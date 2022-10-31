ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
Commercial Dispatch

EPA: Water in Mississippi’s capital city is safe to drink

JACKSON — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency confirmed Monday that the water in Mississippi’s capital city is safe to drink, after months of sampling at a treatment plant overwhelmed by August flooding that caused wide supply disruptions. The beleaguered O.B. Curtis water treatment plant fell into crisis after...
JACKSON, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Other editors: Where’s GOP outrage on welfare scandal?

Republican lawmakers in Mississippi have been curiously disinterested — or at least seemingly so — in the massive welfare scandal initially exposed by another Republican, State Auditor Shad White. How come? Why is it that only Democratic lawmakers were concerned enough to hold a hearing, as they did...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Gulf Coast outbreak

MOBILE, Ala. — At least five tornadoes have been confirmed after a severe weather outbreak Saturday along the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf Coast. No injuries or deaths were reported as damage surveys continued. The National Weather Service said Sunday that three tornadoes touched down in Jackson County, Mississippi, each...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy