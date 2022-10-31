Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekendBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot serverBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Florida's Largest Urban State Park is an Oasis Close to a Busy City and Offers Guided Paddling ToursL. CaneNorth Miami Beach, FL
Tua Tagovailoa Says Dolphins 'Not Afraid to talk about Super Bowls'Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Related
Florida Woman Wakes Up To Giant Alligator In Her Kitchen: “A Huge One”
Can you imagine waking up, sauntering downstairs to make yourself some breakfast when you notice a monster alligator just chilling in the kitchen?. Forget about the coffee, I think that’ll scare you awake for the day. A woman living in Clearwater, Florida, had this exact experience a few years...
a-z-animals.com
Cottonmouths in Florida: Where They Live & How Often They Bite
Cottonmouths in Florida: Where They Live & How Often They Bite. Florida is a popular state in the southeastern region of the United States. It has a warm, tropical climate and many diverse ecosystems – including its many barrier islands. There are many fascinating animals, both large and small, that make their home in the state. Snakes are some of the most common animals in Florida, and there are approximately 50 species, including six venomous ones. One of these is the cottonmouth which is the only semi-aquatic venomous snake in the US. So let’s discover where they live and how often they bite.
natureworldnews.com
Scottish Couple Flees from their Florida Home After Seeing Alligators and Sharks on Streets
A Scottish couple fled their home in Florida with their children after seeing alligators and sharks swarming the streets when Hurricane Ian ravaged the state in late September. The said family reportedly lost their new and uninsured house when the Category 4 storm brought strong winds and severe flooding due...
Florida Sheriff Says Of Hurricane Ian Looters “Shoot Them So They Look Like Grated Cheese”
Polk County Florida Sheriff Grady Judd called on armed homeowners to shoot looters until they “look like grated cheese” during an appearance on Fox News Friday. “People have a right to be safe in their homes. They have a right to their property, to be
Bobcat Takes Out Baby Alligator, Blows Florida Bro’s Mind
I don’t get how some people don’t love Florida…. Best beaches in the country, great seafood, tons of nightlife, incredible weather, major sports teams, and the absolute coolest wildlife of any state, hands down. Sure, you may have to avoid the methed-out homeless guys on street corners and...
Rare Massive Jellyfish Are Being Found On Emerald Coast Florida Beaches After Hurricane Ian
After Hurricane Ian, visitors to the Emerald Coast of Florida have seen some rare massive jellyfish called "pink meanies" on the shore, and they can be up to three feet wide!. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Facebook page, their scientific name is Drynonema larsoni. They were...
These Dome-Shaped Structures in Florida Were Once a Luxury Vacation Home But Were Returned to the Sea by Hurricanes
In 1980, oil producer Bob Lee had an ambitious idea. He wanted to build a modern, self-sustaining Florida vacation home for his family to enjoy. Although Bob saw part of his dream realized, things didn't turn out as he'd planned. What was meant to be a vacation home turned into a landmark surrounded by water and was eventually claimed by hurricanes. These odd-shaped structures were called the Cape Romano Dome House, and they used to be a tourist attraction.
Luke Bryan Speaks Out After Receiving Backlash for Bringing Ron DeSantis on Stage
On Friday (October 28), Luke Bryan was performing in Jacksonville, Florida, when he unexpectedly invited Governor Ron DeSantis to join him on stage. Those in the building greeted the Governor with a round of applause. Unsurprisingly, however, the event quickly found its way to social media, at which point the immense waves of backlash began.
Florida beachfront paradise shattered by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla., Oct 5 (Reuters) - Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian hammered southwest Florida, once tony Fort Myers Beach is a nearly deserted disaster zone where destroyed beach houses now mar the postcard views that made this stretch of the Gulf Coast famous.
Missing Florida boy, 6, found 2,000 miles away in Canada; father and grandmother arrested
A 6-year-old boy missing from Florida since August has been found safe nearly 2,000 miles away in Canada, and his father and his paternal grandmother have been taken into custody, police said. Jorge “JoJo” Morales was last seen in the morning of Aug. 27 being picked up from his mother’s...
Sheriff encourages Floridians to shoot intruders ‘like grated cheese.’ The next week, two shot at an innocent woman | Commentary
We have several topics to cover today, including some election predictions, praise for a unique charitable donation from Disney and an update on the Seminole Chamber’s internal investigation into its CEO, Sen. Jason Brodeur. But first, let’s check in with Polk County. After Hurricane Ian stormed through Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd made national news for urging Floridians to shoot suspected ...
Sanibel Island woman filmed her ‘goodbyes’ during Ian
"I did the video because I didn't know if the next morning they were going to find my body and I hoped I could get a message out to my parents and tell them that I loved them and the people that I cared about."
Monster 12-Foot Alligator Shows Up On Florida’s Delray Beach
Beachgoers in Florida were shocked to find a monster alligator on the shore of Delray Beach, about 50 miles north of Miami, last week. According to Newsweek, the gator measured almost 12 feet long. While alligators are almost entirely freshwater creatures, they will make trips through brackish water, and on...
This Epic 715-Mile Florida Road Trip Must Be On Your Fall Bucket List & It’s Pretty Cheap
"Snowbirds" are always traveling to Florida in the Fall, and now there is a different way to experience the Sunshine State from North to South. You can take a road trip from Jacksonville to the Keys, and research shows it's actually pretty cheap!. One study done by Vacation Renter found...
Luke Bryan Defends Bringing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Stage at Florida Concert: ‘I’ve Generally Stayed Out of Politics’
Amiee Stubbs/imageSPACE/Shutterstock Luke Bryan responded to backlash after Florida governor Ron DeSantis made an appearance at his Friday, October 28, concert in Jacksonville. "I typically don't respond to stuff when I'm getting run down on a social platform but here's the deal," the American Idol judge, 46, shared in a statement via Twitter on Sunday, […]
98 migrants rescued from boat off Florida coast lacked food
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Almost 100 people, mostly from Haiti, who were rescued from an overcrowded boat off the Florida coast had no food or water for two days, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. A Coast Guard helicopter spotted the 96 Haitians, as well as a passenger each from Uganda and the Bahamas, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Boca Raton, Florida, last week. They were transferred to Bahamian authorities on Sunday. The passengers told Coast Guard crew members that they had been at sea for a week and lacked food and water during the last two days. The 40-foot cabin cruiser was overloaded with 53 men, 35 woman and 10 children, the Coast Guard said in a statement. No one was injured.
Hurricane Ian Is Florida’s ‘Oh Shit’ Climate Moment
“I think what this has finally ended is the discussion about whether or not there’s climate change,” President Biden said in Florida Wednesday, standing amid the wreckage of Hurricane Ian in a striped shirt and his trademark aviator glasses. Nice thought, but Biden knows it’s not true. Millions of Americans think climate crisis is an invention of the deep state, or a conspiracy designed to take away their God-given right to burn as much coal, oil, and gas as they want. But Biden’s comment wasn’t directed at them. It was for a guy standing right behind Biden as he spoke, scowling in...
smartmeetings.com
Smart Moves in Florida, Virginia and More
Duerr is managing director for Rosewood Munich, scheduled to open in 2023. He has been with Rosewood for more than 10 years, currently working as managing director for Rosewood Abu Dhabi. Before Rosewood, Duerr held leading positions with Jumeirah Beach Hotel and Burj Al Arab in Dubai, Four Seasons Hotel Berlin and Jumeirah Essex House in New York City.
Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri case
As a result of an incident in Missouri, there is a growing cause for concern regarding the number of dog bites that occur in the United States. An Amazon homepage stock photo.YmGerman / Canva Pro.
DeSantis appears at Luke Bryan concert for Hurricane Ian relief amid Trump snub
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis made a surprise appearance at Luke Bryan's concert in Jacksonville — days after being snubbed by former President Donald Trump as he plots his 2024 comeback. Bryan was in Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday as part of his "Raised Up Right" tour. The country music...
Comments / 0