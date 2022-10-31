ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, WI

Sheriff: Inmate at western Wis. jail found dead, investigation underway

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ps8cl_0itIqOyC00

POLK COUNTY, Wis. -- Polk County officials in Wisconsin say an inmate at the county jail was discovered dead over the weekend.

According to the sheriff's office, the inmate was found in his cell by a corrections officer at 1 a.m. Sunday. The inmate was unconscious and not breathing.

Despite life-saving efforts, the inmate was pronounced dead at the jail, the sheriff's office said. The inmate's identity has not been released at this time.

The Barron County Sheriff's Office and Polk County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.

Comments / 1

Related
WEAU-TV 13

Man charged with homicide in Polk County reaches plea arrangement

OSCEOLA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged with homicide and arson in Polk County has reached a plea arrangement with prosecutors. 45-year-old Joseph Hadro, who is not known to have a permanent address, pleaded guilty to 1st-degree reckless homicide and arson of a building as a party to a crime in Polk County Circuit Court on Oct. 27.
POLK COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Charges allege drunken driver in fatal Wis. crash told trooper she was relapsed alcoholic

HUDSON, Wis. -- A woman now facing a homicidal drunken driving charge in a crash that killed a local heavy metal guitarist told a trooper she was an alcoholic who had relapsed before a wedding, charges allege.Amber Pospisil, 31, is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, St. Croix County court documents show.The fatal crash occurred on Interstate 94 near Hudson, Wisconsin, early Sunday. A criminal complaint states a caller alerted authorities to a driver going the wrong way on the freeway. Minutes later, a four-vehicle crash occurred.Two vehicles had...
HUDSON, WI
Bring Me The News

Man found dead inside Wisconsin jail cell

A man was found dead inside a Wisconsin jail cell this past weekend. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the man was found unconscious and not breathing at about 1 a.m. Sunday at the Polk County Jail. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful. The cause of the man's death is unknown at...
POLK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Status conference requested in Lily Peters homicide case

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County district attorney is requesting a status conference in the case of the teenage boy accused of killing 10-year-old Iliana “Lily” Peters. As of now, the next hearing in the case isn’t scheduled until Aug. of next year. Court records show...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead after rollover crash in Polk County Tuesday morning

TOWN OF CLEAR LAKE (Polk County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a rollover crash in Polk County Tuesday morning. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on 10th Avenue just west of 20th Street in the Town of Clear Lake, or about 4 miles southeast of the Village of Clear Lake, at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday.
POLK COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Woman shot while in car, flags down Metro Transit officer for help

MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman in her 50s is recovering after being shot while inside her car Wednesday evening.Officers from MPD's Third Precinct responded to a report of a shooting shortly before 8 p.m. Police say the gunshot victim drove to 29th Avenue South and Chicago Avenue and flagged down a Metro Transit officer for help. She was transported to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries.Officers located a possible crime scene near 5th Avenue South and 29th Street East.The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WEAU-TV 13

2 people hurt after semi vs. pickup truck crash in Chippewa County

TOWNSHIP OF WHEATON, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Chippewa County Tuesday. According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 1 at 9:17 p.m. the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash between a semi-tractor trailer and pickup truck on South Highway 29 at 30th Street in the Township of Wheaton.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI with children in vehicle in Dunn County

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is in custody after a crash in Dunn County Monday evening on suspicion of operating while intoxicated. The Wisconsin State Patrol said 30-year-old Brittany Hester of Elk Mound was arrested after a two-vehicle crash at 9:46 p.m. Monday on Interstate 94 near the Highway 25 exit in Menomonie.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Burnett County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Nov. 1, 2022

BURNETT COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Burnett County Sheriff's Office the following people were recently booked at the Burnett County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in Eau Claire County Tuesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is planning to conduct aerial enforcement of traffic laws in Eau Claire County Tuesday. According to a release by the State Patrol, aerial enforcement will be conducted along Highway 53 in Eau Claire County. The State Patrol’s Aerial Support Unit, which...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wwisradio.com

St. Croix Wreck Now Drunk Driving Case

(Hudson, WI) — Investigators in St. Croix County are looking at a deadly wreck as a drunk driving case. The Wisconsin State Patrol says a Minnesota woman is in custody after a crash at about 12:30 yesterday morning on I-94 in Hudson. Troopers say she was driving the wrong way on I-94 when she smashed into a car being driven by another Minnesota man. The crash closed the interstate for about three hours early yesterday morning. The woman is in jail in St. Croix County.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

No danger to the public after chemical leak in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A chemical leak occurred at Jennie-O located in Barron County Monday morning. Highway 8 was temporarily closed and a temporary preventative shelter in place was implemented by the Sheriff’s Department, according to a social post via the Barron County Sheriff’s Department Facebook Page.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
FOX 21 Online

Hennepin County Man Killed, 5 Others Injured In Wisconsin Crash

ST. CROIX, Wis. (FOX 9) – A 54-year-old man from Hennepin County died Sunday morning following a crash in Wisconsin with a suspected drunk driver who traveled the wrong way on I-94, according to the state’s department of transportation. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the westbound...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

UWEC Police identify man in death investigation near campus

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire Police has identified 32-year-old Thomas Polski of Danbury, Wis. as the man whose body was found in the Putnam Park area adjacent to campus. The initial media release stated that the man had no ties to UW-Eau Claire and...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
willmarradio.com

Musician killed in crash with accused drunk driver

(Hudson, WI) -- An Alexandria woman is charged with drunk driving and reckless endangerment connected to a crash that killed a Twin Cities musician. 31-year-old Amber Lea Pospisil is accused of drinking vodka while driving the wrong way on I-94 near Hudson Wisconsin. Mark Filbrandt, 54 of Robbinsdale was lead guitarist of the group "Gorrified" and was leaving a performance in Wisconsin when Pospisil's car hit his SUV head-on early Sunday morning. Pospisil was serving three years' probation for a previous drunk-driving incident. She was reportedly driving home after a wedding in Wisconsin at the time of the crash.
HUDSON, WI
CBS Minnesota

Mpls. city council member eyes safety improvements near Lowry and Penn avenues after gunfire strikes two

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police continue to look for suspects in a shooting that left two people injured, including a woman who was riding on a metro transit bus.Gunshots rang out near Lowry and Penn avenues around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. Surveillance camera videos show the moments before three masked juveniles walked into a parking lot near the intersection. Video also shows the metro transit bus pulling up before gunfire erupts.A Minneapolis police squad car with an officer inside was just feet away from the gunmen."Two innocent bystanders had been shot. One was a female who was on the bus and the other...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
101K+
Followers
25K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy