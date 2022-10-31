ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Did Alaska Last Frontier star Otto Kilcher get hurt in 2022?

Alaska Last Frontier star Otto Kilcher shared a video to his Instagram which mentioned an “incident”, and now fans are wondering whether he was injured in 2022. He was hurt during a snow storm, as seen on the recent episode. “Say hi to my friends if I don’t...
Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal

Nature is brutal, there’s no way around it. Especially in areas where grizzly bears roam, the thought that you can be going about your day when BAM you’re suddenly being eaten by a thousand pound beast is terrifying, yet it’s the reality many people and animals face on the daily. This video from Glacier National Park in Montana exemplifies the nature of grizzlyies like no other, as it shows a bear calmly walking up to a female moose with her […] The post Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Epic Battles: A Massive Grizzly Bear vs. A Pack of Wolves

The great outdoors is a truly wild place. Without our technological innovations, we quickly realize just how powerless we are when we are in the wild. In those situations, power, brawn, and size matter a lot more. In the world of strength, there are clear winners and losers, often determined through epic battles. Today, we are going to compare two of the greatest predators alive today, grizzly bears and wolves. Let’s answer it, once and for all: Can a grizzly bear beat a pack of wolves? Let’s find out together.
Take a Trip to the Tiny Ghost Town of Tincup, Colorado

During the mining boom of the late 1800s, the town of Tincup, Colorado had over 1,400 residents who spent their days prospecting the hills above Taylor Park searching for gold and silver. Nowadays, the unincorporated community in Gunnison County is mostly abandoned, serving only as a relic of Colorado's past.
Pack Of Wolves Surround Polar Bear, Make Gutsy Attempt To Size Up An Attack

What is happening? Something sizing up the most dangerous animal to roam North America. An animal that thrives in the harshest of conditions, killing things by using ice and freezing water to its advantage. The video that comes from Manitoba, Canada, which is one of the best places in the world to get the chance to see these beasts in the wild. It starts with two wolves right on the tail of the polar bear. Now, polar bears are the […] The post Pack Of Wolves Surround Polar Bear, Make Gutsy Attempt To Size Up An Attack first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Turns Out Montana Has Cryptids of Its Own

Travel across the United States and you’ll find cryptids in virtually every state. My home state of New Jersey has the Jersey Devil, which also inspired an X-Files episode; Florida has the Skunk Ape. Travel to the Adirondacks in New York State and you just might catch sight of Champ, a creature believed to reside in Lake Champlain.
Cameras Left by Famed Yukon Explorers Found 85 Years Later: 'So Surreal and Validating'

Mountaineer Griffin Post, 39, tells PEOPLE that his team came upon the artifacts "at the 11th hour" — just one hour before a helicopter would have picked them up empty-handed After 85 years, a cache of camera gear lost by two famed explorers has been recovered. Teton Gravity Research (TGR) recently teamed up with professional mountain explorer Griffin Post and a group of mountaineers to hunt down the long-lost cameras in Kluane National Park, according to a press release from the media company sent to PEOPLE. The camera equipment...
Watch An Epic 4-Minute Battle Between Two Alaskan Bull Moose

Some animal fights are really more of a brief scrap and a lot of posturing. Maybe a few shoves, a yell, then one backs down and it’s all over. Two bull moose in Alaska locked antlers for a brutal 4-minute war over two cows in Alaska, both ending exhausted but one leaving with the victory and two cows to boot.
Backpacking Has Changed a Lot Over the Past 50 Years. These Photos Prove It.

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. Believe it or not, our most beloved trails and backcountry sites have changed a lot in the past five decades. In the 1970s, hiking paths were poorly maintained, the only “influencer” was Smokey Bear, and litter and vandalism were more common. (Leave No Trace principles didn’t take shape until the ’90s.) In the February 1976 issue of this magazine, we reported that there were only 100,000 miles of hiking trails in the U.S. That was less than 1 yard available per citizen; if everybody in the country hiked at the same time, they could hold hands. Now, we have double that on federal lands alone. As hiking has become more accessible, it’s not just the trails that are different; it’s also the hikers themselves. Back in the ’70s, it was mostly jort- and flannel-clad men. Since then, the hiking community has evolved to include a diverse mix of genders, races, abilities, body types, and backgrounds. After all those changes, however, one thing still bonds adventurers of all generations: an unrelenting adoration for the trails, our tramily, and the natural beauty that surrounds.
Bird appears to set record with 8,435-mile flight from Alaska to Australia

A young bar-tailed godwit appears to have set a non-stop distance record for migratory birds by flying at least 13,560 kilometers (8,435 miles) from Alaska to the Australian state of Tasmania, a bird expert said Friday.The bird was tagged as a hatchling in Alaska during the Northern Hemisphere summer with a tracking GPS chip and tiny solar panel that enabled an international research team to follow its first annual migration across the Pacific Ocean, Birdlife Tasmania convenor Eric Woehler said. Because the bird was so young, its gender wasn't known.Aged about five months, it left southwest Alaska at the Yuko-Kuskokwim...
Polar Bears Are Gathering in Canada—and You Can Watch Them Live

Every autumn, hundreds of polar bears return to Churchill, Manitoba—Canada’s northernmost seaport, a.k.a. the “polar bear capital of the world.” There, they wait for sea ice to form on Hudson Bay. The hungry bears have been fasting for months, so they’re eager for the opportunity to once again hunt their favorite food: ringed seals.
Greenland Dogs Captured in Beautiful Photos As Their World Vanishes

A photographer has captured beautiful images of the "phenomenal" Greenland dog as numbers of this unique domesticated breed dwindle and their Arctic home undergoes rapid changes due to climate change. The images were snapped by South African wildlife photographer and filmmaker Danie Ferreira over the course of his extensive travels...
Yukon River: Overview and Characteristic (with Map & Photos)

The Yukon is a river in northwestern Canada and the United States that flows into the Bering Sea. The length of the river is 3190 km, the area of ​​the drainage basin is 832.7 thousand km². The annual runoff is 202.7 km³. Etymology. The word "Yukon"...
