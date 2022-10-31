Read full article on original website
Related
Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 list has arrived: Here’s what to buy
Oprah’s Favorite Things have just been announced for 2022, and if anyone knows what’s good, it’s Oprah Winfrey. This year, the tastemaker has rounded up a highly giftable shopping list that includes categories like travel, kitchen, beauty, self-care and more, meaning there’s something for everyone from her curated selection.
Independent lab finds 'troubling' levels of cancer-causing chemical in more types of dry shampoo products, report alleges
High levels of benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, have been detected in more brands and batches of dry shampoo products, according to a new report from Valisure, an independent laboratory.
32 practical yet thoughtful holiday gifts you’ll wish you’d thought of sooner
When it comes to giving a practical gift for Christmas and the holidays, it's important to find the sweet spot of items that are useful but also feel like a true gift to your friends and family. Ahead, we’ve rounded up our favorite gifts that do just that.
Bill Gates funnels $20 billion to foundation and plans to drop off list of wealthiest people
Bill Gates is moving $20 billion of his wealth into the endowment of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which is ramping up its spending in the face of global challenges including the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.
Burr avoided tens of thousands in losses with 'well-timed' stock sales in beginning of pandemic
Sen. Richard Burr avoided about $87,000 of losses when he sold off stock at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a 2020 search warrant affidavit unsealed on Monday.
37 Bougie Gifts On Amazon That Are Actually Bargains
Who doesn't like receiving bougie gifts? Buying them doesn't have to be a pain because some are affordable. You can find anything from Turkish bath robes to whiskey cigar holders and bonsai trees in this list. Treat your bougie friends.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0