Read full article on original website
Related
The Family From 'Alaskan Bush People' Moved -- Here's Where They're Currently Living
Although the Brown family has been in the reality TV spotlight for quite some time and entertained The Alaskan Bush People fans, that doesn't mean they are unsusceptible to life changes. After Billy Brown's death and Ami's lung cancer diagnosis, the Brown family decided to pack up and start a new life elsewhere.
realitytitbit.com
Did Alaska Last Frontier star Otto Kilcher get hurt in 2022?
Alaska Last Frontier star Otto Kilcher shared a video to his Instagram which mentioned an “incident”, and now fans are wondering whether he was injured in 2022. He was hurt during a snow storm, as seen on the recent episode. “Say hi to my friends if I don’t...
Here's Everything We Know About Otto Kilcher's Injury on 'Alaska: The Last Frontier'
The Kilcher family is back at it! On Sunday, Oct. 9, Season 11 of Alaska: The Last Frontier premiered and fans quickly learned that one of the main stars, Otto Kilcher, had been injured during a treacherous snowstorm. His unfortunate injury left uncertainty about how the rest of the season would proceed and how his family would manage the homestead without him.
Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal
Nature is brutal, there’s no way around it. Especially in areas where grizzly bears roam, the thought that you can be going about your day when BAM you’re suddenly being eaten by a thousand pound beast is terrifying, yet it’s the reality many people and animals face on the daily. This video from Glacier National Park in Montana exemplifies the nature of grizzlyies like no other, as it shows a bear calmly walking up to a female moose with her […] The post Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
WATCH: Grizzly Bear Stalks Fishermen Armed With Sticks and Bear Spray in Heart-Pounding Clip
A grizzly bear stalked two fishermen in a suspenseful video. Thankfully, the men were armed and ended up okay, but the video is very eerie. The fishermen, located in Alaska, shared the video to YouTube under the title “aggressive grizzly alaska.” They posted the video over a decade ago, but has recently resurfaced online due to its intensity.
Grizzly Bear Falls Off Waterfall Trying To Catch Salmon At Katmai National Park
I bet the ol’ grizz was mad after that one. It would hurt the ego a little bit. Grizzly bears are one of the most impressive killers on the planet. They will go after anything that they can sink their teeth into and come away with a meal. They...
a-z-animals.com
Epic Battles: A Massive Grizzly Bear vs. A Pack of Wolves
The great outdoors is a truly wild place. Without our technological innovations, we quickly realize just how powerless we are when we are in the wild. In those situations, power, brawn, and size matter a lot more. In the world of strength, there are clear winners and losers, often determined through epic battles. Today, we are going to compare two of the greatest predators alive today, grizzly bears and wolves. Let’s answer it, once and for all: Can a grizzly bear beat a pack of wolves? Let’s find out together.
Sue Aikens Was Chosen for 'Life Below Zero' Because of Her Isolated Life in Alaska
There’s a reason so many viewers are invested in a series like Life Below Zero, which is now in its 19th season. Sue Aikens is the primary subject of the show, and she's one of the biggest reasons why Life Below Zero is as popular as it is. Article...
Alaska Man Hides In Shed Just In Time To Avoid Curious Bull Moose
An Alaska man showed that remaining calm in a potentially dangerous situation is the best way to stay safe in a wild moment that was caught on a Ring doorbell camera in early 2020. It also further proves that Alaska is an absolutely insane place to live. Moose, elk, grizzly...
Take a Trip to the Tiny Ghost Town of Tincup, Colorado
During the mining boom of the late 1800s, the town of Tincup, Colorado had over 1,400 residents who spent their days prospecting the hills above Taylor Park searching for gold and silver. Nowadays, the unincorporated community in Gunnison County is mostly abandoned, serving only as a relic of Colorado's past.
Grizzly Ambushes Mother Moose And Her Two Calves In Denali National Park
This here is an absolute killer of an animal. The ambush is a classic hunting technique used be hunters across the globe. The old “hurry up and wait” game. It involves setting up in an area where an animal is likely to pass through and waiting there quietly until that happens.
Pack Of Wolves Surround Polar Bear, Make Gutsy Attempt To Size Up An Attack
What is happening? Something sizing up the most dangerous animal to roam North America. An animal that thrives in the harshest of conditions, killing things by using ice and freezing water to its advantage. The video that comes from Manitoba, Canada, which is one of the best places in the world to get the chance to see these beasts in the wild. It starts with two wolves right on the tail of the polar bear. Now, polar bears are the […] The post Pack Of Wolves Surround Polar Bear, Make Gutsy Attempt To Size Up An Attack first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Turns Out Montana Has Cryptids of Its Own
Travel across the United States and you’ll find cryptids in virtually every state. My home state of New Jersey has the Jersey Devil, which also inspired an X-Files episode; Florida has the Skunk Ape. Travel to the Adirondacks in New York State and you just might catch sight of Champ, a creature believed to reside in Lake Champlain.
Cameras Left by Famed Yukon Explorers Found 85 Years Later: 'So Surreal and Validating'
Mountaineer Griffin Post, 39, tells PEOPLE that his team came upon the artifacts "at the 11th hour" — just one hour before a helicopter would have picked them up empty-handed After 85 years, a cache of camera gear lost by two famed explorers has been recovered. Teton Gravity Research (TGR) recently teamed up with professional mountain explorer Griffin Post and a group of mountaineers to hunt down the long-lost cameras in Kluane National Park, according to a press release from the media company sent to PEOPLE. The camera equipment...
Watch An Epic 4-Minute Battle Between Two Alaskan Bull Moose
Some animal fights are really more of a brief scrap and a lot of posturing. Maybe a few shoves, a yell, then one backs down and it’s all over. Two bull moose in Alaska locked antlers for a brutal 4-minute war over two cows in Alaska, both ending exhausted but one leaving with the victory and two cows to boot.
backpacker.com
Backpacking Has Changed a Lot Over the Past 50 Years. These Photos Prove It.
Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. Believe it or not, our most beloved trails and backcountry sites have changed a lot in the past five decades. In the 1970s, hiking paths were poorly maintained, the only “influencer” was Smokey Bear, and litter and vandalism were more common. (Leave No Trace principles didn’t take shape until the ’90s.) In the February 1976 issue of this magazine, we reported that there were only 100,000 miles of hiking trails in the U.S. That was less than 1 yard available per citizen; if everybody in the country hiked at the same time, they could hold hands. Now, we have double that on federal lands alone. As hiking has become more accessible, it’s not just the trails that are different; it’s also the hikers themselves. Back in the ’70s, it was mostly jort- and flannel-clad men. Since then, the hiking community has evolved to include a diverse mix of genders, races, abilities, body types, and backgrounds. After all those changes, however, one thing still bonds adventurers of all generations: an unrelenting adoration for the trails, our tramily, and the natural beauty that surrounds.
Bird appears to set record with 8,435-mile flight from Alaska to Australia
A young bar-tailed godwit appears to have set a non-stop distance record for migratory birds by flying at least 13,560 kilometers (8,435 miles) from Alaska to the Australian state of Tasmania, a bird expert said Friday.The bird was tagged as a hatchling in Alaska during the Northern Hemisphere summer with a tracking GPS chip and tiny solar panel that enabled an international research team to follow its first annual migration across the Pacific Ocean, Birdlife Tasmania convenor Eric Woehler said. Because the bird was so young, its gender wasn't known.Aged about five months, it left southwest Alaska at the Yuko-Kuskokwim...
Smithonian
Polar Bears Are Gathering in Canada—and You Can Watch Them Live
Every autumn, hundreds of polar bears return to Churchill, Manitoba—Canada’s northernmost seaport, a.k.a. the “polar bear capital of the world.” There, they wait for sea ice to form on Hudson Bay. The hungry bears have been fasting for months, so they’re eager for the opportunity to once again hunt their favorite food: ringed seals.
Greenland Dogs Captured in Beautiful Photos As Their World Vanishes
A photographer has captured beautiful images of the "phenomenal" Greenland dog as numbers of this unique domesticated breed dwindle and their Arctic home undergoes rapid changes due to climate change. The images were snapped by South African wildlife photographer and filmmaker Danie Ferreira over the course of his extensive travels...
tourcounsel.com
Yukon River: Overview and Characteristic (with Map & Photos)
The Yukon is a river in northwestern Canada and the United States that flows into the Bering Sea. The length of the river is 3190 km, the area of the drainage basin is 832.7 thousand km². The annual runoff is 202.7 km³. Etymology. The word "Yukon"...
Comments / 0