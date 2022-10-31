ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Fabrizio Romano: Cristiano Ronaldo Could Stay At Manchester United Until End Of The Season

Manchester United will have to make a decision before next summer regarding the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. Some reports have already linked the striker with a January exit from Old Trafford. However, transfer guru and ever reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that he ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ to see Ronaldo...
BBC

Walker and Phillips World Cup hopes given boost

Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are not ready to return to Manchester City's first team - but Pep Guardiola thinks it is "likely" they will be fit for the World Cup. W﻿alker has not featured since injuring his groin against Manchester United at the start of last month and Guardiola doubts he will see his full-back in action before the Premier League breaks after Sunday, 13 November.
HOLAUSA

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and the end of a football era

The Fifa World Cup begins this November 20th, in Qatar. While the date is a celebration for many, it also represents the end of a golden era of football, and the start of a new phase. This world cup, the international careers of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo...
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Champions League reaches group-stage finale

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would love to have the opportunity to rest his key players after a grueling run of matches that has stretched his injury-hit squad. Klopp won't be doing it against Napoli, however. Not with top spot in the group still up for grabs — and not with Napoli “maybe the in-form team in Europe at the moment,” according to Klopp. “This is not a game for massive rotation,” said Klopp, whose team has lost back-to-back games in the English Premier League but has won four in a row in the Champions League to qualify for the last 16. Napoli, which has a club-record 13 straight wins across all competitions, is looking to complete a perfect group stage of six straight victories and will clinch top spot in the group if it avoids defeat at Liverpool by four goals or more. Rangers is looking to claim a first point in the group when Ajax visits in the other game. Ajax will finish third, and therefore drop into the Europa League knockout-round playoffs, by avoiding defeat by five goals or more.
wpgxfox28.com

FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule: Dates, kick-off Times

Originally Posted On: https://olympicstimes.com/fifa-world-cup-2022-schedule/. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is a major football tournament scheduled to be held in Qatar. As the host country, Qatar has a great opportunity to showcase its new infrastructure and build a positive reputation for itself. Becoming a successful country during the event will be...
NBC Chicago

These Players Won't Play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

ERLING HAALAND (Norway) The 22-year-old Haaland has had a phenomenal start in his first season at Manchester City with 17 goals in his first 11 Premier League appearances, but Norway failed to beat the Netherlands in the team’s final qualifying game in Group G. Haaland, who had scored in the 1-1 draw when they met in Oslo, missed the decisive game because of an injury. The Dutch qualified as group winners with a 2-0 victory, while Norway was left in third place. Haaland has 21 goals in 23 games for Norway but he has to wait until at least 2026 for his country to reach its first World Cup since 1998.
ESPN

Tottenham's Son Heung-Min helped off pitch after nasty collision against Marseille

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min was substituted midway through the first half of a Champions League match at Marseille on Tuesday after taking a shoulder to his face in a collision with an opponent. The South Korea captain received treatment for about four minutes before being helped off the field...
Yardbarker

Joao Felix not enough for even the Europa League as Atletico Madrid disappoint

Atletico Madrid have crashed out of Europe in gruesome fashion following a lacklustre defeat to Porto, which summed up a poor campaign in the Champions League. The first half belonged to the home side as they cut Atleti open repeatedly, only Jan Oblak keeping Porto from a rout in the first 45 minutes. Joao Felix started his first game since September but his presence was almost redundant as Evanilson set up Mehdi Taremi after just five minutes for the opener. Several saves later, Galeno beat Stefan Savic to the ball, raced to the by-line and cut it back for Stephen Eustaquio to fire past Oblak after 25 minutes.
Daily Mail

Luciano Spalletti's Napoli 'are like my iconic AC Milan of the 1980s, or Pep Guardiola's Barcelona', according to Arrigo Sacchi, as the Serie A league leaders prepare to pile more pressure on Liverpool in Champions League clash

Former AC Milan manager Arrigo Sacchi has compared Napoli's playing style to that of his late 80s side at the San Siro. Sacchi, 76, helmed the fort at AC Milan twice, and his side at the end of the 1980s won the European Cup twice. Now he has compared Luciano...
theScore

4 thoughts from Tuesday's Champions League action

The Champions League group stage concludes this week. Below, we dissect the biggest talking points from Tuesday's action in Europe's premier club competition. The departures of head coach Alfred Schreuder, playmaker Charles De Ketelaere, and towering frontman Bas Dost indicated Club Brugge was a team in transition. Many predicted the Belgian side would flounder in Group B. But the reality was very different. Club Brugge progressed with a six-point cushion in second place, while Atletico Madrid finished bottom following Tuesday's 0-0 draw at Bayer Leverkusen.
Yardbarker

Alessandro Bastoni & Lautaro Martinez To Be Rested In Inter’s Champions League Clash With Bayern Munich, Italian Media Report

Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni and striker Lautaro Martinez are set to be rested in tomorrow evening’s Champions League match against Bayern Munich. This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, who report that neither of the duo will be part of the starting eleven to face the German champions.
BBC

Real Madrid v Celtic: Ange Postecoglou has 'nothing to prove' in Champions League

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid Date: Wednesday, 2 November Time: 17:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen to Sportsound commentary and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app. Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says he does not "need to prove myself" at Champions League level as his side prepares to...
Yardbarker

Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
BBC

Marseille 1-2 Tottenham: Spurs win group after last-gasp goal sinks Marseille

Tottenham went through as Champions League Group D winners after coming from behind in stoppage time to beat Marseille on a dramatic and frantic evening in France. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg struck in the 95th minute to secure Tottenham's progress to the last 16 on a night where they were once heading out of the competition.

Comments / 0

Community Policy