Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
General Hospital Recasts a Key Corinthos: ‘This Has Literally Been the Hardest Secret to Keep’
Those who watched the Tuesday, November 1, episode of General Hospital saw a new face in Port Charles. Sonny and Carly’s daughter Donna is now being played by newcomer Scarlett Brielle. Not only is she new to daytime, this appears to be one of her first acting gigs. Ava Rose previously appeared in the role that was named after the ABC soap’s former head of hair and makeup, Donna Messina, who passed away on December 6, 2018, and was loved by many.
SheKnows
Sharon Receives a Distress Call — and Devon Learns the Truth About Victoria
At Noah’s club, Adam tells Lily he found Chelsea. She asks if Billy was with her. Adam says yes, they were on the roof and Chelsea was really upset. “There’s no telling what Billy said to her.” Lily is sure he was being sensitive. Adam’s unconvinced and complains that Billy hurried him out of there. She was really upset and Adam feels he has a right to know what happened. Lily hasn’t heard from Billy and isn’t sure what he wants her to do. Adam asks if she knows where they might have gone. Lily doesn’t know and wouldn’t tell him if she did — she doesn’t trust him. Adam reminds her this isn’t business, it’s the mother of his child. Lily can’t help him and walks out.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Marcus Coloma Looks Back in Disbelief at the Angry Young Man He Was: ‘Everyone Thought I Was Crazy, and So Did I’
We all have a past and sometimes it’s hard thinking back and talking about it in the present. However, that’s exactly what General Hospital’s Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) did during a recent appearance on Maurice Benard’s (Sonny) video podcast State of Mind. The conversation started off about the unconditional love the actor has for his daughter before Coloma thought back to his own childhood.
SheKnows
Kyle and Summer Reel Over Diane’s Duplicity — and Adam Reacts to Sally Being Fired
In the Abbott living room, Jack and Ashley welcome Kyle and Summer home. Ashley breaks the news that there have been some developments with Diane and Tucker. At Society, Diane enters and spots Tucker. She hesitates before approaching and telling him to save his threats. There is too much at stake for her to give up now. He looks amused.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Marvels at a Co-Star’s Performance: ‘You Have Moved Me, Girl’
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor took notice — and so did many viewers out there. The Young and the Restless fans recently watched as Chelsea reached her emotional breaking point after leaving Noah’s club and headed to the building’s rooftop. “Please, I can’t take it anymore,” she stated. “I just need the pain to go away.” From there, she climbed to the edge of the rooftop and looked down. As she struggled with the voices in her head, Billy appeared and tried to talk her off the edge and in the end, though Chelsea wanted to end her pain once and for all, Billy managed to prevent her suicide attempt.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
mailplus.co.uk
My husband beat me so hard with his shark-bone walking stick that I was left deaf in one ear
BACK in the 1950s, my mother brought me up to cope with a fundamental truth of my class and time: women must put up and shut up. It’s no wonder some aristocratic husbands treated their wives as servants or chattels. My own father, the Earl of Leicester, could be...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Shocker: An Outcome to the Brooke/Ridge/Taylor Shake-Up That’s as Awesome as It Is Unexpected
The end may justify the means. If there is one thing that fans of The Bold and the Beautiful are certain of, it’s that Thomas is going to get busted for calling Child Protective Services on himself and making everyone believe that it was Brooke who let her fingers do the walking. When this happens, Ridge will be forced to reevaluate his kneejerk decision to pull a wife swap — and the show will be poised to stun us all. How?
I’m a hairdresser and this is the hairstyle that will instantly make you look ten years younger
SOME hairstyles can make you look loads older than you actually are. But knowing what to avoid and the styles that can knock years off can make a huge difference. Celebrity hairstylist Michael Douglas told Express.co.uk that you you don't need to completely reinvent your look to appear younger. When...
Chelsea Clinton and Her Husband Marc Mezvinsky’s Marriage Is So Sweet! See Rare Photos Together
Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, have a pretty epic love story! The pair first met back in the ‘90s when they were students and realized their connection was one of a kind. Since their nuptials in 2010, the happy couple have made a few rare appearances together in the public eye.
Father-in-law’s girlfriend prompts anger after walking down aisle in front of groom
A father-in-law’s girlfriend has sparked anger after she cut the groom off while he was walking down the aisle.In a post shared to the popular Reddit forum, r/weddingshamming, last year, one woman, who goes by the username u/Jessica826, posted a video of her husband at their wedding. As he went down the aisle with his fellow groomsmen behind him, a woman could be seen walking past him. In response to this guest’s behaviour, the groom had a disappointed look on his face and was shaking his head while appearing to say: “This is crazy.”The Reddit user gave more details...
Popculture
Another 'Bachelor' Baby Is on the Way
The Bachelor alum Caila Quinn is expecting her first child with her husband, Nick Burrello. Quinn spoke about the exciting news with Us Weekly and shared that she is a little over three months along. The former reality TV star wed her husband in May 2021 in Sarasota, Florida. Quinn...
When I was 18 months old, I called a stranger 'daddy' at the park. My mom fell in love with him and he became my real dad.
When the author was little, she called a stranger at the park "daddy." Six months later, she and her mother and brother moved in with him.
Prince Harry Reportedly Reached Out to His Ex-Girlfriends to Participate in His Memoir & They Apparently All Had the Same Reaction
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This might be the most awkward request we’ve ever heard when it comes to a royal family member and a celebrity memoir. Prince Harry reportedly asked his ex-girlfriends to speak on record to his ghostwriter JR Moehringer about their time together for his upcoming book, Spare. It’s an ask that probably goes too far for most people given the amount of scrutiny they would have to endure once the book is published. The request, as reported by The Sun, notes that...
SheKnows
General Hospital Horror: Trina’s Actual Connection to the Hook May Be Even More Devastating Than You Imagine
Since General Hospital unleashed The Hook on Port Charles, approximately a bazillion theories have been floated as to the killer’s identity. Who, we’ve wondered, would want to pick off everyone in Trina’s orbit? Then it hit us like the proverbial ton of bricks. What if the answer had been right under our noses the whole time? What if the answer… was Trina?
Woman Selling Home ‘Annoyed’ Buyers Invited Family to Visit While She Still Lived There
A woman who is selling her house is concerned about her own privacy after her friend, who also recently sold her respective house, was frustrated when the buyers brought family members over before she had even technically vacated the property. On Mumsnet, the woman shared her friend was horrified by...
Woman urged to leave husband after he cancelled job interview to 'save her from rejection'
A woman has been urged to leave her husband after he cancelled her job interview, claiming it would 'save her from rejection'. Taking to Reddit earlier this year, the user that goes by of Mall4907677, revealed how she had to leave her job in 2019 due to 'physical disabilities'. After...
Gabby Windey Hints at Taking Space From Erich Schwer After Ditching Engagement Ring
There appears to be trouble in paradise for The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer. After ditching her engagement ring for the past two episodes of Dancing With the Stars, the 31-year-old reality star was asked whether she and Erich, 29, are “still together” following the Monday, October 31, episode of the Disney+ series.
I was afraid to be alone at home for over a decade. When my daughter saw me doing my nightly checks, I got help for my anxiety.
Most of my life, I've been afraid to be home alone, and have checked every closet and under my bed before going to sleep. Therapy has helped.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Speaks Out on Exit Rumors
It’s almost impossible to imagine The Young and the Restless without Victor Newman and his portrayer, Eric Braeden. And yet this weekend, rumors surfaced that we might have to do exactly that, as the iconic character and his much-loved alter ego would soon be exiting Genoa City. Never one...
Comments / 0