Fort Lauderdale, FL

a-z-animals.com

Cottonmouths in Florida: Where They Live & How Often They Bite

Cottonmouths in Florida: Where They Live & How Often They Bite. Florida is a popular state in the southeastern region of the United States. It has a warm, tropical climate and many diverse ecosystems – including its many barrier islands. There are many fascinating animals, both large and small, that make their home in the state. Snakes are some of the most common animals in Florida, and there are approximately 50 species, including six venomous ones. One of these is the cottonmouth which is the only semi-aquatic venomous snake in the US. So let’s discover where they live and how often they bite.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

These Dome-Shaped Structures in Florida Were Once a Luxury Vacation Home But Were Returned to the Sea by Hurricanes

In 1980, oil producer Bob Lee had an ambitious idea. He wanted to build a modern, self-sustaining Florida vacation home for his family to enjoy. Although Bob saw part of his dream realized, things didn't turn out as he'd planned. What was meant to be a vacation home turned into a landmark surrounded by water and was eventually claimed by hurricanes. These odd-shaped structures were called the Cape Romano Dome House, and they used to be a tourist attraction.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Sentinel

Sheriff encourages Floridians to shoot intruders ‘like grated cheese.’ The next week, two shot at an innocent woman | Commentary

We have several topics to cover today, including some election predictions, praise for a unique charitable donation from Disney and an update on the Seminole Chamber’s internal investigation into its CEO, Sen. Jason Brodeur. But first, let’s check in with Polk County. After Hurricane Ian stormed through Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd made national news for urging Floridians to shoot suspected ...
FLORIDA STATE
Us Weekly

Luke Bryan Defends Bringing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Stage at Florida Concert: ‘I’ve Generally Stayed Out of Politics’

Amiee Stubbs/imageSPACE/Shutterstock Luke Bryan responded to backlash after Florida governor Ron DeSantis made an appearance at his Friday, October 28, concert in Jacksonville. "I typically don't respond to stuff when I'm getting run down on a social platform but here's the deal," the American Idol judge, 46, shared in a statement via Twitter on Sunday, […]
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

98 migrants rescued from boat off Florida coast lacked food

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Almost 100 people, mostly from Haiti, who were rescued from an overcrowded boat off the Florida coast had no food or water for two days, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. A Coast Guard helicopter spotted the 96 Haitians, as well as a passenger each from Uganda and the Bahamas, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Boca Raton, Florida, last week. They were transferred to Bahamian authorities on Sunday. The passengers told Coast Guard crew members that they had been at sea for a week and lacked food and water during the last two days. The 40-foot cabin cruiser was overloaded with 53 men, 35 woman and 10 children, the Coast Guard said in a statement. No one was injured.
BOCA RATON, FL
Rolling Stone

Hurricane Ian Is Florida’s ‘Oh Shit’ Climate Moment

“I think what this has finally ended is the discussion about whether or not there’s climate change,” President Biden said in Florida Wednesday, standing amid the wreckage of Hurricane Ian in a striped shirt and his trademark aviator glasses.  Nice thought, but Biden knows it’s not true. Millions of Americans think climate crisis is an invention of the deep state, or a conspiracy designed to take away their God-given right to burn as much coal, oil, and gas as they want. But Biden’s comment wasn’t directed at them. It was for a guy standing right behind Biden as he spoke, scowling in...
FLORIDA STATE
smartmeetings.com

Smart Moves in Florida, Virginia and More

Duerr is managing director for Rosewood Munich, scheduled to open in 2023. He has been with Rosewood for more than 10 years, currently working as managing director for Rosewood Abu Dhabi. Before Rosewood, Duerr held leading positions with Jumeirah Beach Hotel and Burj Al Arab in Dubai, Four Seasons Hotel Berlin and Jumeirah Essex House in New York City.
VIRGINIA STATE

