Cleveland.com

Browns dismantle Bengals on Monday Night Football

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns steamrolled the Bengals on Monday Night Football at FirstEnergy Stadium, blowing out Joe Burrow and Co., 32-13. Myles Garrett wrecked the game from the start and the defense played its best game of the season by far. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

‘The Browns just own Joe Burrow’: What they said on social media after the Browns beat the Bengals

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns needed a win to keep any hopes of a late-season playoff push alive and got it with a 32-13 rout of the Bengals on Monday night. The defense sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow five times and held him to 25 of 35 passing for 232 yards. He had two touchdown passes when the outcome was decided, and he threw an interception on the opening drive. They also forced a Burrow fumble.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to awesome Browns’ Halloween costumes

Monday’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals falls on Halloween, and many of the Browns took advantage of the holiday to unveil some great costumes when arriving to FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Myles Garrett is perhaps the scariest defensive player in all of football, and...
CLEVELAND, OH
nbcsportsedge.com

PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

Browns GM expects Deshaun Watson to turn around season in Week 12 return

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry confirmed to reporters that Deshaun Watson will start in Week 12, giving Browns playoff hope. With a little over a month left before Deshaun Watson’s scheduled Week 12 debut with the Cleveland Browns, reporters asked Browns general manager Andrew Berry to confirm Watson’s status with the team.
CLEVELAND, OH
nbcsportsedge.com

GREEN BAY, WI
nbcsportsedge.com

nbcsportsedge.com

INDIANA STATE
nbcsportsedge.com

MINNESOTA STATE
nbcsportsedge.com

