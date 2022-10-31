Royals ‘bracing themselves’ to be at Prince Harry and Meghan’s ‘mercy' this Christmas

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

It has been revealed that the Royals are ‘bracing themselves’ for the Christmas season as it is set to be a 'frantic period' for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry is set to release his tell-all memoir in January 2023.

Royal insiders have suggested that this memoir is set to cause some awkwardness over the festive period for many of the Royals.

A royal source told The Mirror (opens in new tab) that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to snub a royal invite from King Charles who is extending an olive branch and inviting the royal couple to the UK for the festive season. The source added that the relationship between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal Family is 'near rock bottom,' and this is directly influenced by the fact that Prince Harry's memoir is set to be released in January.

"This book could spell the end for any relationship Harry wants to have with his family, it’s desperately sad. Everyone is bracing themselves for yet another fraught and frantic period at the mercy of the Sussexes," said the source.

The book will not only put a dampener on the Christmas festivities but, Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' release date clashes with Kate Middleton's birthday as it is set to launch on January 10, and the Princess of Wales will mark her 41st birthday the day before on January 9. This is another potential issue for the royal couple who face the possibility of increasing the divide between themselves and the rest of the Royal Family.

Another royal source, Duncan Larcombe, argued that Harry and Meghan won't be on 'the guest list' this Christmas and there will be no gesture from King Charles to snub.

"Palace sources insist Harry and Meghan will not be added to the guest list this Christmas. It had been thought that, had the Queen been alive, she would extend a festive olive branch, but my insider says that now she has passed, any get-together is ‘extremely unlikely’," Duncan exclusively told woman&home.

The royal expert questioned, "Most families try to put differences to one side at Christmas; surely the royals could muster up something for the season of goodwill?"

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle did spend some time in the UK earlier this year following the Queen's death at the age of 96. The royal couple flew over to be in Scotland when Her Majesty's health took a turn for the worst.

The couple then attended the Queen's funeral and took time to view flowers and tributes left by the public outside some of the Queen's properties across the country. They also joined forces and showed a united front as a family as they teamed up with the Prince and Princess of Wales for some of these events.