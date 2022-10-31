Read full article on original website
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
Yardbarker
Fabrizio Romano: Cristiano Ronaldo Could Stay At Manchester United Until End Of The Season
Manchester United will have to make a decision before next summer regarding the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. Some reports have already linked the striker with a January exit from Old Trafford. However, transfer guru and ever reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that he ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ to see Ronaldo...
BBC
Walker and Phillips World Cup hopes given boost
Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are not ready to return to Manchester City's first team - but Pep Guardiola thinks it is "likely" they will be fit for the World Cup. Walker has not featured since injuring his groin against Manchester United at the start of last month and Guardiola doubts he will see his full-back in action before the Premier League breaks after Sunday, 13 November.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and the end of a football era
The Fifa World Cup begins this November 20th, in Qatar. While the date is a celebration for many, it also represents the end of a golden era of football, and the start of a new phase. This world cup, the international careers of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Champions League reaches group-stage finale
A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would love to have the opportunity to rest his key players after a grueling run of matches that has stretched his injury-hit squad. Klopp won't be doing it against Napoli, however. Not with top spot in the group still up for grabs — and not with Napoli “maybe the in-form team in Europe at the moment,” according to Klopp. “This is not a game for massive rotation,” said Klopp, whose team has lost back-to-back games in the English Premier League but has won four in a row in the Champions League to qualify for the last 16. Napoli, which has a club-record 13 straight wins across all competitions, is looking to complete a perfect group stage of six straight victories and will clinch top spot in the group if it avoids defeat at Liverpool by four goals or more. Rangers is looking to claim a first point in the group when Ajax visits in the other game. Ajax will finish third, and therefore drop into the Europa League knockout-round playoffs, by avoiding defeat by five goals or more.
SkySports
Atletico Madrid dumped out of Europe after Porto loss as Bayern Munich beat Inter Milan - Champions League round-up
Goals from Mehdi Taremi and Stephen Eustaquio helped Porto secure a 2-1 win at home to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday to finish top of Champions League Group B. Porto had already qualified for the last 16 but leapfrogged Club Brugge to finish as group winners with 12 points, one point ahead of the Belgians who also went through.
ng-sportingnews.com
France World Cup squad 2022: All projected 26 players on French national football team roster for Qatar
France will arrive at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar hungry to defend the title they lifted four years ago in Russia. Their star-studded side will be confident of another good run at the tournament but must be wary of a recent trend that's seen past winners fail to escape their group.
wpgxfox28.com
FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule: Dates, kick-off Times
Originally Posted On: https://olympicstimes.com/fifa-world-cup-2022-schedule/. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is a major football tournament scheduled to be held in Qatar. As the host country, Qatar has a great opportunity to showcase its new infrastructure and build a positive reputation for itself. Becoming a successful country during the event will be...
Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Wins It Late For Liverpool Against Napoli - UEFA Champions League
Watch Mohamed Salah’s late winner for Liverpool in the Champions League at home to Napoli.
These Players Won't Play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
ERLING HAALAND (Norway) The 22-year-old Haaland has had a phenomenal start in his first season at Manchester City with 17 goals in his first 11 Premier League appearances, but Norway failed to beat the Netherlands in the team’s final qualifying game in Group G. Haaland, who had scored in the 1-1 draw when they met in Oslo, missed the decisive game because of an injury. The Dutch qualified as group winners with a 2-0 victory, while Norway was left in third place. Haaland has 21 goals in 23 games for Norway but he has to wait until at least 2026 for his country to reach its first World Cup since 1998.
ESPN
Tottenham's Son Heung-Min helped off pitch after nasty collision against Marseille
Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min was substituted midway through the first half of a Champions League match at Marseille on Tuesday after taking a shoulder to his face in a collision with an opponent. The South Korea captain received treatment for about four minutes before being helped off the field...
Liverpool halts Napoli to provide Champions League warning
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Not for the first time, the Champions League is proving a haven for Liverpool. A 2-0 win against Napoli on Tuesday ended the Italians’ unbeaten start to the season and served as a reminder of what Jurgen Klopp’s team is still capable of.
Yardbarker
Joao Felix not enough for even the Europa League as Atletico Madrid disappoint
Atletico Madrid have crashed out of Europe in gruesome fashion following a lacklustre defeat to Porto, which summed up a poor campaign in the Champions League. The first half belonged to the home side as they cut Atleti open repeatedly, only Jan Oblak keeping Porto from a rout in the first 45 minutes. Joao Felix started his first game since September but his presence was almost redundant as Evanilson set up Mehdi Taremi after just five minutes for the opener. Several saves later, Galeno beat Stefan Savic to the ball, raced to the by-line and cut it back for Stephen Eustaquio to fire past Oblak after 25 minutes.
Luciano Spalletti's Napoli 'are like my iconic AC Milan of the 1980s, or Pep Guardiola's Barcelona', according to Arrigo Sacchi, as the Serie A league leaders prepare to pile more pressure on Liverpool in Champions League clash
Former AC Milan manager Arrigo Sacchi has compared Napoli's playing style to that of his late 80s side at the San Siro. Sacchi, 76, helmed the fort at AC Milan twice, and his side at the end of the 1980s won the European Cup twice. Now he has compared Luciano...
theScore
4 thoughts from Tuesday's Champions League action
The Champions League group stage concludes this week. Below, we dissect the biggest talking points from Tuesday's action in Europe's premier club competition. The departures of head coach Alfred Schreuder, playmaker Charles De Ketelaere, and towering frontman Bas Dost indicated Club Brugge was a team in transition. Many predicted the Belgian side would flounder in Group B. But the reality was very different. Club Brugge progressed with a six-point cushion in second place, while Atletico Madrid finished bottom following Tuesday's 0-0 draw at Bayer Leverkusen.
"Football Misses Lionel Messi": La Liga President Claims Most Fans Don't Watch Ligue 1
Javier Tebas has aimed a dig at Ligue 1 by claiming that "football misses Lionel Messi" since he left Barcelona for PSG.
Yardbarker
Alessandro Bastoni & Lautaro Martinez To Be Rested In Inter’s Champions League Clash With Bayern Munich, Italian Media Report
Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni and striker Lautaro Martinez are set to be rested in tomorrow evening’s Champions League match against Bayern Munich. This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, who report that neither of the duo will be part of the starting eleven to face the German champions.
BBC
Real Madrid v Celtic: Ange Postecoglou has 'nothing to prove' in Champions League
Venue: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid Date: Wednesday, 2 November Time: 17:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen to Sportsound commentary and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app. Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says he does not "need to prove myself" at Champions League level as his side prepares to...
Yardbarker
Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
BBC
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham: Spurs win group after last-gasp goal sinks Marseille
Tottenham went through as Champions League Group D winners after coming from behind in stoppage time to beat Marseille on a dramatic and frantic evening in France. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg struck in the 95th minute to secure Tottenham's progress to the last 16 on a night where they were once heading out of the competition.
