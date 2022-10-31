Read full article on original website
Collider
'Manifest' Season 4 Premiere: Watch the First 7 Minutes
In just a few short days, Manifest will return with the first part of its fourth and final season. After a winding journey that saw the show canceled at NBC and then suddenly revived at Netflix for a second chance following its chart-topping streaming numbers, the show is ready to close the book on the mystery of Flight 828 and everyone on board. As a little teaser for everyone that can't wait to jump back in, Netflix's Tudum website released the first seven minutes of the first episode online for free.
‘Manifest’ takes off on Netflix for fourth and final season
When NBC canceled the sci-fi family drama “Manifest” last year after three seasons, fans were devastated: The central mystery about a commercial plane that disappeared for more than five years — only to land with crew and passengers that hadn’t aged a day — was nowhere near solved.
startattle.com
Manifest (Season 4) Netflix, “Part 1”, trailer, release date
We are now beginning our final descent. The fourth and final season of Manifest comes exclusively to Netflix. Startattle.com – Manifest | Netflix. Manifest (Season 4) Netflix, “Part 1”, trailer, release date. Manifest Season 4 Netflix. Manifest is an American supernatural drama television series created by Jeff...
First trailer for final season of Netflix's Dead To Me has dropped
The first trailer for the third and final season of Netflix's dark comedy Dead To Me has dropped, and it's safe to say there's a lot going on. Check it out:. Yes, our two favourite pals bonded by dark secrets are back, and as is shown in the trailer, they survived the season two cliffhanger.
ComicBook
Young Sheldon Season 6 Adds Two New Cast Members
God Friended Me's Rachel Bay Jones and Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco star Will Sasso have joined the cast of Young Sheldon's sixth season, where they will play the parents of Mandy (Emily Osment). The pair will serve as recurring characters in the sixth season of the CBS sitcom, which serves as a prequel series to The Big Bang Theory. As fans of the series likely expect, the main plot that Sasso and Jones will be dealing with is Mandy's pregnancy, which impacts each of them slightly differently. Their disparate reactions will likely be a source of a lot of the humor.
digitalspy.com
Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams makes admission about its ending after rewatch
Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams has given her thoughts on the final season of the show, admitting it didn't have the strongest ending. Revealing she had recently rewatched the series during a conversation with her brother on his Twitch channel, the actress, who rose to fame playing Arya Stark, discussed watching the show purely as a viewer.
‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Has Changed His Tune About Love — Admits He Is ‘Open’ to ‘Something’
‘Outlander’ star Sam Heughan used to say that his busy career keeps him from dating, but now he says he is ‘open’ to ‘something.’
Only Murders: Jesse Williams Joins Season 3 of Hulu Comedy
Jesse Williams is making the transition from doctor to documentarian. The Grey’s Anatomy grad has boarded Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, where he’ll appear in the recurring role of a documentarian who takes an interest in Charles, Oliver and Mabel’s latest investigation, our sister site Deadline reports. Further details, such as a character name, have not yet been disclosed. Williams is the second major addition to Only Murders‘ Season 3 ensemble. The Season 2 finale, which dropped Aug. 23, featured a one-year time jump, after which the series introduced Paul Rudd in the recurring role of...
digitalspy.com
Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston’s crime drama Your Honor has season 2 delayed
Bryan Cranston's crime drama Your Honor has seen its second and final season pushed back to next year. The Breaking Bad star will return as New Orleans judge Michael Desiato on January 13, 2023 (via Deadline). Showtime decided to delay the season 2 premiere so that viewers can enjoy the...
IGN
The White Lotus Season 2 Review: Episodes 1-5
The White Lotus Season 2 premiered Oct. 30 on HBO, with new episodes debuting each Sunday. When The White Lotus Season 1 came to its heightened, histrionic conclusion, I was among those who wondered if a second season was needed or warranted. As much as I enjoyed the blackly comedic exploration of the rich eating everything good around them, what else was left to tell? Going the anthology route, creator/director Mike White proves that there’s plenty more clueless rich people to skewer, satirize, and murder with his keen lens and poison pen in this equally enchanting sophomore season.
Popculture
Beloved Movie Getting Made Into TV Series
The Bad News Bears are making a comeback. CBS is developing a TV series based on the beloved Paramount comedy. The Bad News Bears hit theaters in 1976 and starred Walter Matthau as the vulgar, alcoholic coach of a misfit little league baseball team. Tatum O'Neal played the team's star pitcher.
‘Chesapeake Shores’: There Was ‘An Air of Pregnancy on the Set’ During Final Season, Showrunner Says
Meghan Ory and Emilie Ullerup were both pregnant while filming 'Chesapeake Shores' Season 6, and Jessica Sipos and Laci J. Mailey had just had babies.
tvinsider.com
‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’: Peacock Releases Teaser for Limited Series (VIDEO)
More than two decades after the romantic comedy The Best Man premiered at Urban World Festival, cast members and creatives from that 1999 movie returned to the festival on Saturday, October 29, with a teaser for The Best Man: The Final Chapters. The Peacock limited series, streaming all eight episodes...
ComicBook
Outer Range Star Lewis Pullman Reveals When Season 2 Begins Filming
After Outer Range fans waited very patiently, Amazon Prime Video finally annoucned last month that the Josh Brolin-starring neo-western would be returning for new episodes and had been renewed for season two. The lengthy wait between the show's premiere and confirmation that it had actually been picked up for more episodes was not only one that fans of the show had felt but also the cast. Speaking with ComicBook.com in a new interview to promote Top Gun: Maverick's recent 4K home media release, Outer Range star Lewis Pullman offered an update on the next episodes and when we might see them.
The Simpsons should never be cancelled – its excellent new season is proof
The final segment of last weekend’s The Simpsons episode “Treehouse of Horror XXXIII” starts off looking very familiar. It’s a scene from “Marge vs the Monorail”, the 1993 episode written by Conan O’Brien that’s regularly voted among the show’s finest half-hours. Homer is proudly showing his family around the cockpit of the monorail, yet just as he’s about to deliver his famous line about the family of possums living in it – “I call the big one Bitey” – a couple of drunken bros appears and chant the catchphrase in unison. After the pair force beer down his neck, Homer...
msn.com
Game of Thrones and Walking Dead stars join Severance season 2
Severance season 1 spoilers follow. Severance season 2 will be introducing several new cast members in time for its return to Apple TV+. Game of Thrones favourite Gwendoline Christie – who was last seen on the small screen as Lucifer in Netflix’s Sandman and will soon appear in Wednesday – is among eight new stars joining the eerie work/life balance horror story, Apple has announced.
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Kicked Off With Surprise Superstar Cameo
There was quite a bit to keep track of in last night’s White Lotus Season 2 premiere. Were the four Aperol spritzes atop the table of Aubrey Plaza and co.’s luncheon put there to make the couples seem annoyingly trendy, or is it just a signature Italian drink? How did Michael Imperioli manage to get even hotter after The Sopranos? And was that a prosthetic flying between Theo James’ legs or just a sign from God?With all of these questions and more between the wry punchlines and Mike White-ian social commentary, you might’ve missed an Easter egg cameo. In the...
Titans Boss Previews Starfire's Increased Leadership Role in Season 4: 'It's the Right Time for It'
When Titans Season 4 begins streaming this Thursday on HBO Max, it will instantly become apparent to viewers that Koriand’r aka Kory aka Starfire has stepped into a greater leadership role, as a true partner to Dick Grayson/Nightwing. Needless to say, Kory (played by original cast member Anna Diop) getting her due is well overdue. In Season 1, Koriand’r struggled with her cosmic powers and what her role as Starfire on Earth would be, while a chunk of Season 2 found her kidnapped by a fellow Tamaranean, and Season 3 had her locking horns with kid sis Komand’r aka Blackfire — all...
The Cast of ‘E.T.’ Reunites for 40th Anniversary on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’
In the true spirit of Halloween, celebrity talk show host Drew Barrymore gave her TV audience a real treat: cast members of the quintessential sci-fi classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial were reunited for a special episode honoring the 40th anniversary of the film. Barrymore was only five years old when she...
The Verge
HBO’s The Last of Us series officially premieres in January
The TV adaptation of PlayStation’s postapocalyptic game series The Last of Us debuts on HBO and HBO Max on January 15th. Text in HBO Max spoiled the release date earlier this week, but you can actually circle January 15th on your calendars now that the date has been officially announced. The first season will have nine episodes.
