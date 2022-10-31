Read full article on original website
Why Lions’ Dan Campbell decided to fire Aubrey Pleasant right now
ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell has been frustrated by the blown assignments and miscommunications in the Detroit Lions’ secondary all season. After their league-worst pass defense was fileted again on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, he knew an immediate change might be required. After trying to sleep on it...
What’s being said about Lions trading T.J. Hockenson to Vikings in deadline deal
ALLEN PARK -- The slumping Detroit Lions (1-6) were sellers at the deadline, trading tight end T.J. Hockenson and picks to the Minnesota Vikings (6-1) for draft compensation. ESPN reports the Lions sent Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and 2024 conditional fourth-rounder to the Vikings for a 2023 second-round pick and 2024 third-round pick. Hockenson was nearing the end of his rookie contract, with the Lions picking up his fifth-year option this past offseason. But there had been no word on contract extensions, and with the Lions stuck in the cellar at another deadline, they cashed in one of their few desirable pieces.
Detroit Lions fire DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant after implosion against Miami Dolphins
Detroit Lions fired defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant, one day after the team was shredded by Miami Dolphins.
Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 9 game?
The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 9 schedule. NFL Week 9 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on Fox. The Packers are a 3.5-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week...
Why Vikings traded in-division for Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson
Here is why the Minnesota Vikings traded in-division for Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson. The Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions pulled off another stunning trade in-division, as former Iowa star tight end T.J. Hockenson is going to the Twin Cities at the NFL trade deadline. Not since Jimmy...
Report: Ex-Lions safety traded by Falcons to Buffalo Bills
ALLEN PARK -- One of the final deals made on the busiest trade deadline of all time involved a former Detroit Lions safety. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Atlanta Falcons traded Dean Marlowe to the Buffalo Bills for a 2023 seventh-round pick. Marlowe started nine games in Detroit last...
Lions reportedly trading T.J. Hockenson to rival Vikings for draft picks
ALLEN PARK -- With the Detroit Lions’ rebuild off to a frustrating start, Brad Holmes has decided to make yet another trade for the future by selling off Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings before today’s trade deadline. That will make the worst team...
Rookie TE James Mitchell ready to step up for Detroit Lions
ALLEN PARK -- You’re up, James Mitchell. The Detroit Lions have a void to fill after the T.J. Hockenson trade, and while Brock Wright is expected to step into the starting role, no one’s playing time is expected to spike more than the rookie fifth-round pick. Mitchell hasn’t played more than six snaps in a game, and just 21 for the season.
Detroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift, OL Penei Sewell not spotted at practice
Wednesday afternoon update: No practice: OL Penei Sewell (personal), RB D’Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder), CB A.J. Parker (hip), OL Matt Nelson (calf), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), CB Chase Lucas (ankle). Limited practice: LB Derrick Barnes (knee), C Frank Ragnow (foot), DE Charles Harris (groin), WR Josh Reynolds (back). ALLEN PARK...
Lions injury report to start Week 9: 7 players out, 4 more limited in practice
The first official Detroit Lions practice participation injury report for Week 9 is another longer list of players than hoped for. As is becoming the custom for the injury-ravaged Lions, over 10 players on the 53-man roster were either out or limited in Wednesday’s session. Seven players sat out...
Lions Worked Out CB Troy Pride & WR Rico Gafford
Pride, 24, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame. The Panthers selected him with the No. 113 pick in the fourth round in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4,075,339 rookie contract that included a $780,339 signing bonus when the Panthers waived him in May. He was waived by the Panthers in July after missing the entire 2021 season due to injury.
Jason Cabinda returns to Lions practice, could help replace T.J. Hockenson at TE
Jason Cabinda practiced Wednesday for the first time this season and the veteran fullback could help the Detroit Lions replace T.J. Hockenson at tight end once he's ready to return from the physically unable to perform list. Cabinda played as a hybrid fullback/tight end last season, when he caught four...
McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Lions Week 8 Game
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks back on his team's 31-27 victory against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field
