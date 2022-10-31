ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Titan Comics announces its first Conan the Barbarian creative team

By Samantha Puc
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WQvLv_0itIrMJN00

Titan Comics has announced the release of a new Conan the Barbarian ongoing series in July 2023. In June, the publisher announced a new partnership with Heroic Signatures , taking over the Conan license from Marvel Comics. Marvel previously held the rights to publish Conan comics from the '70s to the '90s, then from 2018 to 2022. Dark Horse Comics picked up the license in the early aughts and published Conan comics from 2003-2018.

Now, it's Titan's turn - and the publisher has big plans.

The new Conan the Barbarian ongoing will be written by Jim Zub, drawn by Roberto De La Torre, and colored by José Villarrubia. Titan has released a black-and-white sketch of the titular character seen here, but it has not released any plot details as of the time of writing.

A new Conan series will be part of Titan's 10th-anniversary celebration, and in June the publisher also teased limited series featuring other heroes from Conan creator Robert E. Howard's world. The only one who definitely won't appear in these comics is Red Sonja, who's currently licensed to Dynamite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CmyyL_0itIrMJN00

(Image credit: Titan Comics)

In 2021, Titan announced its book division would public new Conan novels, short stories, and illustrated art books starting this year for the character's 90th anniversary. In December, it will release S.M. Sterling's novel Conan - Blood of the Serpent: The All-New Chronicles of the World's Greatest Barbarian Hero .

And in addition to the new ongoing debuting in July 2023, in fall 2023, Titan will continue Marvel's Conan omnibus line with Savage Sword of Conan Volume 9.

Check out the best non-Marvel/DC superhero universes .

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

Andor episode 9 review: "Features one of Star Wars' most chilling scenes"

Warning! This review contains spoilers for Andor episode 9. If you've not yet caught up, turn back now!"I don't like wasting time," Dedra coldly tells Bix during her interrogation. It's a mission statement 'Nobody's Listening!', the ninth episode of Andor, takes to heart. Here, the gloves are off in a tight, unmissable 50 minutes that serves as the best episode to date. Thanks to the urgency,  the vast...
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

32K+
Followers
36K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy