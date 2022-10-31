ALLEN PARK -- The slumping Detroit Lions (1-6) were sellers at the deadline, trading tight end T.J. Hockenson and picks to the Minnesota Vikings (6-1) for draft compensation. ESPN reports the Lions sent Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and 2024 conditional fourth-rounder to the Vikings for a 2023 second-round pick and 2024 third-round pick. Hockenson was nearing the end of his rookie contract, with the Lions picking up his fifth-year option this past offseason. But there had been no word on contract extensions, and with the Lions stuck in the cellar at another deadline, they cashed in one of their few desirable pieces.

