great looking GPS watch, with a smart design and vivid AMOLED display. It's also got the fitness tracking chops you'd expect from a Garmin watch, and has benefited from regular firmware updates since its release in 2019. A great buy at this price. View Deal

If you're looking for a watch that will work just as well for work as it will for hiking and adventuring, the Venu could fit the bill perfectly – particularly when it's this cheap.

If you live outside the US, we've rounded up the best prices for watches in the Garmin Venu range for you here:

Advnture

Advnture

