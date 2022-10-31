At Noah’s club, Adam tells Lily he found Chelsea. She asks if Billy was with her. Adam says yes, they were on the roof and Chelsea was really upset. “There’s no telling what Billy said to her.” Lily is sure he was being sensitive. Adam’s unconvinced and complains that Billy hurried him out of there. She was really upset and Adam feels he has a right to know what happened. Lily hasn’t heard from Billy and isn’t sure what he wants her to do. Adam asks if she knows where they might have gone. Lily doesn’t know and wouldn’t tell him if she did — she doesn’t trust him. Adam reminds her this isn’t business, it’s the mother of his child. Lily can’t help him and walks out.

