ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Why Lions’ Dan Campbell decided to fire Aubrey Pleasant right now

ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell has been frustrated by the blown assignments and miscommunications in the Detroit Lions’ secondary all season. After their league-worst pass defense was fileted again on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, he knew an immediate change might be required. After trying to sleep on it...
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

What’s being said about Lions trading T.J. Hockenson to Vikings in deadline deal

ALLEN PARK -- The slumping Detroit Lions (1-6) were sellers at the deadline, trading tight end T.J. Hockenson and picks to the Minnesota Vikings (6-1) for draft compensation. ESPN reports the Lions sent Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and 2024 conditional fourth-rounder to the Vikings for a 2023 second-round pick and 2024 third-round pick. Hockenson was nearing the end of his rookie contract, with the Lions picking up his fifth-year option this past offseason. But there had been no word on contract extensions, and with the Lions stuck in the cellar at another deadline, they cashed in one of their few desirable pieces.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLive

Report: Ex-Lions safety traded by Falcons to Buffalo Bills

ALLEN PARK -- One of the final deals made on the busiest trade deadline of all time involved a former Detroit Lions safety. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Atlanta Falcons traded Dean Marlowe to the Buffalo Bills for a 2023 seventh-round pick. Marlowe started nine games in Detroit last...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Rookie TE James Mitchell ready to step up for Detroit Lions

ALLEN PARK -- You’re up, James Mitchell. The Detroit Lions have a void to fill after the T.J. Hockenson trade, and while Brock Wright is expected to step into the starting role, no one’s playing time is expected to spike more than the rookie fifth-round pick. Mitchell hasn’t played more than six snaps in a game, and just 21 for the season.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Lions Worked Out CB Troy Pride & WR Rico Gafford

Pride, 24, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame. The Panthers selected him with the No. 113 pick in the fourth round in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4,075,339 rookie contract that included a $780,339 signing bonus when the Panthers waived him in May. He was waived by the Panthers in July after missing the entire 2021 season due to injury.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy